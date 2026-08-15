A license plate is public. A searchable history of where millions of Americans have traveled is something else. The law is only beginning to confront the difference. PR Asserts that no one has the issue in hand properly: This is not about whether we should trust the camera, or laws that require warrants. This is about whether the state should be complicit in handing private information to criminals-in-office who would abuse it.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Popular Rationalism

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On August 13, 2026, Flock Safety announced a substantial revision of the privacy and accountability controls surrounding its automated license plate reader network. The company is recommending that its default retention period fall from 30 days to seven. It is adding an “Evidence Mode” for preserving particular records associated with active investigations, mandatory case codes and offense classifications for searches, stronger auditing, proactive lockouts, and additional security requirements. Existing customers, however, can retain the retention periods they have already adopted.

Those are sensible changes. They are also clarifying. But they are offered, not required. They are pablum compared to what is needed.

Flock says its network now contains more than 120,000 cameras across 49 states, giving participating agencies what the company itself describes as a broader view of vehicle movement and a larger pool of investigative information. At that scale, the question confronting the country is no longer whether police should be permitted to photograph a license plate visible on a public road. They plainly can, and there are legitimate reasons for doing it. A stolen vehicle, an abducted child, a wanted violent offender, an Amber Alert or a vehicle known to have left the scene of a serious crime can make automated identification extraordinarily useful.

The question is what happens after millions of innocent observations have been stored, networked, searched, shared and reconstructed.

That question is harder, because the legal doctrine inherited from the twentieth century begins with a factual premise that no longer describes the technology. Courts have long said that a driver has little expectation of privacy in a license plate displayed to everyone on a public highway. That proposition remains true. But a police officer seeing your car at 2:17 p.m. on Main Street and a nationwide computer system capable of telling an investigator where your vehicle appeared yesterday, last Tuesday, outside a church, near an attorney’s office and on the route to somebody else’s home are not equivalent surveillance events merely because both begin with a public license plate.

A camera sees a vehicle. A database can remember a life.

And a seven-day default is a product setting, not a constitutional amendment.

The Constitutional Question Has Moved From the Camera to the Query

The weakest constitutional case against an automated license plate reader is the camera itself. Someone driving on a public road has exposed the vehicle, its exterior and its plate to ordinary observation. Courts have repeatedly relied on that proposition.

But that does not mean it cannot be raised again.

Right now, the stronger case begins when government takes observations that were historically scattered, temporary and expensive to reconstruct and converts them into a searchable historical system and use it - without a warrant.

This distinction matters because the Supreme Court has been dealing with precisely this transformation for more than a decade. United States v. Jones confronted long-term GPS tracking. Carpenter v. United States held that government acquisition of historical cell-site location information could constitute a Fourth Amendment search even though the information was held by a third party. The important feature of Carpenter was not simply that a telephone generated records. It was that technology gave government inexpensive retrospective access to a person’s movements on a scale that ordinary visual surveillance could not realistically reproduce.

On June 29, 2026, the Supreme Court carried that reasoning considerably further in Chatrie v. United States.

Police investigating a bank robbery had used a geofence warrant to obtain Google Location History information for devices appearing near the bank. The Supreme Court held that police conducted a Fourth Amendment search when they acquired Chatrie’s location information from Google. The Court deliberately left for remand the separate question of whether the particular geofence warrant satisfied probable cause and particularity.

That limitation is important. Chatrie did not declare Flock cameras unconstitutional. It did not hold that every geofence warrant fails. And a vehicle traveling public roads differs materially from a cell phone that accompanies its owner into homes, medical facilities and other private places.

But some of the Court’s reasoning is difficult to confine to phones.

The federal government argued in Chatrie that the two hours of location information obtained were too brief to trigger the concerns identified in Carpenter. The Supreme Court rejected the premise. Even short-term location surveillance, it explained, can reveal familial, political, professional, religious and sexual associations, as well as one-time visits or events whose significance may be highly private. The Court specifically discussed locations and events such as medical treatment, a criminal-defense attorney, a gun show and a political rally.

Then came the passage that should now be read in every city council considering an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) contract.

The constitutional concern, the Court explained, is not erased when officials select only a short time interval from an all-encompassing database. The existence of that database can furnish government with what the Court called a “virtual panopticon” capable of retrospective scrutiny.

The analogy to ALPR systems is not exact. It is nevertheless obvious enough that courts will now have to confront it.

Flock does not ordinarily know where a person is every two minutes. It does something different: it records where a particular vehicle was whenever that vehicle crossed one of an enormous number of instrumented locations. With enough cameras, enough interoperability and enough time, the distinction between “sporadic observations” and a practical movement history becomes one of degree.

The constitutional mistake would be to treat every database search as though an officer had merely happened to be standing beside each road at every relevant moment. He was not. The machine was. The government eye.

The Government Has a Serious Counterargument

A good constitutional argument should survive contact with the best argument against it. Here, that argument is substantial.

In United States v. Porter, decided March 17, 2026, the Fifth Circuit rejected a Fourth Amendment challenge to license-plate-reader information. The court emphasized that the data reflected periodic observations of a vehicle traveling public streets rather than the near-continuous location record involved in Carpenter. It also relied on the longstanding absence of a privacy interest in a publicly displayed license plate.

A federal district court reached a similar result in Schmidt v. City of Norfolk in January 2026. Norfolk operated a large Flock system, but the court concluded on the factual record before it that the program did not cross the Fourth Amendment line. One important feature of that litigation was that the plaintiffs’ vehicles had been photographed but apparently had not actually been subjected to investigative database queries outside the litigation itself.

Massachusetts provides another useful example. In Commonwealth v. McCarthy, its Supreme Judicial Court upheld the limited ALPR surveillance before it while expressly recognizing that a more pervasive deployment could present a different constitutional problem. The actual network there was too limited to reveal the whole of the defendant’s public movements.

These are not nuisance precedents to be waved away. They identify the factual hinge on which the next generation of litigation is likely to turn.

How many cameras? How geographically dense? How many captures of the plaintiff? How long are records available? How many agencies can search them? Can the investigator search by plate, vehicle description, time, place or pattern? Can an officer ask who was near a particular place rather than beginning with a particular suspect? Can agencies combine observations from multiple jurisdictions? What movements can actually be reconstructed? What associations can actually be inferred? And, critically, what query was actually performed?

That last question may become the constitutional center of gravity.

The photography of a vehicle and the retrospective interrogation of a mass database need not receive identical treatment under the Fourth Amendment. In fact, that distinction offers courts a much more workable rule than the categorical alternatives presently being offered to them.

Police need not obtain a warrant before a roadside camera compares an approaching plate against a carefully maintained list of stolen vehicles. But if investigators want the system to tell them everywhere Smith’s vehicle appeared during the past week, or every vehicle that appeared near a political meeting between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m., a judge should ordinarily enter the process before the search occurs.

The Fourth Amendment is increasingly turning on the query, not merely the shutter. But it does not go to the core of the issue.

Reverse Searches Present the A Strong Case

There are really two forms of historical ALPR surveillance, and they should not be confused.

The first begins with an identified vehicle. Police have probable cause to believe that a particular vehicle was involved in a robbery and want to know where it traveled.

The second begins with everybody.

An investigator specifies a location and time, perhaps adds a make, color, body type or other characteristic, and asks the database to generate vehicles that meet those criteria. Flock’s network is designed to make vehicle characteristics searchable, and the value of a large network is expressly linked by the company to the breadth of vehicle-movement information available to investigators.

The constitutional similarity between that methodology and the geofence operation in Chatrie should be apparent. Police do not first identify the person for whom probable cause exists and then search. They search the location database to discover who was there and decide afterward which person merits investigation.

There will be legitimate uses. A witness to a kidnapping may remember only a white SUV with damage to one side. A reverse search may identify a vehicle in minutes that ordinary investigation would take days to find.

Utility does not eliminate the Fourth Amendment question. Warrants are routinely issued for useful searches.

The concern is whether mass collection silently reverses the constitutional sequence: collect everyone first; establish individualized suspicion later.

That is dangerously close to the functional logic of the general search.

Surveillance Also Reaches the First Amendment

The issue extends beyond unreasonable searches. Location can reveal association.

The Supreme Court recognized exactly that in Chatrie. A short interval can expose attendance at a political rally, a visit to a sensitive medical provider or another association that the individual reasonably expects not to be compiled automatically into a government record.

Washington’s legislature apparently understood the problem. Its new 2026 ALPR statute does something more sophisticated than impose a retention period. It makes government ALPR collection unlawful on or around specified sensitive locations, including places of worship, elementary and secondary schools, courts, food banks, facilities providing protected health care and certain immigration-related facilities. It also expressly prohibits ALPR use to monitor activity protected by the Washington Constitution or the First Amendment.

That is a better way to think about surveillance law. A privacy regime concerned only with how long data remain on a server misses the more important issue of what government is permitted to learn from them.

Seven days is short until the seven days include Sunday morning at a church, Wednesday evening at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, Friday afternoon at an oncologist, Saturday at a political gathering and three visits to a lawyer.

Duration is one variable. Information content is another.

Chatrie has now made that distinction constitutional doctrine for cell-phone location information. Whether and how courts extend the reasoning to dense ALPR networks remains unresolved.

Misuse By Criminals-in-Office is the Key Argument

PR asserts that a government that fails to protect individual rights is complicit in the violation of those rights. A government that hands criminals-in-office the tools they need is complicit in the crimes they commit.

Arguments about surveillance abuse are often dismissed as speculation. That is becoming harder to do.

An argument for strict limits on license-plate surveillance does not have to rest on a hypothetical future in which an officer uses the system to follow an ex-spouse, a database error turns an innocent motorist into a felony suspect, or a local investigation becomes a nationwide search of vehicles belonging to people who have committed no crime.

All of those categories of failure have already occurred.

Precision matters here. An officer deliberately querying a former partner for personal reasons is misuse. A camera or upstream database associating the wrong plate with a stolen vehicle is an identification failure. An officer failing to verify an automated alert before escalating a stop may be a procedural failure, or an intentional abuse of power. A government agency using a national network for purposes never contemplated by the people whose communities installed the cameras presents a scope and governance problem. If the intent included the denial of constitutionally guaranteed rights, then a crime has occurred. Operationally, however, in spite of intent, they expose different failure modes of the same architecture: a system capable of converting a plate number into government knowledge of where a vehicle has been.

