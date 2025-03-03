JOIN US 7PM ET

TONIGHT @ 7PM ET: JOIN US IN THE IPAK-EDU SCIENCE WEBINAR AT WHICH DR. LYONS-WEILER DISCUSSES THIS VERY TOPIC.

The CDC’s Manipulation of HPV Vaccine Data

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long positioned itself as the ultimate authority on public health, a beacon of science-driven policymaking. Yet, when it comes to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, or any vaccine, for that matter, the agency’s commitment to scientific rigor is increasingly compromised. The most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) proclaims dramatic reductions in cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN2+ and CIN3+) following the widespread administration of HPV vaccines. The CDC attributes these declines unequivocally to vaccination, crafting a narrative that frames the vaccine as an undeniable triumph of modern medicine.

This report, however, follows a familiar pattern—the deliberate exclusion of data that could complicate the preferred conclusion. Nowhere in the CDC’s analysis does one find any discussion of HPV type replacement, a well-documented phenomenon in which non-vaccine HPV types increase in prevalence following the suppression of vaccine-targeted strains. Despite independent studies confirming post-vaccine increases in HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, and HPV58, the CDC’s surveillance system has systematically avoided tracking these trends. If they were truly confident that type replacement was not occurring, they would conduct routine genotyping to prove it; instead, their refusal to do so suggests they already suspect the answer.

There is no mention of shifting type frequency or co-infection dynamics, where rarer, potentially more oncogenic HPV types may gain dominance in vaccinated populations due to altered competitive exclusion. The report is similarly devoid of any acknowledgment of the failure to demonstrate direct reductions in invasive cervical cancer, the ultimate endpoint that matters in determining whether the vaccine fulfills its intended purpose.

The 2025 CDC MMWR report, published on February 27, 2025 (Vol. 74, No. 6), presents an analysis of trends in cervical precancers from 2008 to 2022 based on data from the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Impact Monitoring Project (HPV-IMPACT). The CDC reported declines in the incidence of CIN2+ and CIN3+ among screened women in the United States, particularly those aged 20–24 years, where the reported decline was 79% for CIN2+ and 80% for CIN3+. Among women aged 25–29 years, the incidence of CIN3+ also declined by 37%.

Despite these findings, the report fails to specify whether these reductions were observed across all high-risk HPV types or only among vaccine-targeted types such as HPV16 and HPV18. The CDC attributes these trends to the impact of HPV vaccination. Still, it does not provide HPV genotyping data to confirm whether non-vaccine HPV types have increased in response to vaccine-induced selective pressure. Without such data, it is impossible to determine whether the decline in CIN rates reflects a true reduction in overall HPV-driven precancerous lesions or if non-vaccine oncogenic HPV types, such as HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, and HPV58, are increasing in prevalence while vaccine-targeted types decline.

Ironically, the CDC mandates HPV genotyping in studies assessing vaccine-induced immune responses but refuses to apply the same standard to CIN2+ and CIN3+ lesions. The selective avoidance of genotyping suggests that the agency is more concerned with preserving a pre-determined narrative than with understanding the full impact of vaccination.

Nowhere in the report does the CDC attempt to disentangle the relative contributions of vaccination versus changes in cervical screening practices. With Pap screening rates declining in post-vaccine cohorts—especially among women told they are 'protected'—many precancerous lesions may simply go undetected. If CIN2+ cases are not found, they are not counted in the statistics, creating the illusion of a vaccine-driven decline when, in reality, the reduction may be due to underdiagnosis rather than true prevention.

Share

The report acknowledges that screening guidelines have shifted over time, with longer screening intervals and increased reliance on HPV testing rather than cytology alone, but fails to account for how these changes might have affected CIN detection rates independently of vaccination. Given that HPV-related cervical cancer develops over decades, short-term reductions in precancerous lesions do not necessarily translate into long-term declines in invasive cancer, particularly if type replacement is occurring. Countries with high HPV vaccine uptake, including Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Australia, have reported paradoxical increases in cervical cancer rates among young vaccinated women. Meanwhile, in France, where HPV vaccination rates remain low, cervical cancer rates have continued their steady decline, suggesting that screening—not vaccination—may be the primary driver of reduced incidence.

Rather than conducting a comprehensive evaluation of whether non-vaccine HPV types are filling the ecological void left by HPV16 and HPV18 suppression, the CDC relies on ecologic trend analysis, which assumes a causal link between vaccination and declining CIN rates without directly measuring the full spectrum of HPV infections. This omission raises serious concerns about whether the conclusions of the report accurately reflect the evolving epidemiology of HPV in a post-vaccine era. If non-vaccine high-risk HPV types are increasing while vaccine-targeted types decline, then the total risk of HPV-driven cervical disease may remain unchanged or could even increase over time.

A 2019 study from Scotland found that while HPV vaccine-type prevalence declined, overall cervical cancer rates did not fall accordingly. This discrepancy suggests that screening remains the primary factor in reducing cervical cancer mortality, not vaccination. The CDC’s continued emphasis on vaccination while simultaneously reducing screening recommendations presents a dangerous public health risk, as fewer women will be diagnosed early enough to prevent progression to invasive cancer.

The CDC's 2025 report lacks genotypic analysis of CIN2+ and CIN3+ lesions, which is a massive failure in assessing the true impact of HPV vaccination. Even more troubling, the CDC does not conduct long-term post-marketing safety surveillance beyond immediate adverse events, leaving the public blind to any delayed oncogenic effects of type replacement. With cervical cancer often taking 20–30 years to develop, there has been no comprehensive assessment of whether vaccinated cohorts will ultimately experience a net increase or decrease in invasive cancer rates.

Without such data, public health officials and policymakers cannot definitively claim that HPV vaccination alone is responsible for the observed declines in precancer rates. The CDC’s approach sidesteps the question of type replacement altogether, leaving a major gap in the scientific evaluation of HPV vaccine effectiveness.

The omission of these key issues is no accident. The CDC has structured its entire public messaging strategy around presenting the HPV vaccine as an unqualified success. Yet, like all pathogens exposed to selective pressure, HPV is not static. Mass vaccination campaigns alter the evolutionary landscape of viruses, and in the case of HPV, eliminating dominant strains may select for more virulent, aggressive types that were previously suppressed by intra-viral competition. The CDC’s failure to acknowledge viral evolution as a consequence of vaccination raises serious concerns about the long-term consequences of their policy decisions

Also, the agency’s financial entanglements with vaccine manufacturers undermine its credibility. The CDC, NIH, and FDA receive direct royalty payments from HPV vaccine patents, creating an inherent conflict of interest. When regulatory bodies profit from the vaccines they endorse, the public cannot reasonably expect unbiased assessments of their safety and efficacy.

CDC has misled by leveraging selective data presentation, ignoring inconvenient findings, and ensuring that critical questions remain unasked—let alone answered.

The fundamental questions that should be guiding HPV vaccine impact assessments remain systematically ignored:

Without addressing these core issues, any claim of "successees" is not scientific—it is marketing.

In 2016, the CDC published a report in which it claimed that type replacement was not occurring. Yet, somehow, it reported no net change in HPV infection rate, considering both vaccine-targeted types and rarer, (and therefore potentially more lethal) non-vaccine-targeted types.

(See: "High-Risk HPV Type Replacement Follows HPV Vaccination")

The study reported no net change in HPV infection rates, yet, clearly, HPV-vaccine-associated types decreased. Thus, the only possible conclusion is the HPV types not targeted by the vaccine increased.

That’s the definition of type replacement.

Pre-2008 Studies on HPV Type Replacement and Vaccine Impact

Before the CDC's 2008 HPV vaccine study led by Markowitz detected type replacement but failed to report it, there were already concerns regarding HPV type replacement and the long-term ecological effects of HPV vaccination. These concerns were not speculative—they were supported by epidemiological and theoretical models, as well as pre-vaccine era studies analyzing the competitive dynamics between different HPV strains.

The available pre-2008 studies fall into two main categories:

Epidemiological studies that analyzed natural HPV type competition before vaccines were introduced. Mathematical models predicting the potential for type replacement in vaccinated populations.

