If the US Constitution is Important to Your and Your Family (AND IT IS...)
IPAK-EDU has a fantastic course History of Law in the West & the United States
Rob Rigney and Brad Miller discuss. You can broaden your comprehension of the role of law and law-making in the West. As we try to return society to a rational lane, you could become part of it!
FALL COURSE
History of Law in the West & the US
Instructor: Rob Rigney
This class starts SEPTEMBER 2025 (Sept - Dec)
Student Testimonial:
"Dr. Rigney offers an interesting and fun study of human nature, which speaks directly to why our Law is the way it is today. This course is perfect for those who have no Law background but want to learn how our Law was influenced and shaped, starting with how the Greeks organized themselves. I thoroughly enjoyed this course."
DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR RIGHTS CAME FROM?
WHERE DID SPECIFIC IDEAS AND IDEALS IN LAW AND GOVERNANCE ORIGINATE?
LEARN THE FUNDAMENTALS FOR A DEEP
APPRECIATION FOR THE ETERNAL HUMAN STRUGGLE TO KEEP TYRANNY IN CHECK.
IPAK-EDU’S COURSE
HISTORY OF LAW IN THE WEST & THE US
WILL GIVE YOU A LEARNING EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER.
INSTRUCTOR ROBERT RIGNEY WILL SHARE WITH YOU THE STORY OF LAW.
THIS COURSE IS A FOUNDATIONAL PREREQUISTE FOR FUTURE IPAK-EDU COURSES IN:
CONSTITUTIONAL LAW
ENVIRONMENTAL LAW
VACCINE LAW
HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN YOUR REPRESENTATIVE GOVERNMENT
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.