An Officer Allegedly Searched His Estranged Wife 717 Times

The most direct answer to anyone who dismisses personal abuse as speculative arrived in Florida in August 2026.

According to an arrest affidavit and the Haines City Police Department, Officer Christopher Goodson queried his estranged wife’s vehicle through the Flock system 717 times between September 1, 2024 and June 30, 2026. Investigators alleged that she was not the subject of a criminal investigation and that her vehicle was not connected to a crime that justified the searches. Goodson reportedly told a supervisor that he had been using the system to determine the location of his children while they were with their mother. The affidavit further alleged that law-enforcement categories including drugs and narcotics, wanted person, motor-vehicle offense and other criminal classifications were entered as reasons for searches. Goodson was arrested on charges of official misconduct and unauthorized computer-system access. The charges remain allegations unless proved.

There is very little abstraction left in that example.

A government employee allegedly wanted to know where his estranged wife’s vehicle was. The government’s surveillance infrastructure could tell him. According to investigators, he asked it hundreds of times.

The incident is especially important because Haines City Police Chief Isaac Jackson did not defend such activity as an unavoidable gray area. The department said that investigative databases may not be used for unauthorized or personal purposes and announced additional auditing measures after the arrest.

That response is appropriate. It also exposes the underlying design problem. The protection depended on discovering the searches after they had occurred.

The woman did not possess a technical mechanism capable of preventing an officer with authorized credentials from turning the state’s crime-fighting infrastructure toward her private life. The audit could establish what happened later. It could not make her movements unknown again.

It Was Not an Isolated Officer

Georgia provides a more disturbing record because the alleged misuse has appeared across ranks and agencies.

In November 2025, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman on charges that included stalking, harassing communications, violation of oath and multiple counts of misuse of automated license plate recognition systems. The GBI stated that its investigation found that Steffman had misused ALPR systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals. Those charges likewise remain subject to adjudication.

Then, on July 6, 2026, the GBI announced the arrests of five former Albany Police Department officers after an internal audit of the Flock system. According to the GBI, the audit showed that officers had accessed retained Flock license-plate information on multiple occasions for non-law-enforcement purposes. Collectively, the five officers were charged with 21 counts of misuse of license-plate data, in addition to violation-of-oath charges.

The Associated Press reported this week that a Washington Post investigation had identified nearly 50 instances of law-enforcement officers charged or accused of unauthorized license-plate-reader use, many involving current or former romantic partners or family members. AP also reported that the proliferation of such cases was one of the pressures behind Flock’s decision to make abnormal-search auditing and case-linked search controls mandatory rather than optional.

The number matters less than the demonstrated mechanism and the fact of human nature: Technology will be exploited. Count on it.

Before deployment, the hypothetical sounds alarmist: What if an officer used the system to follow his girlfriend? What if somebody tracked an estranged spouse?

After deployment, those sentences no longer begin with “what if.” It’s only a matter of “when”.

This is the predictable insider-threat problem that accompanies every sufficiently powerful information system. Most police officers may never misuse it. That observation does not answer the policy question. Banking rules are not designed on the assumption that most tellers will steal. Medical privacy laws do not disappear because most nurses will never pull a celebrity’s medical chart out of curiosity. Nuclear-security protocols do not depend upon most employees being trustworthy.

The relevant question is what an individual user can do, how quickly misuse is detected, and what independent authorization stands between curiosity and surveillance.

A Nationwide Search Related to an Abortion Investigation

A different kind of problem surfaced in Texas.

Records obtained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation showed that the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Flock search across a network exceeding 83,000 cameras. The search-log description was blunt: “had an abortion, search for female.”

The sheriff’s office and Flock later characterized the search publicly as an effort to locate a missing woman and check on her welfare. Subsequent records obtained by EFF included a sworn affidavit from the lead detective describing a death investigation involving a reported abortion. Detectives obtained information concerning the woman’s self-managed abortion, interviewed her, reviewed text messages, and consulted the district attorney’s office about whether she could be charged. Prosecutors advised that state law did not permit charging her for taking the medication involved.

Whether every database query in that investigation violated then-applicable law is a separate question and should not be declared by assertion. The example is important for another reason.

A county sheriff’s office had the technical capability to turn a local investigation into a search across tens of thousands of cameras.

That is the scale problem in concrete form.

The city council that approves several cameras for stolen-car recovery may believe it has bought a local public-safety tool. Network interoperability can make those same cameras components of a search performed by an agency hundreds or thousands of miles away for an investigative purpose the local government never discussed when approving them.

The camera has not moved.

The jurisdiction of the search has.

That is why restrictions on data sharing are not secondary privacy details. They determine who actually possesses surveillance power over the residents of a community.

Then There Is the Problem of the Wrong Person

Intentional misuse is only one danger. The system can be operated with entirely legitimate motives and still place an innocent person into a high-risk police encounter.

Brandon Upchurch’s case in Toledo is among the clearest examples.

In April 2024, a Flock alert led Toledo police to believe that Upchurch’s truck carried a stolen plate. Body-camera footage later showed officers recognizing that the plate information did not match and referring to the reader result as a “mishit” or “misread.” Upchurch was confronted by armed officers, a police dog was released during the encounter, he suffered multiple bites, and he was taken into custody.