Epidemiological Studies on HPV Type Competition (Pre-Vaccine Era)

Several studies before 2008 examined the interactions between HPV types in unvaccinated populations. These studies sought to determine whether different HPV strains naturally competed, which would be a key predictor of type replacement risk following vaccination.

Mathematical Models Predicting Type Replacement

Before the CDC’s initial Markowitz et al. study, theoretical models had also already warned of the potential for type replacement. These models suggested that removing certain high-risk HPV types via vaccination could lead to an increase in other oncogenic types, particularly if those types occupied similar ecological niches.

These studies were used by the pharmed complex to attempt to dismiss type replacement as “theoretical”.

What Did the CDC's Markowitz et al. Study Ignore?

The CDC's first major HPV vaccine study (Markowitz et al.) did not acknowledge or incorporate the findings of these pre-2008 studies. Specifically, it ignored key concerns raised in the existing literature, including:

The natural competition between HPV types—prior studies had already shown that different HPV types compete for host cells, meaning removing one type could lead to an increase in another. The potential for non-vaccine HPV types to increase in prevalence—HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, and HPV58 had already been identified as potential competitors to HPV16/18. The need for HPV genotyping post-vaccination—without it, any shifts in type distribution would go unnoticed, leading to an incomplete picture of vaccine impact.

Why This Matters

The CDC’s Markowitz et al. study set the foundation for global HPV vaccine policies, yet it failed to acknowledge prior research reporting type replacement. Instead, the CDC adopted a simplistic view of HPV vaccination, assuming that eliminating HPV16 and HPV18 would automatically reduce cervical cancer rates without considering how other HPV types might fill the ecological void.

This failure to engage with preexisting scientific concerns is one of the most significant flaws in HPV vaccine policymaking. It laid the groundwork for nearly two decades of misguided public health decisions in which real-world evidence of type replacement has been continually downplayed or ignored.

Share

CDC’s 2025 Report is Unacceptably Incomplete

Before the CDC’s 2008 Markowitz et al. study, ample evidence already existed suggesting that HPV type replacement was a serious possibility. Yet, since then, the CDC excluded these and other findings, pushing ahead with policy-driven science rather than science-driven policy. Had the agency engaged with the available literature and interpreted its own results properly, it might have come to different conclusions about the efficacy and safety of HPV vaccines. At a minimum, they might have implemented genotyping from the start, monitored type replacement directly, in real time, and adapted vaccine strategies accordingly.

The consequences of this failure are now becoming apparent, as increases in non-vaccine high-risk HPV types are being reported in multiple post-vaccine studies.

The CDC's refusal to examine type replacement in the recent MMWR report is particularly egregious given the volume of scientific evidence supporting its occurrence. Multiple studies have demonstrated that, while vaccine-targeted HPV types such as HPV16 and HPV18 have declined, non-vaccine high-risk types—including HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, and HPV58—have increased in prevalence and incidence. The real question is not whether type replacement is occurring but whether its consequences will negate or even reverse the expected benefits of HPV vaccination.

Yet, instead of confronting these concerns, the CDC continues to blind itself intentionally—and the public—to critical realities of type replacement and genotyping data, ensuring that any emerging signals of type replacement remain invisible. By failing to monitor the full spectrum of high-risk HPV infections, the agency has rendered itself incapable of assessing the vaccine’s actual long-term impact.

To understand just how deceptive the CDC’s latest report truly is, one must examine what it claims versus what it deliberately ignores. The MMWR article insists that HPV vaccination is reducing cervical precancer rates, but the data upon which this conclusion rests are fundamentally incomplete. A closer inspection of the report's methodology and the data it excludes reveals a carefully curated illusion rather than an honest scientific assessment.

The following sections will systematically dismantle the CDC’s claims, exposing the flaws in its reasoning, the omissions in its data, and the very real risks that its silence is enabling. If the agency was genuinely committed to public health, it would investigate type replacement with the urgency it deserves. Instead, it has chosen to bury inconvenient truths, leaving the public to bear the consequences of its willful negligence.

The Cochrane Affair

​In 2018, the Cochrane Collaboration, which publishes scientific reviews of complex issues, faced internal turmoil following the publication of a review affirming the safety and efficacy of the HPV vaccine.

Critics, notably led by Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, contended that the review overlooked significant data and potential biases, leading to a contentious debate within the organization.

This review was widely cited by public health agencies as definitive proof that the HPV vaccine was safe and effective. But beneath its glossy conclusions lay a far more troubling reality: the Cochrane report was deeply flawed, riddled with omissions, and shaped by conflicts of interest at the highest levels.

Among its many failings, the Cochrane report:

Ignored evidence of HPV type replacement, even though studies had already documented that non-vaccine high-risk HPV types were increasing in prevalence.

Omitted critical safety data, including reports of serious adverse events in post-vaccination surveillance studies.

Included industry-funded trials while excluding independent studies that raised concerns about the vaccine’s long-term effectiveness.

Perhaps most concernimng was the CDC’s direct financial involvement in shaping the review. The Cochrane report was partially funded by the CDC, an agency that has aggressively promoted HPV vaccination as a core pillar of its cancer prevention strategy.

Cochrane’s financial ties to the CDC raise serious ethical concerns about the integrity of its review process. Even more egregiously, the Cochrane review was published at a time when multiple independent studies had already begun documenting HPV type replacement. This means that the review’s omission of type replacement was not due to a lack of data, but rather a deliberate exclusion of contradictory evidence to maintain the illusion of vaccine success.

Laurie Markowitz, one of the CDC’s leading HPV vaccine advocates, played a role in shaping the review’s conclusions, originally slated as a co-author before being relegated to the acknowledgments section—presumably to lend the appearance of independence where there was none

Markowitz was evidently directly involved in reviewing and shaping the Cochrane report’s conclusions. Her role in influencing the review raises grave ethical concerns, particularly given CDC’s longstanding ties to Merck, the manufacturer of Gardasil, and Markowitz’ position as one of the most vocal proponents of the HPV vaccine. Markowitz’s demotion from author to acknowledgments was presumably intended to lend the appearance of independence when there could be none.

This discord over the inaccuracies in the Cochrane report culminated in Gøtzsche's expulsion from Cochrane, which sparked widespread controversy and discussions about scientific freedom and integrity.

Cochrane was founded on the principle of independence: no financial support from conflicted sources that might bias their reviews. This affair led to Cochrane's plummeting reputation; Gotzche has since created the Institute for Scientific Freedom.

By excluding data on HPV type replacement, the most significant risk of all, the Cochrane report provided policymakers with a distorted, incomplete picture of vaccine effectiveness. Suppose type replacement ultimately leads to higher overall cervical cancer rates, as some data suggest. In that case, the Cochrane review—rather than serving as a beacon of scientific integrity—may have contributed to one of the most devastating miscalculations in modern public health policy.

Gotzche and colleagues’ criticism also did not mentione the failure of Cochrane to report that evidence of type replacement was mounting, not that the rise of potentially more deadly and rare HPV oncogenic types as a result of population-wide vaccination could lead to earlier, more aggressive cases of cervical and other types of cancer-related to HPV infection.

The 2025 MMWR Report: Claims vs. Reality

The CDC’s HPV Vaccine Impact Monitoring Project (HPV-IMPACT), which serves as the foundation of its latest MMWR report, presents a carefully constructed narrative that attributes declining rates of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN2+ and CIN3+) solely to the success of HPV vaccination. The data cover 2008 to 2022 and claim that the vaccine has significantly reduced precancerous lesions among young women.

At first glance, the findings appear compelling. The report asserts that:

CIN2+ incidence among women aged 20–24 decreased by 79% from 2008 to 2022. CIN3+ incidence among the same age group declined by 80%. Among women aged 25–29, CIN3+ incidence decreased by 37%. These declines are directly attributed to HPV vaccination, reinforcing the need to vaccinate children at the recommended ages.

These claims, however, are not supported by the data because data on increases and decreases in vaccine-targeted and non-targeted types are not reported. The CDC presents the results as evidence of vaccine efficacy, but the reality is far more complex and inconclusive. The agency fails to account for major confounding factors, ignores critical gaps in its data, and omits alternative explanations that could challenge the neat and simple narrative it wishes to project.

The following table contrasts what the CDC claims in its 2025 report with what it ignores:

The most glaring omission in the CDC report is its failure to provide a breakdown of CIN lesion rates by HPV genotype. This makes it impossible to distinguish between reductions in vaccine-targeted HPV infections (16, 18) and potential increases in non-vaccine high-risk types (31, 33, 52, 58, among others.). Without such data, the CDC’s assertion that HPV vaccination is reducing precancer rates is an illusion based on a dangerously incomplete picture.

If HPV type replacement is occurring—and multiple independent studies suggest that it is—then the observed reductions in CIN2+ and CIN3+ among vaccine-targeted HPV types may be offset or even reversed by rising precancer rates caused by non-vaccine types.

The Failure to Control for Screening Protocol Changes

Another major flaw in the CDC’s methodology is its failure to adjust for changes in cervical cancer screening practices, which significantly changed between 2008 and 2022.

In 2006, routine Pap smear screening was recommended every year for sexually active women.

By 2012, new guidelines extended screening intervals to every 3 years, reducing the frequency of lesion detection.

More recently, HPV co-testing and primary HPV testing (without Pap smears) have been introduced, increasing test sensitivity but changing the way CIN2+ is classified.

These changes have substantially altered the detection rates of cervical abnormalities. If women are screened less frequently, fewer CIN2+ and CIN3+ cases are expected to be detected—not necessarily because they no longer exist but because they are no longer being identified as often.

The CDC’s failure to account for reduced screening frequency and increased test sensitivity over time creates an illusion of declining precancer rates when, in reality, the observed decline may be a function of detection bias rather than vaccine efficacy.

Why the CDC Refuses to Address Type Replacement

Perhaps the most damning omission in the CDC’s report is its failure to confront HPV type replacement, a well-established phenomenon in virology. As vaccine-targeted HPV types (16, 18) decline, other high-risk strains have increased in prevalence, yet the CDC’s surveillance program has systematically avoided tracking these trends.

Numerous independent studies have contradicted the CDC’s position:

In contrast, independent studies have detected evidence of HPV type replacement. The CDC’s failure to address this issue is not due to a lack of available data but rather an intentional decision to suppress inconvenient findings that could undermine its simplistic vaccine success narrative.

This is just part of the growing body of research has demonstrated that, even as HPV16 and HPV18 infections have declined, other high-risk types have become more prevalent.

A particularly damning result from Guo et al. (2015) demonstrated that the prevalence of high-risk non-vaccine HPV types was significantly higher among vaccinated women. If vaccination were successfully eliminating HPV-related disease across the board, this finding should not exist. Instead, it suggests that new high-risk HPV types have been allowed to flourish in vaccinated populations, filling the void left by suppressed vaccine-targeted strains.

The CDC, however, has refused to investigate this possibility because doing so would require admitting a fundamental flaw in its approach to HPV vaccine impact monitoring: it does not routinely genotype CIN lesions in vaccinated individuals.

The CDC’s HPV-IMPACT Program Was Designed to Miss Type Replacement

The HPV Vaccine Impact Monitoring Project (HPV-IMPACT), which serves as the basis for the CDC’s claims about vaccine effectiveness, does not include systematic HPV genotyping of detected CIN2+ or CIN3+ lesions. This is not a trivial omission—it means that no one at the CDC is actually looking at whether non-vaccine high-risk HPV types are increasing. Given the scientific literature showing type replacement, this is not acceptable.

The CDC has created a surveillance program deliberately structured to ignore the most significant safety signal: type replacement. This is functionally equivalent to conducting a vaccine impact study on pneumococcal disease without tracking which bacterial serotypes are causing infections post-vaccination. It is scientifically indefensible and, more importantly, publicly misleading.

If the CDC were genuinely interested in understanding the full impact of HPV vaccination, it would be conducting comprehensive HPV genotyping studies. Instead, it relies on a methodology that ensures any emerging negative effects of type replacement remain invisible.

Instead of acknowledging this growing body of evidence, the CDC has deliberately structured its surveillance methods to prevent the detection of type replacement. The HPV-IMPACT program does not conduct routine HPV genotyping on precancerous lesions or random samples of patients in the screening program, making it functionally incapable of assessing whether type replacement is occurring.

This failure is not due to a lack of available technology. HPV genotyping is a standard practice in virology and could easily be incorporated into the CDC’s monitoring efforts. The fact that it is not suggested that the agency does not want to know the answer—or, at the very least, does not want the public to know.

The question is not whether type replacement has occurred but rather whether its consequences will ultimately negate or even reverse the intended benefits of HPV vaccination. If HPV vaccination is reducing one set of high-risk strains while allowing others to flourish, then the long-term impact of the vaccine may not be as beneficial as the CDC claims.

The CDC has abdicated its duty to conduct rigorous, unbiased scientific inquiry by refusing to investigate this possibility. Instead, it has chosen to act as a public relations arm for the vaccine industry, ensuring that no narrative-disrupting data enters public discourse.

Conclusion: The CDC’s “Success” Narrative is Built on Missing Data

The 2025 MMWR report is not an honest scientific analysis—it is a marketing campaign. It relies on cherry-picked data for efficacy and safety, ignores confounding variables, and fails to address critical questions about type replacement and screening changes.

To summarize:

The CDC claims declines in CIN2+ prove vaccine success, yet it fails to genotype lesions, making its claim unverifiable. The agency does not address or account for changes in screening practices, which may explain much of the observed decline. The CDC ignores any evidence of type replacement, even as myriad independent studies show the rising prevalence of non-vaccine HPV strains.

By refusing to monitor the full spectrum of high-risk HPV infections, the CDC has rendered itself incapable of assessing the true impact of HPV vaccination. In doing so, it has prioritized narrative control over public health—and the consequences of this negligence may not become fully apparent until it is too late.

The Clinical Implications of HPV Type Replacement Ignored by the CDC

Data from the UK show that cervical cancer risk increased in the youngest, most vaccinated age group (20-24) after the introduction of the Cervarix HPV vaccine in 2008:

Share

HPV type replacement is an unavoidable consequence of selective immunological pressure, a phenomenon that has been well-documented in virology. When a vaccine targets only a subset of pathogen strains, those strains are suppressed, but the ecological niche they occupy does not disappear. Instead, it is filled by other, previously less dominant strains, which may exhibit different virulence characteristics or transmission patterns. Rare virus types may be rare due to their higher relative virulence. This process has been observed in pneumococcal, meningococcal, and even influenza vaccination programs, where non-targeted strains became more prevalent after widespread immunization efforts (vaccine immunity escape).

HPV vaccines were never designed to eliminate all high-risk HPV types, only the most common ones known to cause cervical cancer—specifically HPV16 and HPV18 (included in the bivalent vaccine Cervarix) and additional strains HPV6, HPV11, HPV31, HPV33, HPV45, HPV52, and HPV58 in the nonavalent vaccine Gardasil 9. Since rare types are likely to be more deadly, vaccination that has successfully reduced the prevalence of vaccine-targeted strains allows the more deadly, rare types to flourish. The fact that the CDC has conveniently avoided tracking whether non-vaccine high-risk strains are increasing in response is a clear indication of agency fraud.

Competitive Exclusion and the Risk of More Oncogenic HPV Strains Becoming Dominant

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of HPV type replacement is the potential for competitive exclusion to drive the dominance of more aggressive oncogenic HPV strains in vaccinated populations. The principle of competitive exclusion holds that in a stable ecosystem, one species will outcompete another when they occupy the same ecological niche. Before vaccination, HPV16 and HPV18 were the dominant high-risk strains, meaning they were in constant competition with other, less prevalent high-risk types.

However, vaccination has disrupted this balance, removing HPV16 and HPV18 from the competition and creating ecological space for other high-risk strains to expand. This raises a deeply troubling possibility:

What if the HPV types that replace HPV16 and HPV18 are more oncogenic, more persistent, or more difficult to detect?

Some evidence suggests that this may already be happening. Co-infection with vaccine-targeted and non-vaccine high-risk HPV types may create an even higher risk of developing CIN3+ in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated individuals. If this holds true, then vaccination is not merely shifting HPV type prevalence—it is altering the risk profile of HPV-driven carcinogenesis in ways that are not yet fully understood.

The Consequences of Ignoring Type Replacement

By refusing to investigate type replacement, the CDC has placed itself in an indefensible position. If HPV vaccination is merely trading one set of high-risk strains for another, then the long-term benefit of vaccination may be far less than what is currently assumed. Worse, if vaccination is amplifying the dominance of more oncogenic HPV strains, then it is entirely possible that the burden of cervical cancer may remain unchanged—or even increase—in the coming decades.

This possibility should be of urgent concern, yet the CDC has shown no interest in addressing it. Instead, it continues to report declining rates of CIN2+ and CIN3+ lesions as definitive proof of success, all while failing to account for whether non-vaccine HPV types are simply replacing vaccine-targeted strains.

The CDC’s silence on type replacement is not a scientific oversight—it is a willful act of misinformation.

Next, we will examine how the CDC’s reliance on CIN2+ as a surrogate endpoint distorts its claims of vaccine efficacy and why real-world data fail to show a direct reduction in invasive cervical cancer rates.

The Deceptive Use of CIN2+ as a Surrogate Endpoint

The CDC’s claims regarding the success of the HPV vaccine rely almost entirely on reductions in CIN2+ and CIN3+ lesions, rather than actual declines in invasive cervical cancer. This is not just a scientific shortcut—it is a deliberate distortion of the vaccine’s true impact.

Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) refers to precancerous cellular abnormalities found on the cervix, classified into three grades:

The CDC repeatedly touts reductions in CIN2+ as evidence that HPV vaccination is preventing cervical cancer. This is misleading because:

CIN2 lesions often regress on their own, especially in young women. CIN3 lesions, while more serious, still take years—sometimes decades—to become invasive cancer. Most CIN2+ lesions are treated through excisional procedures before they ever have the chance to develop into malignancies.

By equating reductions in CIN2+ lesions with reductions in cervical cancer itself, the CDC avoids having to answer the real question: has HPV vaccination actually reduced the rate of invasive cervical cancer?

The Lack of Direct Evidence for Cancer Prevention

There has never been a long-term, prospective study showing that HPV vaccination directly prevents cervical cancer at the population level. The vaccine has been tested only against persistent HPV infections and precancerous lesions—never against actual cancer incidence or mortality.

This distinction is not trivial. It means that all claims about the vaccine preventing cancer are based on assumptions rather than real-world proof.

Even the FDA-approved package insert for Gardasil 9 explicitly states:

"Gardasil has not been demonstrated to prevent HPV-related CIN 2/3 or worse in women older than 26 years of age."

(FDA, Gardasil 9 Package Insert, 2014)

If the vaccine has not even been proven to prevent CIN3+ in older women, how can the CDC assert with such confidence that it will eliminate cervical cancer?

The answer is simple: the CDC substitutes CIN2+ as a surrogate endpoint and assumes that reducing these lesions will eventually lead to fewer cervical cancer cases. This assumption, however, has never been validated in a long-term clinical trial.

The Impact of Changing Screening Guidelines on CIN2+ Detection

The CDC fails to account that cervical screening guidelines have changed dramatically over the study period (2008–2022), affecting how CIN2+ is detected and reported.

When screening is less frequent, fewer precancerous lesions are detected—not necessarily because they no longer exist, but because they are not being found as often.

By failing to control for these changes in screening, the CDC misleads the public into believing that HPV vaccination alone is responsible for declining CIN2+ rates, when in reality, less frequent screening means fewer opportunities to detect these lesions in the first place.

This explains why older age groups (25+) have shown smaller declines in CIN2+ incidence compared to younger groups—the latter were screened less frequently over time due to evolving guidelines.

Real-World Data Do Not Show a Decline in Invasive Cervical Cancer

If HPV vaccination were truly reducing cervical cancer, we would expect to see a clear decline in invasive cervical cancer incidence among vaccinated cohorts. However, this has not been observed in national cancer registry data.

A study from Scotland, one of the first countries to implement widespread HPV vaccination, found that while low-grade abnormalities declined, there was no measurable reduction in invasive cervical cancer cases. (ref$)

Similar findings have been observed in other HPV vaccination programs worldwide. In some countries, cervical cancer rates have increased among younger vaccinated women.

A possible explanation? HPV type replacement.

Doctors tell patients they are protected from “HPV”

If non-vaccine high-risk HPV types are filling the void left by HPV16/18, the total burden of cervical cancer may remain unchanged.

Because the CDC does not track HPV genotypes in precancerous lesions, it has no way of knowing whether the total high-risk HPV burden is decreasing.

If these replacement strains are more oncogenic or persistent, cervical cancer rates could increase in the long term.

The CDC’s Strategic Decision to Use CIN2+ as a Marketing Tool

By focusing exclusively on reductions in CIN2+, the CDC avoids the uncomfortable reality that:

HPV-type replacement may negate the vaccine’s benefits. The total burden of high-risk HPV infections may remain unchanged. Screening changes—not vaccination—may be driving apparent declines in CIN2+. Invasive cervical cancer rates have not declined in a manner consistent with the CDC’s claims.

Rather than conducting the necessary HPV genotyping studies to evaluate these concerns, the CDC perpetuates its success narrative by selectively presenting only the data that support its preordained conclusions.

This is not how science works. A true scientific inquiry would acknowledge uncertainties, investigate contradictory findings, and adapt public health strategies based on evolving evidence. Instead, the CDC doubles down on a narrative that cannot be verified, while suppressing information that could challenge its authority.

Next, we will examine how the CDC’s refusal to acknowledge HPV type replacement has serious long-term implications, including the possibility that HPV vaccination is inadvertently creating an environment that favors the emergence of more aggressive high-risk strains and an increase in non-vaccine-targeted type-related cervical cancer.

The CDC’s Silence on Rising Cervical Cancer Rates in Vaccinated Populations

The CDC’s refusal to acknowledge HPV type replacement and its reliance on CIN2+ as a surrogate endpoint would be less concerning if real-world cancer registry data provided clear evidence of declining invasive cervical cancer rates in vaccinated populations. However, this is not the case.

Multiple peer-reviewed studies and official national cancer registries in high-vaccination countries show concerning trends: instead of cervical cancer rates decreasing among young vaccinated women, they have remained stable or increased in several nations.

A 2019 analysis by Dr. Gérard Delépine, an oncologist and researcher, compiled official cancer registry data from Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, and the United States. This analysis found that after HPV vaccination programs began, cervical cancer rates stagnated or reversed course, rising in younger vaccinated cohorts.

Pre-Vaccine Decline in Cervical Cancer Due to Screening

Before the introduction of HPV vaccines, cervical cancer rates declined globally in countries with well-established Pap smear screening programs. From 1989 to 2007, invasive cervical cancer rates fell significantly due to early detection and treatment of precancerous lesions.

Key takeaway: The steady decline in cervical cancer rates was driven entirely by screening programs, not by vaccination, since the HPV vaccine was not widely available before 2007.

Post-Vaccine Era: Cervical Cancer Rates in Highly Vaccinated Populations

After the introduction of mass HPV vaccination campaigns, data from national cancer registries showed unexpected increases in cervical cancer rates among young vaccinated women, contradicting expectations.

Australia (First country to implement mass HPV vaccination in 2007)

Vaccinated women aged 15–19: 100% increase in cervical cancer cases (0.1 per 100,000 in 2007 → 0.2 per 100,000 in 2014).

Vaccinated women aged 20–24: 113% increase (0.7 per 100,000 in 2007 → 1.5 per 100,000 in 2014).

Vaccinated women aged 25–29: 30% increase (5.9 per 100,000 in 2007 → 8.0 per 100,000 in 2014).

Unvaccinated older women (55–79 years): 17–31% decrease in cervical cancer rates during the same period.

United Kingdom (HPV vaccination introduced in 2008): Women aged 20–25 (vaccinated >85% as adolescents): 70% increase in cervical cancer cases from 2012 to 2014.

Women aged 25–30 (vaccinated as young adults): 100% increase between 2007 and 2015.

Unvaccinated women over 65: Continued decline in cervical cancer rates.

Sweden (HPV vaccination since 2006; national rollout in 2010)

Vaccinated women aged 20–24: Cervical cancer incidence doubled from 1.86 per 100,000 in 2007 → 3.72 per 100,000 in 2015 (p<0.001).

Women aged 20–29 (majority vaccinated): 19% increase in cervical cancer rates between 2007 and 2015.

Unvaccinated older women: 6–17% decrease in cervical cancer rates over the same period.

Norway (HPV vaccination introduced in 2009)

Women aged 20–29 (fully vaccinated): 8% increase in cervical cancer incidence from 7.78 per 100,000 in 2007 → 8.47 per 100,000 in 2015.

Unvaccinated women over 55: 11–29% decrease in cervical cancer incidence.

The Case of Sarah Tait: An Individual Tragedy Reflecting a Larger Pattern?

Sarah Tait, an Olympic rowing champion from Australia, was fully vaccinated with Gardasil.

She later developed invasive cervical cancer at an unusually young age and died at age 33.

Statistically, she belonged to the age group in which cervical cancer doubled post-vaccination (ages 20–24).

While individual cases do not prove causation, her case reflects a concerning statistical trend in vaccinated cohorts.

France as a Control Group: No Vaccine, No Cancer Spike

France, where HPV vaccination coverage remains low (~15%), has not experienced the same post-vaccination increase in cervical cancer seen in other high-coverage countries.

1995–2017: Cervical cancer rates in France fell from 15 to 6 per 100,000.

Unlike Australia, the UK, and Sweden, France has not seen a reversal of this trend among young women.

This suggests that HPV vaccination, rather than a mysterious external factor, may be contributing to the cervical cancer increases elsewhere.

Is HPV Vaccination Accelerating Cervical Cancer?

The observed increase in cervical cancer among vaccinated young women raises a serious question:

Could HPV vaccination be accelerating the onset of cervical cancer in some individuals?

HPV16 and HPV18 were dominant before vaccination, but their carcinogenic process was well understood.

Post-vaccination, other high-risk strains (HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, HPV58) have increased in prevalence.

These non-vaccine HPV types may have different oncogenic mechanisms, potentially leading to faster progression to invasive cancer.

This aligns with studies showing that co-infection with vaccine-targeted and non-vaccine high-risk HPV types is associated with increased severity of precancerous lesions.

If this competitive exclusion effect is accelerating cancer progression, then HPV vaccination may be unintentionally shifting the natural history of the disease in vaccinated women.

Share

The CDC’s Evasion of the Cervical Cancer Trend Reversal

Despite these alarming findings, the CDC:

Continues to report only CIN2+ reductions, without tracking invasive cervical cancer trends in vaccinated cohorts. Ignores contradictory data from other countries, pretending that these documented cancer increases do not exist. Fails to investigate HPV type replacement, even though it could explain the unexpected rise in cervical cancer in vaccinated women.

The Implications: A Public Health Disaster in the Making

If HPV vaccination is accelerating cervical cancer in some women, the public health consequences could be catastrophic.

Millions of vaccinated women may face increased cancer risk without knowing it.

If non-vaccine high-risk HPV types are more aggressive, cervical cancer rates could rise further in the coming decades.

If screening rates decline due to false confidence in vaccination, more cases will go undetected, leading to higher mortality.

Next, we will examine why the CDC refuses to investigate HPV type replacement and the broader implications of suppressing scientific debate on vaccine safety.

The CDC’s Refusal to Investigate HPV Type Replacement and the Suppression of Scientific Debate

The mounting evidence of HPV type replacement and vaccine-induced acceleration of cervical cancer should have prompted an urgent, transparent investigation by the CDC and other global health agencies. Instead, what has followed is a coordinated effort to downplay, dismiss, and actively suppress any challenge to the official narrative that the HPV vaccine is an unqualified success. The CDC, despite its claims of rigorous scientific oversight, has made itself functionally blind to the possibility that HPV vaccination is not only failing to reduce overall cancer burden, but instead may be making it worse by altering the competitive balance of high-risk HPV strains, placing young women at higher risk of cervical cancer due to increased circulation of HPV types associated with cancer and a decrease in Pap smear screening.

The CDC’s refusal to conduct proper HPV genotyping studies, its reliance on CIN2+ as a surrogate endpoint, and its failure to acknowledge contradictory real-world data all point to a deeply entrenched institutional bias—one that prioritizes policy enforcement over scientific integrity. In a rational scientific environment, the significant increases in cervical cancer rates observed among vaccinated populations would have triggered immediate, large-scale investigations. Instead, the CDC and its global counterparts have chosen to ignore these warning signs, reinforcing the dangerous precedent that public health institutions are more invested in defending past decisions than correcting them when they prove flawed.

The CDC’s Strategic Blindness: How HPV-IMPACT Avoids Type Replacement

The CDC’s HPV Vaccine Impact Monitoring Project (HPV-IMPACT) is the agency’s primary tool for tracking the effects of HPV vaccination on cervical disease trends, yet it is deliberately structured in a way that ensures that HPV type replacement remains undetected. The most significant risk of all—the possibility that non-vaccine high-risk HPV types are replacing vaccine-targeted types and causing equally if not more, aggressive cervical cancer—is systematically erased from consideration.

The reason for this is simple: HPV-IMPACT does not genotype CIN2+ or CIN3+ lesions. It does not track whether declines in HPV16 and HPV18 infections are offset by increases in HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, or HPV58, even though independent studies around the world have confirmed this is happening. If HPV type replacement is occurring—and it is—it means the vaccine is merely shifting the problem rather than solving it.

This failure is inexcusable for a scientific institution that claims to prioritize evidence-based policymaking. HPV genotyping is widely available, relatively inexpensive, and already used in many independent research studies. The fact that the CDC refuses to implement it in its monitoring program suggests willful ignorance rather than scientific rigor.

The WHO and CDC’s Refusal to Study Long-Term Cancer Outcomes

Despite their enthusiastic promotion of HPV vaccination, neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor the CDC has ever conducted a long-term, population-based study on actual cervical cancer incidence and mortality in vaccinated women. Instead of tracking cancer rates over decades to confirm that the vaccine achieves its intended purpose, these agencies have relied on short-term reductions in CIN2+ lesions—a deeply flawed substitute that fails to address the ultimate question: Does the vaccine prevent cervical cancer, or does it merely shift the risk to other HPV types?

This reliance on surrogate endpoints is particularly concerning given that cervical cancer takes years, even decades, to develop. If type replacement is occurring, its full impact may not be realized for another 10–20 years, by which point public health agencies will be scrambling to explain why cervical cancer rates in vaccinated populations are not declining as expected.

Conflicts of Interest: The Ties Between Public Health Agencies and Vaccine Manufacturers

The refusal to investigate type replacement, the suppression of contradictory evidence, and the aggressive promotion of the HPV vaccine despite its unresolved risks all point to a troubling alignment between public health agencies and the pharmaceutical industry. Despite the growing uncertainties surrounding vaccine effectiveness and safety, countries worldwide are being pressured to adopt HPV vaccine mandates for school-aged children. This aggressive push for mandates, in the absence of conclusive evidence that the vaccine prevents invasive cervical cancer, raises serious ethical and legal concerns about bodily autonomy and medical coercion.

Both the CDC and WHO maintain financial and institutional ties to the manufacturers of HPV vaccines, including Merck (Gardasil) and GlaxoSmithKline (Cervarix). The CDC, for example, receives funding through the CDC Foundation, which accepts millions of dollars in contributions from vaccine manufacturers. The WHO, meanwhile, is partially funded by the Gates Foundation, which has made global HPV vaccination one of its top priorities.

