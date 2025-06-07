Popular Rationalism

LW
12h

Great recommendations.

Encourage all to pass this on, especially to other Substack writers to repost.

We need big change — these are great ideas. And we need RFK to act (cancel the Prep Act!, and withdraw mRNA shots too.)

V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
12h

Good ideas for changing the incentives for the way that money is made on health discoveries.

Those who thought up the Bayh-Dole Act claimed that a lot of research wasn't being used just because it couldn't be patented. My question is, was that unused research of any value for improving health? Maybe not. Not all knowledge translates into useful products. Some knowledge just eliminates certain choices. Discovering what can be excluded can be helpful in its own way. But if that knowledge can be used to make something that can be patented, whether actually useful or not, then a company can make money. We do have to eliminate this perverse incentive.

Do we need a reformed Dayh-Dole? How much really useful knowledge was being ignored? How can we create a world in which useful knowledge is put to use, even if it doesn't pay stockholders for years to come?

