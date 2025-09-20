Rob Rigney and Brad Miller discuss. You can broaden your comprehension of the role of law and law-making in the West. As we try to return society to a rational lane, you could become part of it!

FALL COURSE

History of Law in the West & the US

Instructor: Rob Rigney

This class starts SEPTEMBER 2025 (Sept - Dec)

Student Testimonial:

"Dr. Rigney offers an interesting and fun study of human nature, which speaks directly to why our Law is the way it is today. This course is perfect for those who have no Law background but want to learn how our Law was influenced and shaped, starting with how the Greeks organized themselves. I thoroughly enjoyed this course."

CONSTITUTIONAL LAW

ENVIRONMENTAL LAW

VACCINE LAW

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN YOUR REPRESENTATIVE GOVERNMENT

