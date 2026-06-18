Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5h

The Empty Calories statement is true. We know that the food we are eating is bad, processed but we have been conditioned to accept it. Until we start demanding Change to be able to actually have healthy foods, where the vitamins, minerals are not stripped from them, where the earth its self is returned to healthy soil. Things will not change. They condition us to feed their pocket books. Until we make it very Clear we are Mad as Hell and are not taking it anymore. Nothing changes. You put excellent information here. I just wish those who target society to enrich themselves would be stopped! It’s hard to eat healthy when there is no healthy. Even when you think they are healthy they show they are tainted sadly. MAHA is trying. Thank you for caring.

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Johnny Savvy's avatar
Johnny Savvy
4h

I literally have been saying fir 20 years...

"Don't count calories-COUNT CHEMICALS!!"

Thanks for all you do!

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