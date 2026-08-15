Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Dain's avatar
Dain
11h

Great legal review.

There are also other levels at which to combat network-style ALPRs and similar surveillance tech (device sniffers etc) than Federal court / legislation.

Many counties have been voting them out after grass roots pressure. And beyond that, some citizens have taken things into their own hands.

Ultimately for many and myself included, persistent, geographically spread public surveillance connected to a unified database of any kind is not negotiable in the details. It's intolerable.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3h

I think we ought to get to the core of the problem. We don't want to be surveilled and these child rapists have no say in anything anymore. Not even one investigation of the Epstein island has been tabled. These people have no standing to make any law. Why is everyone so complicit? It is like the bashed wife syndrome and pathetic to watch.

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