Subsequent reporting and court records established the underlying plate discrepancy. The stolen plate was JLL 7362; Upchurch’s plate was JLL 7637. Reporting on the case found that the Flock system had misread a character. Toledo’s internal review resulted in a reprimand for failing to visually verify the plate-reader information before enforcement action, and the incident prompted policy changes governing canine deployment. Upchurch later brought a federal civil-rights action, and Toledo agreed to a $35,000 settlement.

The lesson should not be reduced to “artificial intelligence makes mistakes.” Humans make mistakes as well.

The problem is error amplification.

Before automated surveillance, an incorrect character in a database may remain an incorrect character in a database. Connect that record to an automated system scanning thousands of vehicles and the bad datum acquires reach. Connect it to instantaneous police alerts and it acquires conasequences. Add an officer who assumes the machine has already performed the verification and the transition from database error to armed encounter can occur within minutes.

A similar failure occurred in Plymouth, Minnesota, in June 2026, although the source of the mistake was different and therefore worth distinguishing.

Automotive journalist Joel Feder was driving a manufacturer-owned Range Rover carrying a New Jersey manufacturer’s plate displaying the sequence “34 10 DTM,” with the “10” rendered in smaller characters. Police surrounded the vehicle after Flock alerts associated it with a stolen plate. Plymouth’s police chief later said that a stolen plate had been entered into the National Crime Information Center in California with incomplete characters. The Flock system was matching against that erroneous national record. Feder’s encounter ended without the violence seen in the Toledo case, but four police vehicles converged on him and his wife before officers resolved the mistake.

That case is particularly instructive because blaming “the camera” would be technically inaccurate. The underlying NCIC record was wrong.

But that is exactly why the architecture deserves scrutiny.

A nationwide surveillance network does not merely automate correct information. It automates whatever information it is given.

These Failures Were Predictable Before Flock

None of this began with one company.

Years before Flock reached its current scale, automated license-plate-reader errors were already producing armed encounters.

San Francisco resident Denise Green was stopped in 2009 after an ALPR misread one character of her plate, reading a 7 instead of a 3. Officers confronted her at gunpoint, handcuffed her and searched her vehicle even though the stolen vehicle associated with the erroneous plate was reportedly a gray GMC truck while Green was driving a burgundy Lexus. Her civil case eventually resulted in a $495,000 settlement.

In Aurora, Colorado, another mistaken stolen-vehicle identification led police in 2020 to order Brittney Gilliam and four girls, including children, out of their SUV at gunpoint and place some of them in handcuffs. The vehicle was not stolen. Aurora eventually agreed to a $1.9 million settlement resolving the family’s civil lawsuit.

These older cases matter because they remove another convenient defense. The possibility that automated plate information would produce false police encounters was not unknowable when today’s national systems were built.

The failure mode had already occurred.

The rational response to a known failure mode is engineering and legal redundancy: verify the plate; verify the vehicle; distinguish an automated lead from reasonable suspicion or probable cause; require an auditable investigative purpose; prohibit personal queries; sharply limit sharing; detect repeated searches of the same uninvolved person; and place a judge between government and sufficiently revealing historical searches.

Some states are now writing exactly those safeguards into law.

They are doing so because the empirical question has already been answered.

We do not have to decide whether a nationwide searchable movement database might someday be abused by an officer for personal reasons. Officers have already been arrested for allegedly doing exactly that. We do not have to speculate whether an erroneous plate match might someday cause police to confront an innocent driver as a felony suspect. Innocent drivers have already been held at gunpoint, bitten by a police dog, handcuffed and taken to jail after ALPR-related errors.

Nor does one have to believe that Flock is uniquely malicious, that police generally act in bad faith, or that ALPR technology has no legitimate use.

Those propositions are unnecessary to the argument.

The case for limits is much simpler.

We built a system with extraordinary surveillance power. We now have a record showing the ways that power fails when people misuse it, when databases contain errors, when automated matches are trusted too quickly and when local data become nationally searchable.

Once the failure modes are known, continuing to deploy the capability without corresponding safeguards is no longer an experiment conducted in ignorance.

The Three Lessons

There are three lessons here, and intellectual honesty requires acknowledging both.

First, this is not about whether we should trust the camera, or laws that require warrants. This is about whether the state should be considered to be complicit in handing private information to criminals-in-office who would abuse it. And on this issue, the public will consider the state complicit, regardless of what courts say.

Second, audit logs work. Several of these investigations arose precisely because activity could be reviewed after the fact. That is an argument for mandatory, immutable audit trails, not against them.

Third, an audit that discovers an unauthorized search after somebody has already been tracked is not the same thing as a legal rule preventing an unjustified search in the first place.

A constitutional system normally does not say: search first, document it carefully, and we will find out later whether you had authority. For sufficiently revealing historical or reverse-location searches, that is why warrants exist.

Fifty States, Fifty Very Different Levels of Protection

The Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association completed a detailed 50-state survey in September 2025. At that time, only 23 states, plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands, had statutes or regulations specifically governing ALPR systems. Those 23 were Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Several legislatures acted in 2026, including Washington, Oregon, Kentucky, Connecticut, New Mexico, New Jersey and Indiana. The table below therefore updates the September 2025 national survey with 2026 enactments verified through primary legislative sources as of August 15, 2026.

The rating in the final column is an analytical assessment, not a legal classification. It asks whether a state meaningfully restricts government purposes, retention, querying, sharing and misuse. “Gap” does not mean that citizens have no privacy rights whatsoever. Federal constitutional law, state constitutional protections, general privacy statutes, local ordinances, agency policies and ordinary criminal or civil law may still apply. It means no broad statewide ALPR-specific protection comparable to the stronger regimes was identified in this review.

The table is striking for reasons beyond the number of empty cells.

The states that have seriously confronted this technology are converging on several principles independently: keep ordinary data briefly; limit the reasons an officer may search; record who searched, why and under what case number; restrict downstream sharing; prevent an automated hit from becoming automatic reasonable suspicion; treat sensitive locations differently; impose consequences for intentional misuse; and require judicial authority when the government wants information beyond the ordinary immediate crime-fighting function.

Those are not anti-police principles. They are rules governing a powerful police tool. There is a difference.

Washington Has Come Closest to Writing the Law We Need

Washington’s 2026 statute deserves national attention because it treats ALPR surveillance as a system rather than as a camera.

The legislature begins by recognizing the dramatic expansion of surveillance technology and the need to prevent warrantless monitoring of people’s location and travel from colliding with constitutional protections. It defines ALPR data broadly enough to include location, date, time, photographs, plate numbers and vehicle characteristics. Critically, it also recognizes searchable or analyzed records used to identify, track or reconstruct a person’s or vehicle’s location.

That is conceptually correct. The database is the technology.

Washington then limits law-enforcement use to specified purposes. It prevents an ALPR hit alone from supplying reasonable suspicion without verification or independent grounds. Ordinary records generally disappear after 21 days. Agencies cannot simply sell, rent or purchase the data. Privately held ALPR information requires a probable-cause warrant. Vendors must prevent unauthorized sharing. Agencies must keep detailed audit trails identifying the user, time, query, purpose, offense, case number and cameras involved.

The statute also provides something conspicuously missing from many privacy laws: remedies.

Information knowingly obtained through the prohibited conduct specified by the act can be inadmissible. Intentional unauthorized querying or dissemination can be criminal. Injured persons can seek civil and equitable relief.

A right with no remedy is often an aspiration. Washington supplied some teeth.

Its law is not necessarily perfect. Twenty-one days may still be enough to reconstruct sensitive activity - and does nothing to prevent government complicity in abuses. Enumerated offenses and preservation exceptions require careful implementation. The statute’s effectiveness will depend heavily upon audit quality, enforcement and whether governments comply with the rule’s substance rather than merely its paperwork.

But Washington has answered a foundational question correctly: government surveillance capability should be bounded by law before someone abuses it, not by vendor promises after public controversy.

What a Serious National Model Would Look Like

Congress could legislate here, but states do not need to wait.

The best model can already be assembled from provisions enacted around the country.

First, however, stiff penalties for abuses including mandatory minimum jail time and heavy fines are an absolutely must. Government employees must be put on notice that their actions in the abuse of the system will be prosecuted. Keystrokes must be logged, and potential violations and their possible consequences must be communicated to the government employee users before they hit send. Each and every search.

The other safeguards have precedence. Ordinary non-hit data should expire automatically after no more than seven to 21 days. An agency with probable cause should be able to preserve identified evidence for an investigation or prosecution, but preservation should be particularized rather than turning an exception into indefinite retention of the whole database. Defense counsel must also have a mechanism to preserve potentially exculpatory records once a case exists; privacy should not become an excuse for evidence destruction.

Real-time hot-list functions should remain available for stolen vehicles, missing and endangered persons, serious outstanding warrants and vehicles credibly connected to significant crimes. An algorithmic hit should be treated as an investigative lead, not as magic probable cause. New Hampshire and Washington both recognize this.

Historical person-specific reconstruction should ordinarily require a warrant once the requested search is sufficiently revealing. Reverse-location searches should receive even greater scrutiny because the search begins with a population rather than a suspect. A warrant should identify the place, time, offense, search parameters and justification for examining persons whose records will necessarily be swept into the query.

Sensitive-location protections should become standard. Churches, political events, medical facilities, attorneys’ offices and similar locations can reveal constitutionally protected association or deeply private activity even when a car remains outside on a public street. Chatrie establishes the informational problem; Washington provides one legislative response.

Sharing restrictions must follow the data. A state accomplishes very little by prohibiting its own officers from performing a search while permitting them to ask a neighboring agency, fusion center, private vendor or federal partner to do it for them. Privacy laws need anti-circumvention provisions.

Every query should generate an immutable record: user, agency, time, search terms, location searched, offense, case number, stated purpose, records viewed, records exported and every person or agency to whom data were subsequently disclosed. Those audit records should survive considerably longer than the underlying location data precisely because their purpose is accountability.

Aggregate auditing should be public. Citizens do not need access to the movements of their neighbors, but they should be able to learn how many searches their police department conducted, for what categories of crimes, how frequently other jurisdictions accessed its network, how many violations audits discovered and what happened when employees violated policy.

Vendor contracts should make clear that the public agency controls the information; the vendor may not sell it, repurpose it, use it to construct an independent commercial movement database or silently alter sharing permissions. Washington expressly addresses several of those issues. Oregon likewise imposes vendor obligations and allows civil action for improper vendor use or disclosure.

Intentional misuse should carry consequences that cannot be reduced to retraining. Georgia’s experience demonstrates why.

And deployment itself should occur in public. A city council should know how many cameras it is authorizing, where fixed cameras will generally operate, how the data can be searched, who can access them, which jurisdictions can share them and what the contract actually permits. “The police bought some cameras” is no longer an adequate description of what the government acquired.

It bought access to a database architecture. That architecture should be governed accordingly.

The Clean Constitutional Case Is Still Waiting to Be Built

Civil-liberties lawyers seeking the strongest challenge should resist the temptation to claim that every Flock camera violates the Fourth Amendment.

That claim asks the court to discard too much settled law unnecessarily.

A better plaintiff would have a documented history showing repeated captures across enough locations to reconstruct meaningful movements. Discovery would establish actual historical searches, preferably more than one, along with the audit logs showing who searched, what parameters were used and which other agencies received access.

An especially strong record would show that the system revealed attendance at a religious service, political gathering, medical appointment, legal consultation or another sensitive association. Another strong case would involve a reverse-location search in which police began with everyone who had been near a place and used the database to identify potential suspects.

Then the court could confront an actual search rather than an abstract possibility.

That distinction may also answer one weakness in Schmidt. A plaintiff whose records have merely been collected is asking a court to rule on the surveillance architecture before the government has necessarily used it against him. A plaintiff whose plate history has actually been queried presents the court with the constitutional event in completed form.

The requested rule can then be narrow: Government may use ALPR technology for immediate, specifically authorized public-safety purposes, but sufficiently revealing historical tracking of an identified person’s vehicle, and reverse-location searches that examine the movements of multiple people to discover a suspect, require a warrant supported by probable cause and particularity unless a recognized exigency applies.

Courts do not have to ban the camera. They have to regulate the search. That is a much stronger case.

Public Safety Is Not the Enemy of the Argument

Flock and police departments can point to legitimate successes involving stolen vehicles, missing persons and serious crimes. Flock currently reports that its technology helps agencies locate missing people and solve cases. Those claims deserve empirical scrutiny when used to justify particular deployments, but there is nothing inherently implausible about the underlying proposition that rapid vehicle identification can solve crimes and save time.

Civil libertarians weaken their own argument when they pretend the technology has no legitimate function.

The correct question is one we have encountered repeatedly whenever technology dramatically lowers the cost of government surveillance: Does usefulness eliminate the need for a warrant? It never has.

Telephone wiretaps are useful. Searches of homes are useful. DNA databases are useful. Access to electronic communications is useful. Search warrants themselves exist because useful investigative activity can also be intrusive investigative activity.

The Constitution does not require police to remain technologically primitive. It requires government power to remain legally bounded.

The most important achievement of the emerging state statutes is therefore not a particular retention number. It is their rejection of the proposition that because every individual observation could have been made lawfully, every aggregation and subsequent use of those observations is automatically lawful as well.

That proposition cannot survive indefinitely in a country covered by machine vision.

Criminal Liability Already Exists. It Does Not Answer the Charge Against Government.

There is an important distinction that should not be lost in the debate over Flock and other automated license plate reader systems.

Some of the conduct we are worried about is already criminal.

Washington has now made that explicit. Under its 2026 ALPR law, any person who willfully and intentionally queries, accesses or uses an ALPR system for a purpose not specifically authorized by the statute, or intentionally retains, sells, shares, permits access to or disseminates ALPR or audit-trail data in violation of the law, commits a gross misdemeanor. Washington also provides civil remedies and excludes information knowingly obtained through certain unlawful ALPR practices. A Washington gross misdemeanor for which no different punishment is specified can carry up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Georgia had already gone down this road. O.C.G.A. §35-1-22 makes it a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature to knowingly request, use, obtain or attempt to obtain law-enforcement license-plate data under false pretenses or for a purpose other than a law-enforcement purpose. The Georgia Attorney General has specifically recognized that offense, and Georgia investigators have actually used the law. In July 2026, for example, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested five former Albany Police Department officers after an internal audit allegedly showed repeated use of retained Flock data for non-law-enforcement purposes. The five collectively faced 21 counts of misuse of license-plate data in addition to violation-of-oath charges.

North Carolina provides another explicit example. Its ALPR statute makes improperly obtaining, accessing, preserving or disclosing data a Class 1 misdemeanor. Maine goes further structurally: its statute generally prohibits ALPR use except for specified governmental and law-enforcement purposes, requires authorized users to act only for the legitimate purposes of their employers, limits ordinary data retention to 21 days, and makes violation of the section a Class E crime.

Even where a state lacks an ALPR-specific criminal statute, existing criminal law can reach some forms of abuse. Florida, for example, makes it a third-degree felony to willfully and knowingly access a computer system without authorization or in a manner that exceeds authorization. Its official-misconduct law can separately criminalize specified forms of intentional misconduct by public servants. Whether either statute applies to a particular ALPR search depends upon the facts and elements of the offense; the point is that a government employee’s badge and password do not necessarily immunize personal misuse of a government database.