Even the FDA, the regulatory body responsible for vaccine approval in the U.S., fast-tracked Gardasil’s approval in 2006 despite the absence of long-term cancer prevention data. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also holds patents related to HPV vaccines, meaning it receives royalty payments from their sales. Specifically, technologies enabling the development of HPV vaccines, such as those based on L1 virus-like particles (VLPs), originated in part from research conducted at the NIH's National Cancer Institute (NCI), along with other institutions like the University of Rochester, Georgetown University, and the University of Queensland. These innovations were foundational to vaccines like Gardasil and Cervarix, developed by companies such as Merck and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Under U.S. law, federal agencies like the NIH can patent inventions arising from their research and license them to private companies. When these patents contribute to commercial products, the NIH receives royalties. A 2020 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report confirmed that NIH-held patents, including those related to HPV vaccines, contributed to the development of FDA-approved drugs, and the agency collected up to $2 billion in royalties from 1991 to 2019 for 93 patents linked to 34 drugs, which includes vaccines. While the exact amount tied specifically to HPV vaccines isn’t always broken out in public data, the NIH’s role in HPV vaccine technology has indeed generated royalty income.

For example, the NIH licensed key HPV vaccine technologies to Merck for Gardasil, and scientists like Douglas Lowy at NCI, who were instrumental in this research, have been listed as co-inventors on relevant patents. Royalty payments are distributed partly to the agency and partly to the inventors under federal statutes like the Bayh-Dole Act. While some details (e.g., specific amounts per patent) are often redacted or not fully disclosed, the principle that NIH receives royalties from HPV vaccine sales is well-documented and consistent with its technology transfer practices.

When public health agencies are financially intertwined with the companies they are supposed to regulate, the potential for institutional bias becomes impossible to ignore. The refusal to investigate type replacement is not a scientific oversight—it is a direct consequence of these conflicts of interest.

The Consequences of Suppressing Scientific Inquiry

By ignoring the rising cervical cancer rates in vaccinated women, failing to address HPV type replacement, and silencing scientists who question the vaccine’s long-term effectiveness, the CDC and its global counterparts are placing millions of women at risk. If HPV vaccination is ultimately shown to fail in reducing cervical cancer rates, or worse, accelerate oncogenesis through type replacement, the public health consequences will be catastrophic.

Instead of doubling down on flawed assumptions, public health agencies must:

Immediately implement comprehensive HPV genotyping in a random sample of CIN2+ and CIN3+ cases sufficient to track type replacement. Conduct long-term studies tracking invasive cervical cancer rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated populations per HPV genotype. End the practice of suppressing dissenting research and restore scientific transparency.

Next, we will examine how the failure to address HPV type replacement extends beyond cervical cancer and may have broader implications for public health policies regarding vaccines and infectious disease control.

Broader Implications: How the Failure to Address HPV Type Replacement Endangers Public Health

The CDC’s failure to investigate HPV type replacement is not an isolated misstep—it is emblematic of a broader pattern in modern public health, where policy decisions are made first and scientific scrutiny is applied later, if at all. This approach, driven by a mix of bureaucratic inertia, financial conflicts of interest, and institutional arrogance, has profound implications beyond HPV vaccination. The refusal to acknowledge that HPV type replacement is occurring, let alone to study its consequences, threatens not only cervical cancer prevention but also the credibility of vaccine programs worldwide.

If public health institutions continue to suppress or ignore evidence that contradicts their preferred narratives, they risk damaging public trust, undermining vaccine confidence, and ultimately harming the very populations they claim to protect. The consequences of such negligence will not be limited to HPV-related diseases; the same flawed approach can be seen in other vaccine strategies, antibiotic resistance, and infectious disease control measures.

HPV Type Replacement as a Case Study in Public Health Failures

HPV vaccination was introduced with the explicit goal of reducing cervical cancer rates. However, as evidence now suggests, it may have merely shifted the burden from HPV16 and HPV18 to other high-risk strains such as HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, and HPV58. If type replacement is leading to equally or more aggressive HPV-driven cancers, then the entire premise of HPV vaccination must be re-evaluated.

This failure echoes similar missteps in public health history. When antibiotics were first introduced, the assumption was that bacterial infections could be eradicated permanently. Instead, selective pressure led to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant superbugs, making some infections harder to treat than ever before. The same principle applies to HPV: by selectively eliminating some strains while allowing others to flourish unchecked, the intervention may be shifting rather than reducing risk.

The difference, however, is that antibiotic resistance has been widely acknowledged and is actively studied. In contrast, HPV type replacement is being ignored, even though it has the potential to render the vaccine ineffective in the long run.

The Global Push for HPV Vaccine Mandates: Science or Industry-Driven Policy?

The WHO, CDC, and other health agencies continue to push for universal HPV vaccination, often citing misleading statistics about its effectiveness.

This pattern is not unique to HPV. The CDC has a long history of dismissing early warning signs in vaccine programs, from the Dengvaxia disaster in the Philippines, where a rushed dengue vaccine increased severe disease risk, to the early failures of pertussis vaccines, which led to bacterial evolution and immune escape. The CDC’s refusal to acknowledge that type replacement could lead to similar unintended consequences with HPV vaccination reflects an institutionalized resistance to adjusting policies in response to emerging scientific evidence.

The burying of the population-wide effects of type replacement and of type replacement itself has led public officials in many countries to consider making HPV vaccination mandatory despite growing concerns about type replacement and long-term efficacy.

In France, where HPV vaccination rates remain low (~15%), cervical cancer rates have continued to decline due to consistent screening efforts. Yet, instead of recognizing this success, French policymakers are now considering mandatory vaccination, ignoring their own national data in favor of WHO recommendations.

This raises a critical question: Are HPV vaccine policies being driven by science, or by the pharmaceutical industry’s profit motives?

Merck, the manufacturer of Gardasil, has already reaped billions of dollars in annual revenue from HPV vaccines. If concerns about type replacement gain wider attention, it would force regulators to confront the uncomfortable possibility that the vaccine’s long-term benefits may have been oversold. Such a revelation would have devastating consequences for Merck, public health agencies, and policymakers who have aggressively promoted the vaccine as a cancer prevention breakthrough.

How the Suppression of Type Replacement Research Mirrors Other Vaccine Policy Failures

The failure to investigate HPV type replacement is not an isolated case—it is part of a broader pattern of suppressing scientific debate whenever it threatens established vaccine policies.

Influenza Vaccination and the Problem of Vaccine-Induced Strain Selection

For decades, flu vaccines have targeted specific seasonal influenza strains, but repeated vaccination has led to increased viral evolution and immune escape. Studies have shown that annual flu vaccination may inadvertently favor certain viral mutations, leading to the emergence of more virulent or vaccine-resistant strains. The same process appears to be occurring with HPV, yet the public is not being informed.

Dengue Vaccine Disaster in the Philippines

The rollout of the Sanofi Dengvaxia vaccine led to a catastrophic failure, where vaccinated children experienced worse disease outcomes due to antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). The vaccine was withdrawn after it was linked to increased dengue-related deaths, but only after millions of children were already vaccinated. The failure to properly study long-term risks before widespread implementation mirrors what is happening now with HPV vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccination and Waning Immunity

Early promises that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines would provide long-term immunity proved incorrect, as studies now show rapid waning of vaccine-induced protection. The push for booster after booster, without a reassessment of overall risk-benefit profiles, reflects the same rigid mindset that refuses to acknowledge potential failures in HPV vaccination.

The Implications for Public Trust in Vaccine Programs

By refusing to investigate HPV type replacement and suppressing scientific debate, public health agencies are undermining confidence in vaccine programs as a whole.

The reality is that vaccines are not infallible—they must be continuously studied, reassessed, and refined based on real-world data. However, when public health institutions ignore inconvenient evidence, dismiss concerns, and demonize critics, they create the very conditions that fuel vaccine hesitancy.

If the CDC, WHO, and national governments continue to dismiss evidence of HPV type replacement and rising cervical cancer rates in vaccinated women, they risk:

Eroding public confidence in vaccine recommendations. Fueling distrust in medical institutions and regulatory agencies. Making future public health campaigns more difficult to implement.

When legitimate concerns are censored, rather than addressed, the public begins to question whether health authorities are truly acting in their best interests—or simply protecting industry and policy decisions already made.

The Path Forward: Transparency, Scientific Rigor, and Accountability

If public health agencies wish to maintain credibility, they must abandon the dogmatic approach that dismisses scientific uncertainty and instead embrace transparency and rigorous long-term studies.

