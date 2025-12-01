Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Tobin's avatar
Jean Tobin
3h

WOW. You are not shying away from all aspects of the human experience. As usual, precisely articulated insights shedding light into what for some is darkness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
4h

A form of mental illness that's incomprehensible, at least to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture