Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez's avatar
Dr Alex Kennerly Vasquez
9h

I wrote the VITAMIN D PARADIGM SHIFT in 2004 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15478784/. The rest is intentional obfuscation to keep people sick and weak https://healthythinking.substack.com/p/usas-18000-member-endocrine-society

Reply
Share
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
8h

The house doctor on Fox News many, many years ago decided to test all of his patients for vitamin D deficiency. He found that significantly more than half of them were deficient close to half were severely deficient!

I asked my doctor to test mine and he said he was going to test all his patients. I told him that I figured he was a Fox News viewer and he just grinned.

It turns out that I was mildly deficient and my wife was severely deficient. Our indoor lifestyle is the culprit, I believe. I try to get out in the sun as much as possible these days.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture