When tackling controversial public health claims, especially around vaccines, the burden of precision, fairness, and evidence lies heavily on those who claim to defend science. Unfortunately, Pajiba’s article criticizing Dr. Suzanne Humphries’ appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience does the opposite: it offers a cascade of mockery, mischaracterization, and superficial dismissal in place of substantive rebuttal. If the goal is to reduce misinformation, this article does more harm than good.

Mockery Disguised as Argument

The tone of Pajiba’s article sets the stage for its intellectual failure. By launching immediately into sarcastic jabs—calling Joe Rogan a "crackpot," and lumping Humphries into a caricature of anti-science ignorance—the author forfeits any attempt to persuade skeptics or fence-sitters. These readers aren’t looking for snark; they’re looking for clarity, evidence, and sober reasoning. Instead, they’re handed condescension dressed as insight.

In serious discourse, mockery is not a substitute for argument. It signals an unwillingness to engage the material on its merits. When an article’s tone is indistinguishable from playground bullying, it is not persuasive—it’s polarizing.

Share

Misrepresentation by Omission and Straw Man

The article does not quote Dr. Humphries directly, nor does it cite timestamps or specific segments from the Rogan interview. Instead, it offers paraphrases that border on straw man arguments, such as claiming she believes "diseases were simply renamed." That is not a fair representation of her broader thesis, which focuses on the evolution of diagnostic criteria, epidemiological framing, and the role of non-vaccine-related public health interventions in disease decline.

This strategy—summarize the argument inaccurately, then mock the simplified version—is not journalism. It’s intellectual sleight of hand.

The Vacuum of Scientific Counter-Evidence

For an article allegedly written to correct misinformation, the absence of peer-reviewed citations is stunning. Claims are refuted by assertion, not citation. There is no reference to scholarly literature, no counter-interpretation of historical data, and no engagement with the underlying scientific questions that Humphries raises—such as SV40 contamination in early polio vaccines or the confounding role of sanitation and nutrition in disease incidence.

In fact, Pajiba avoids addressing any of the legitimate concerns or ambiguities in the history of vaccine deployment. The reader is left with a vague impression that everything Humphries said must be wrong simply because she’s not on Team Consensus. That’s not science; that’s tribalism.

Historical Whitewashing

The article insists that polio's eradication was entirely due to vaccination, sidestepping the well-documented reality that public health victories almost always involve multiple concurrent factors: sanitation, improved water systems, nutrition, industrial regulation, and, yes, vaccination. To imply a monocausal explanation for polio’s decline is a disservice to epidemiological literacy. It erases the complexity of history and promotes a kind of simplistic absolutism that undermines public trust.

Neglecting the Core Argument

Perhaps the most egregious flaw is the failure to address Humphries’ discussion of diagnostic reclassification. After the introduction of the polio vaccine, diagnostic criteria for polio were changed—paralysis had to last longer, other viruses were screened out, and some cases were reclassified as other neurological diseases. This is not fringe conspiracy—it’s a documented shift in medical classification. Whether or not this shift accounts for the entirety of the drop in polio cases is a matter for nuanced debate, not outright dismissal.

The Verdict

Ultimately, Pajiba’s article is a case study in how not to respond to controversial medical claims. It forgoes scholarly rigor for ideological performance. It refuses to engage in good faith, declines to present counter-evidence, and fails to educate its readers.

If this article were a debate entry or academic critique, it would fail outright not because of its position, but because of how it argues. It is, ironically, a perfect example of what not to do when trying to rebut controversial claims: don’t assume your conclusion, mock your opponent, and call it science.