Federal criminal law can also enter the picture in sufficiently serious cases, although it should not be invoked casually. 18 U.S.C. §242 criminalizes a willful deprivation of federally protected rights under color of law. The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, 18 U.S.C. §1030, separately addresses unauthorized access and certain circumstances in which authorized access is exceeded. Neither statute makes every improper database search a federal crime; their elements must actually be proved. They nevertheless illustrate an important point: existing law already recognizes that possessing governmental authority or computer credentials does not create an unlimited right to use them.

So the question is no longer whether society knows how to criminalize a rogue government employee who abuses a database.

We do.

The harder question is whether punishing the rogue employee afterward answers the objection to government having created the surveillance capability in the first place.

It does not.

The public’s use of the word complicit here should be understood carefully. I am not asserting that a legislature, municipality or police department automatically becomes a criminal accomplice under state or federal complicity law whenever an employee unlawfully searches an ALPR database. Criminal accomplice liability has specific elements, including requirements concerning intent that cannot simply be assumed.

The argument is about institutional complicity.

Government purchases the cameras. Government permits the collection. Government authorizes access to the network. Government decides how much location information may be retained. Government determines how many agencies can search it. Government supplies credentials to employees. Government creates, or permits a private contractor to create, the historical movement database.

Then an employee abuses it.

The standard institutional response is that the employee violated policy, exceeded authorization, committed a crime or betrayed the public trust.

Perhaps all of those statements are true. They still leave unanswered the prior question:

Why did government create a system capable of revealing this information about an innocent citizen to that employee in the first place?

That is where criminalizing misuse reaches its conceptual limit.

Washington’s statute illustrates the distinction particularly well. It is a substantial improvement because it expressly criminalizes unauthorized queries and dissemination. But notice what the criminal prohibition necessarily assumes: there is an authorized universe of queries and an unauthorized universe of queries. The criminal law acts at the boundary.

If government itself authorizes mass collection, broad retention and widespread querying, the criminal-misuse statute does not solve that problem. It cannot, because the conduct being challenged has been placed on the “lawful” side of the boundary.

This is why prosecutions of individual officers, while necessary, cannot be the public’s final remedy.

Suppose an officer searches an ex-wife’s vehicle 700 times for personal reasons. Prosecuting that officer may punish the abuse. It may deter another officer. An audit may reveal every keystroke. A civil judgment may compensate the victim.

None of those things can make the victim’s movements private again.

More fundamentally, none answers why information about the movements of an innocent person, who had never been suspected of a crime, was sitting inside a government-accessible historical surveillance system waiting to be searched.

An audit log tells us who opened the door.

The prior question is why government built the room containing everyone’s files.

This distinction becomes even more important as network scale increases. When an officer’s unauthorized conduct consists of opening a personnel file stored by his own department, the state has a legitimate reason to possess the personnel file. When an emergency-room employee improperly opens a patient’s medical record, the hospital plainly had a legitimate reason to possess that patient’s chart.

A mass movement database is different because government’s decision to possess the information is itself part of the controversy.

That is the question criminal prosecution cannot resolve.

The five Albany officers can be prosecuted if the state proves its allegations. Washington can prosecute an employee who deliberately conducts a prohibited search. North Carolina and Maine can punish statutory violations. Federal prosecutors can use federal law when the evidence actually satisfies its elements. Those prosecutions are appropriate exercises of accountability.

But after enough documented cases of personal misuse, government can no longer plausibly treat insider abuse as an unforeseeable event.

That changes the policy question.

When government knows that a capability can be used to stalk spouses, girlfriends, political opponents, neighbors or strangers; knows that unauthorized searches have actually occurred; knows that identification errors can place innocent motorists into armed encounters; and nevertheless continues accumulating searchable movement histories of people suspected of nothing, citizens are entitled to say that responsibility does not end with the employee who typed the query.

The government chose the architecture.

In that civic and institutional sense, enabling foreseeable abuse is participation in the conditions that make the abuse possible.

The answer cannot merely be a warning screen telling the officer that unauthorized use is illegal. It cannot merely be logging every search so investigators can discover the violation later. Those are worthwhile safeguards, but they are safeguards against abuse of a surveillance system. They do not answer whether the surveillance system should possess the information at all.

That distinction also explains why increasingly severe criminal penalties, by themselves, cannot solve the problem.

Make intentional personal misuse a felony. Impose substantial fines. Require permanent audit records. Inform every government employee before every query that unauthorized searching can result in termination and prosecution. Those measures may be entirely justified.

But a ten-year sentence imposed after an officer learns where an estranged spouse spent the night does not restore the privacy that government surrendered when it gave him access to the information.

The public therefore faces a legislative question that prosecution cannot answer.

What information should government be permitted to collect about innocent people in the first place?

If citizens conclude that government should not maintain a searchable historical record of ordinary Americans’ movements without individualized suspicion, then the durable remedy is not another prosecution after another officer is caught.

The remedy is to change the law.

