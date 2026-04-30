I Warned Ralph Baric in Early 2020 He Had the Virus in His Freezer. It carried the complete pathogenic motif fingerprint of SARS-CoV-2.
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By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · Popular Rationalism
Ralph Baric just lost his NIH grants and been placed on administrative leave by the University of North Carolina. David Morens — a senior adviser to Anthony Fauci — has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly using his personal email to hide federal records on COVID-19 origins. Evidence exist…