HPV genotyping must be incorporated into all HPV surveillance programs to determine whether non-vaccine high-risk types are increasing.

Long-term, independent studies on cervical cancer incidence must be prioritized over short-term reductions in CIN2+.

Policymakers must acknowledge the risks of type replacement rather than continuing to push universal HPV vaccination mandates based on incomplete data.

Science advances through questioning, testing, and refining hypotheses based on real-world outcomes. When public health institutions attempt to shut down debate, manipulate data, or ignore emerging risks, they do not strengthen vaccine confidence—they destroy it.

Studies That Failed to Detect Type Replacement: Methodological and Interpretative Flaws

A number of studies have concluded that there is no clear evidence of HPV type replacement following widespread HPV vaccination. These studies have been used by public health agencies and vaccine advocates to dismiss concerns that the elimination of vaccine-targeted HPV types (HPV16/18) might create an ecological niche for non-vaccine oncogenic HPV strains. However, a closer examination of these studies reveals critical methodological flaws, limited follow-up periods, and unexplored confounding variables that compromise their conclusions.

In this section, we will analyze these studies, highlight their limitations, and demonstrate why their conclusions fail to adequately address the long-term risks of type replacement.

Overview of Studies Reporting No Type Replacement

Several key studies have claimed that HPV type replacement is not occurring post-vaccination:

At first glance, these studies may appear to draw type replacement into question. However, a closer analysis exposes serious methodological problems that undermine their conclusions.

Studies That Failed to Detect Type Replacement: Methodological and Interpretative Flaws

A number of studies have concluded that there is no clear evidence of HPV type replacement following widespread HPV vaccination. These findings have been widely cited by public health agencies and vaccine advocates as evidence that concerns over type replacement are unfounded. However, a closer examination of these studies reveals significant methodological flaws that severely limit their conclusions. Many suffer from short follow-up periods, incomplete HPV genotyping, and a failure to control for confounding factors that could have masked evidence of type replacement.

Despite their limitations, these studies have shaped global HPV vaccine policies, reinforcing the assumption that removing vaccine-targeted HPV types will lead to a net reduction in cervical cancer cases rather than an ecological shift in HPV strain prevalence. Below, we analyze these studies in detail and demonstrate why their conclusions fail to provide an adequate assessment of long-term risks.

Flawed Study Designs and Short Follow-Up Periods

One of the most glaring weaknesses in these studies is the insufficient follow-up period used to assess type replacement. HPV-related cervical cancer typically takes decades to develop, meaning that increases in non-vaccine HPV types may not become evident for another 10 to 20 years post-vaccination. Yet, many of the studies cited as evidence against type replacement fail to extend beyond a few years, making their conclusions unreliable.

HPV Type Replacement is a Long-Term Process

Tota et al. (2016) dismissed the possibility of type replacement, yet their follow-up period lasted only four years—far too short to assess whether oncogenic non-vaccine HPV types would eventually rise to take the place of eliminated strains. Similarly, Saccucci et al. (2018) and Covert et al. (2019) evaluated HPV prevalence changes over a mere 11 years, a timeframe that is wholly inadequate to detect meaningful shifts in HPV epidemiology and cancer risk.

Given that invasive cervical cancer develops over decades, these studies could not possibly determine whether the suppression of vaccine-targeted types would lead to a rise in non-vaccine high-risk HPV strains over time. Any study with a follow-up period shorter than 20–30 years is incapable of capturing the full impact of type replacement on cervical cancer trends.

Ignoring Historical Precedents in Virology

The failure of these studies to recognize the potential for type replacement contradicts well-established patterns observed in other vaccine-preventable diseases. Viral strain replacement has been well documented in pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccination programs, where eliminating dominant strains created an ecological niche for other pathogenic strains to increase in prevalence.

Despite this, studies such as Maver & Poljak (2015) state that “natural competition between HPV types has not been confirmed”, leading to their claim that “vaccine-induced clinically significant type replacement is unlikely.” This assertion ignores fundamental epidemiological and evolutionary principles that suggest HPV, like other viruses, could undergo strain shifts following targeted immunization programs.

By failing to conduct long-term studies spanning at least two to three decades, these researchers cannot definitively rule out the risk of type replacement. Their conclusions are not based on solid evidence but rather on assumptions that contradict established virological principles.

Lack of Comprehensive HPV Genotyping

A major flaw in these studies is their failure to conduct full-spectrum HPV genotyping, meaning they missed potential increases in non-vaccine high-risk HPV types.

Incomplete Genotyping Leads to False Conclusions

Rositch et al. (2012) concluded that there was no evidence of type replacement, yet their study only analyzed a limited number of HPV types rather than conducting broad-spectrum genotyping. Similarly, Maver & Poljak (2015) claimed that HPV type replacement was unlikely, yet they did not systematically track non-vaccine HPV types over time.

Other studies, such as Tota et al. (2016) and Mesher et al. (2020), based their conclusions on limited sample sizes and failed to track key emerging HPV types, including HPV31, HPV33, HPV52, and HPV58. These particular strains have been increasing in prevalence in multiple post-vaccine populations, yet these studies failed to monitor their trajectory.

A study cannot credibly conclude that type replacement is not occurring if it does not genotype all relevant HPV types. The lack of comprehensive testing means these studies are incomplete at best and misleading at worst.

Confounding Variables Not Considered

Many of these studies also failed to control for confounding factors, which could have masked evidence of type replacement and misrepresented the true impact of HPV vaccination.

Failure to Adjust for Screening Changes

Several studies, including Saccucci et al. (2018) and Checchi et al. (2023), did not adequately account for changes in cervical screening policies that could have influenced HPV prevalence trends. With less frequent cervical screening in post-vaccine cohorts, non-vaccine HPV types may have been underdiagnosed rather than truly absent.

This failure to adjust for screening frequency and diagnostic sensitivity is a serious oversight, as it could create the illusion that type replacement is not occurring, when in reality, these non-vaccine HPV infections are simply not being detected at the same rate.

Differences in Sexual Behavior Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Groups

Some studies, including Tota et al. (2016) and Covert et al. (2019), did not adequately control for differences in sexual behavior between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Given that HPV transmission is heavily influenced by sexual behavior, contraceptive use, and number of partners, failing to adjust for these variables makes it difficult to isolate the effects of vaccination alone.

If vaccinated individuals engage in different sexual behaviors than their unvaccinated counterparts, the patterns of HPV type prevalence observed in these studies may be driven by behavioral changes rather than vaccine effects.

Misinterpretation of Cross-Protection as Evidence Against Type Replacement

Some studies falsely equated cross-protection against certain HPV types with the absence of type replacement.

Cross-Protection Does Not Negate Type Replacement

Covert et al. (2019) and Saccucci et al. (2018) reported declines in some non-vaccine HPV types due to cross-protection from the vaccine. However, cross-protection does not rule out the possibility that other non-vaccine HPV types are increasing in prevalence.

Similarly, Mesher et al. (2020) (a CDC study) noted that increases in certain non-vaccine HPV types had alternative explanations, yet they did not and this does not explicitly rule out type replacement as a possible factor.

By failing to distinguish between cross-protection and type replacement, these studies misrepresent their findings and create a false sense of security regarding the long-term effects of HPV vaccination.

A Flawed Scientific Foundation for HPV Vaccine Policy

The studies that failed to detect HPV type replacement suffer from serious methodological flaws, including short follow-up periods, incomplete HPV genotyping, and a failure to control for confounding factors. These limitations severely undermine their conclusions, making them an unreliable basis for vaccine policy decisions.

Public health agencies, including the CDC and WHO, have cited these flawed studies as definitive proof that HPV type replacement is not occurring, when in reality, the scientific foundation for this claim is weak.

To truly assess the risk of type replacement, future studies must:

Conduct long-term follow-up (20–30 years) to track HPV epidemiology beyond the initial vaccine rollout.

Implement broad-spectrum HPV genotyping to capture all high-risk strains, including emerging non-vaccine HPV types.

Control for confounding variables such as changes in screening policies, sexual behavior trends, and vaccine-induced cross-protection effects.