That can mean prohibiting indiscriminate historical ALPR databases while continuing to allow genuinely targeted public-safety uses: real-time comparison against stolen-vehicle lists, missing-child alerts, identified wanted vehicles and particularized investigations supported by appropriate judicial process. It can mean automatic destruction of non-hit observations rather than stockpiling them because they might someday become useful. It can mean prohibiting reverse searches of innocent populations without a warrant - with the highest levels of prior evidence possible. It can mean forbidding interstate and federal access that circumvents the protections enacted by the state whose residents generated the records.

In other words, ban mass surveillance rather than pretending that punishing occasional misuse makes mass surveillance safe.

Washington, Georgia, Maine and North Carolina demonstrate that legislators already recognize unauthorized ALPR use as serious enough to justify criminal punishment.

The next question is harder.

If we know that government employees sometimes become the criminals from whom citizens need protection, why are we designing government systems on the assumption that access to everyone’s movements is acceptable so long as employees promise to use it properly?

The Constitution was never based on that assumption.

Neither should the law governing mass surveillance be.

We Should Write the Law for the Government We Distrust Most

There is an easy way to lose perspective on surveillance powers: evaluate them according to whether one trusts the officials currently using them. That is exactly backward.

Imagine the administration you distrust most. The governor you distrust most. The attorney general you distrust most. The sheriff you distrust most. The federal agency you distrust most.

Now give that institution searchable access to the accumulated movements of vehicles traveling throughout the country, allow agencies to exchange those records across jurisdictional boundaries, and permit searches without prior judicial review.

If the architecture still seems harmless, we disagree about the purpose of constitutional government.

Rights are written for the government that might come next.

Chatrie should change the national debate because the Supreme Court has now rejected a comforting but inadequate answer to location surveillance: that a little bit of retrospective tracking is necessarily harmless merely because the government requested only a short interval. The Court recognized that short-term information can reveal sensitive associations and that selecting a small window from an encompassing historical database does not make the architecture disappear.

Flock is different from Google Location History. A license plate is public. A car is not a cell phone. Current ALPR systems usually provide intermittent vehicle observations rather than an exact continuous record of a human being’s whereabouts. Those distinctions matter, and courts are right to consider them.

They are not the end of the analysis.

The technology is scaling precisely because each additional camera and participating jurisdiction makes the database more useful. As network density increases, the factual premise sustaining earlier cases becomes progressively less reliable: what courts once described as isolated observations can become a reconstructable pattern of movement.

The constitutional line will eventually have to be drawn somewhere.

We should draw it before the technological capability becomes so ordinary that government argues its ubiquity has made surveillance socially acceptable.

Permit the hot-list alert for the stolen car. Find the abducted child. Use the cameras to locate the vehicle credibly connected to a violent crime. Preserve particular evidence when a court authorizes it.

But when government wants to open the historical database and reconstruct where a person has traveled, or search everyone who happened to be somewhere in order to determine whom to investigate, make the government do what the Fourth Amendment has required for centuries when investigative power becomes sufficiently intrusive: State the probable cause. Describe the search. Put it before a judge.

What should not become normal is the proposition that government may collect everybody’s movements first and decide whom to investigate later.

That is the logic of the general search rendered in software.

The surveillance state does not arrive on the day a legislature abolishes the Fourth Amendment. It arrives when technology quietly makes the Fourth Amendment seem inconvenient.

Let’s pass laws that educate would-be abusers on their duties to protect individual liberties and the severe penalties if they ignore the warning.

Or, let’s pass laws banning mass surveillance so we push back completely on the Surveillance State.

This time is precisely when we need them most.

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Source Notes

1. Flock Safety, “Flock Guardrails Address LPR Privacy Concerns and Police Transparency,” Aug. 13, 2026. Source

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2. Flock Safety, “The Price of Free LPR,” company network description. Source

3. U.S. Supreme Court, Chatrie v. United States, No. 25-112 (June 29, 2026). Source

4. U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, United States v. Porter (Mar. 17, 2026). Source

5. U.S. District Court, Schmidt v. City of Norfolk (Jan. 2026). Source

6. Massachusetts materials discussing Commonwealth v. McCarthy and ALPR surveillance. Source

7. Washington, Chapter 239, Laws of 2026 (ALPR regulation). Source

8. Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, Automatic License Plate Recognition Systems: Summary of State Laws (Sept. 2025). Source

9. Georgia Bureau of Investigation, July 6, 2026 ALPR misuse arrests. Source

10. Georgia Bureau of Investigation, July 23, 2026 ALPR misuse arrest. Source

11. Georgia Bureau of Investigation, July 27, 2026 ALPR misuse arrest. Source

12. Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Aug. 7, 2026 ALPR misuse arrest. Source

13. Connecticut Public Act 26-14. Source

14. Kentucky HB 58 / Acts Chapter 71 (2026). Source

15. New Hampshire RSA 261:75-b. Source

16. New Jersey A4070 / P.L.2026, c.4. Source

17. New Mexico SB 40, Driver Privacy and Safety Act (2026). Source

18. Oregon SB 1516 / Chapter 77 (2026). Source

19. Virginia Code §2.2-5517. Source

20. Vermont Statutes, Title 23, Chapter 15. Source

21. Michigan HB 5492 (introduced 2026). Source