Until these methodological flaws are addressed, public health agencies cannot credibly claim that HPV type replacement is not a concern. The failure to properly investigate this issue risks repeating past mistakes in vaccine science, where oversights in strain replacement led to unintended public health consequences. Given the CDC’s conflicts of interest, an independent oversight body should be established to evaluate HPV vaccine data, ensuring transparency and accountability in public health decision-making. Without independent review, vaccine policy will remain driven by political and financial incentives rather than unbiased scientific analysis.

Conclusion: A Reckoning is Coming

The CDC’s refusal to acknowledge HPV type replacement, vaccine-induced acceleration of cervical cancer, and the possibility that their public health policies are flawed is setting the stage for an inevitable reckoning. The data cannot be ignored forever.

If cervical cancer rates continue to rise among vaccinated women while unvaccinated populations see continued declines, the public will demand answers. And when that moment comes, it will not be vaccine skeptics or dissenting scientists who discredit public health institutions—it will be the institutions themselves, through their own negligence and refusal to engage in honest scientific inquiry.

Next, we will explore potential policy changes, ethical considerations, and the role of independent researchers in restoring scientific integrity to the study of HPV vaccination and its long-term effects.

Restoring Scientific Integrity: Policy Changes, Ethical Considerations, and the Role of Independent Research

The erosion of scientific integrity in the handling of HPV vaccination, type replacement, and vaccine-induced acceleration of cervical cancer has reached a critical point. The public health establishment’s refusal to confront these issues honestly has compromised public trust. It has also also endangered millions of women worldwide who were promised protection but instead may now be facing a new, unanticipated risk.

For too long, policymakers and regulatory agencies have placed blind faith in the theoretical benefits of HPV vaccination while systematically suppressing evidence of its unintended consequences. Instead of transparently investigating the real-world data, they have chosen to silence dissent, manipulate narratives, and ignore scientific uncertainties. This approach is not just negligent—it is unethical.

If public health institutions are to salvage their credibility and truly serve the populations they claim to protect, immediate reforms are necessary. The future of HPV-related cancer prevention depends not on corporate-driven messaging campaigns but on rigorous, independent research, transparent data collection, and a willingness to re-evaluate past assumptions.

The Necessary Policy Changes: Requiring HPV Genotyping in Surveillance Programs

The single most important policy change that must occur is the mandatory inclusion of HPV genotyping in all cervical cancer surveillance programs.

For nearly two decades, public health agencies have failed to collect the most basic data necessary to determine whether HPV vaccination is achieving its intended goals. The HPV Vaccine Impact Monitoring Project (HPV-IMPACT), which serves as the foundation of the CDC’s claims, does not include genotyping of CIN2+ or CIN3+ lesions. This is not an oversight—it is a deliberate omission that allows the agency to claim success while ensuring that any evidence of type replacement remains undetected.

Moving forward, HPV genotyping must be a mandatory component of all cervical cancer monitoring efforts. This means that:

Every identified CIN2+ or CIN3+ lesion must be tested for its HPV genotype. Surveillance systems must track the prevalence of vaccine-targeted (HPV16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, 58) and non-vaccine HPV types. Real-time data on type replacement must be made publicly available and used to guide policy decisions.

Without this change, the CDC and WHO will continue to operate in scientific darkness, making bold claims about vaccine efficacy without the data necessary to support them.

Long-Term Cancer Surveillance Must Replace Short-Term Surrogate Endpoints

The continued reliance on CIN2+ as a surrogate endpoint is not scientifically justifiable. The assumption that reducing CIN2+ will necessarily translate to fewer cervical cancer deaths remains unproven. Given the emerging evidence of vaccine-induced type replacement and shifting disease patterns, long-term studies tracking actual cervical cancer incidence are the only valid way to assess vaccine efficacy.

This means:

Cervical cancer registries must track vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts separately to determine if invasive cancer rates are truly declining in those who received the vaccine.

Follow-up studies must extend beyond the current 10–15-year observational windows to capture potential long-term consequences of type replacement.

HPV vaccination policies must be revised if data suggest that type replacement offsets the expected benefits.

Without this level of rigor, public health agencies will continue making assumptions rather than evidence-based decisions.

Ethical Considerations: The Right to Informed Consent in HPV Vaccination

The current public health messaging surrounding HPV vaccines is deeply misleading. Women are told that HPV vaccination will protect them from cervical cancer, yet they are not informed about the possibility of type replacement, increased cervical cancer rates in vaccinated age groups, or the lack of long-term data on cancer prevention.

Ethically, this is a violation of informed consent.

For an individual to make an informed medical decision, they must be presented with all relevant risks, uncertainties, and benefits—not just those that support a predetermined policy agenda.

Moving forward, vaccine information materials must include:

Clear disclosures that HPV type replacement is an unresolved issue.

A statement that real-world data does not yet confirm a reduction in invasive cervical cancer.

Information about the importance of cervical cancer prevention methods, including regular Pap screening.

No public health agency should have the power to mandate a vaccine while withholding critical information from the population it affects.

The Role of Independent Researchers in Exposing the Truth

The greatest failure in the HPV vaccine debate has been the capture of scientific inquiry by industry and policy-driven interests.

Regulatory agencies have financial ties to vaccine manufacturers.

Peer-reviewed journals are reluctant to publish research that challenges vaccine efficacy claims.

Scientists who raise concerns face professional consequences, funding loss, and censorship.

Given this landscape, the role of independent researchers, investigative journalists, and data analysts has become more critical than ever.

Those outside the public health establishment must take on the responsibility of:

Conducting independent HPV genotyping studies to track type replacement in vaccinated populations.

Publishing real-world cervical cancer trends rather than relying on industry-funded models.

Holding institutions accountable when they manipulate data, suppress dissent, or refuse to engage with inconvenient evidence.

Without independent oversight, the HPV vaccine debate will remain dominated by a narrative that serves the interests of policymakers and pharmaceutical companies rather than the people it claims to protect.

A Call for Scientific Humility: The Need for Reassessment

The hallmark of true science is the willingness to question assumptions, adapt to new evidence, and admit when past decisions were wrong. The refusal of public health agencies to acknowledge uncertainties in HPV vaccination policies represents a fundamental betrayal of scientific principles.

If the goal of HPV vaccination is truly to reduce cervical cancer burden, then public health authorities must be willing to:

Encourage Pap smear screening every year for sexually active women. The Pap smear is a “curative diagnostic”, meaning the removal of precancerous lesions for the diagnostic prevents that lesion from advancing to frank cancer. A national monitoring program of HPV types incidence associated with and not associated with lesions and cancer. Reassess HPV vaccine policy if data show that type replacement negates its benefits. Acknowledge that universal HPV vaccination may not be the best strategy if alternative approaches, such as screening, prove equally or more effective. Engage in transparent, open scientific debate rather than suppressing dissent.

At its core, this issue is not about being pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine—it is about demanding scientific integrity in public health decision-making.

Conclusion: The Cost of Ignoring the Truth

The consequences of failing to address HPV type replacement, rising cervical cancer rates in vaccinated women, and the manipulation of vaccine efficacy data will not remain hidden forever. Eventually, the scientific community will be forced to confront the reality that the HPV vaccine has not been the unmitigated success it was marketed to be. The real question is whether public health institutions will acknowledge their mistakes proactively or be forced to do so by overwhelming real-world evidence of harm. Until then, the CDC and WHO’s continued refusal to study type replacement and vaccine-induced oncogenic shifts remains one of the greatest public health failures of the modern era.

At some point, the data will become undeniable, and when that moment arrives, the public will demand accountability from the institutions that allowed this crisis to unfold. If those in key positions continue to ignore the warning signs, they will have failed millions of women who trusted them but will have permanently further damaged trust in all vaccine programs and in the US Centers for Disease Control.

History will not look kindly on those who suppressed vital scientific inquiry in the name of policy preservation. The public health community must choose: continue its blind allegiance to a failing narrative, or embrace the principles of transparency, scientific integrity, and genuine accountability before irreparable harm is done.

Real-world outcomes, not industry-driven narratives, must guide the future of HPV vaccination policy. If those outcomes point to flaws in the vaccine program, the sooner we know, the better. Action is needed to hold those who have buried type replacement due to HPV Vaccination accountable.