The Evidence on DDT Exposure Mimicking Polio

​Dr. Suzanne Humphries has posited that exposure to DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) in humans could produce neurological symptoms resembling those of poliomyelitis, potentially leading to diagnostic confusion. This hypothesis is supported by documented cases in veterinary medicine where animals exposed to DDT exhibited similar neurological impairments.​

Neurological Effects of DDT in Animals

Studies have demonstrated that DDT and its metabolites can adversely affect the nervous system of various animal species. That’s not surprising since the mechanism of action in insects is neurological. Observed symptoms include tremors, convulsions, and intermittent myoclonic movements. These effects have been noted across different exposure durations and concentrations, indicating a consistent neurotoxic potential of DDT.

Historical Accounts of DDT Toxicity

In the mid-20th century, concerns about DDT's impact on health and the environment began to emerge. For instance, in 1949, Dottie Colson from Claxton, Georgia, reported adverse health effects in her family and livestock following DDT spraying. She noted illnesses in dairy cows and the loss of baby chicks and honeybees, which she attributed to DDT exposure. ​Southern Spaces

Regulatory Actions and Recognition of DDT's Risks

The recognition of DDT's potential health risks led to regulatory actions in the United States. By 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a cancellation order for DDT based on its adverse environmental effects and potential human health risks. The persistence of DDT in the environment and its accumulation in fatty tissues were significant factors in this decision. ​

The EPA's official summary of DDT conspicuously omits any mention of the well-documented neurological effects associated with the pesticide, effectively whitewashing a critical aspect of its toxicological profile. Despite decades of peer-reviewed studies and public health reports detailing DDT-induced tremors, motor dysfunction, convulsions, and central nervous system damage in both animals and humans—especially children—the EPA's article restricts its health risk discussion to vague references to "toxicological effects," liver tumors, and reproductive harm. By failing to acknowledge DDT's neurotoxicity, the agency sanitizes the historical record, downplays plausible pathways of misdiagnosed environmental illness, and weakens public understanding of the full scope of DDT’s risks. This omission is particularly troubling.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries’ hypothesis leans heavily on the concept of phenotypic mimicry and diagnostic substitution and invites us to reevaluate both the historical data and the assumptions beneath it.

Diagnostic Substitution, Phenotypic Mimicry, or Both?

The central claim is this: DDT, a widely used pesticide from the 1940s through the 1960s, can cause neurological symptoms in humans and animals that resemble those of paralytic polio. Tremors, flaccid paralysis, muscle weakness, ataxia, and convulsions were all documented side effects of DDT exposure in both human toxicology studies and veterinary records.

This idea isn't just theoretical. It draws from historical evidence, including the work of environmental researcher Jim West, who published a series of analyses showing that the rise and fall of DDT usage closely paralleled the epidemiological curve of polio. West’s charts and interpretations highlighted temporal and geographic correlations that challenge the monocausal view that a virus alone explained the outbreaks.

Historical veterinary reports further strengthen this hypothesis. Farm animals, particularly calves, piglets, and chickens, displayed neurological symptoms following DDT exposure that were nearly indistinguishable from polio—including limb paralysis, tremors, and respiratory failure. These cases often occurred in spring and summer, aligning with polio's peak season. The exposure routes were abundant: barns sprayed with DDT, contaminated feed and water, and even direct application to animals.

This environmental angle is further corroborated by mid-20th-century voices like Dr. Morton S. Biskind, who warned in 1953 that DDT toxicity was being mischaracterized as infectious disease. He argued that the "polio epidemics" may have been environmental poisonings misdiagnosed due to their clinical similarity and lack of advanced viral testing at the time.

Humphries also points to a critical shift that occurred in the aftermath of the Salk vaccine introduction: the diagnostic criteria for polio changed. Cases of paralysis now had to last more than 60 days. Other enteroviruses were screened out, and improvements in lab testing allowed for more accurate viral identification. As these changes rolled out, the number of reported polio cases dropped. But was this drop due solely to vaccine efficacy, or did evolving definitions and better diagnostics play a role?

The mainstream narrative tends to exclude such nuance, often presenting polio eradication as a triumph of vaccination alone. Yet public health historians acknowledge that disease incidence typically falls due to a combination of factors: improved sanitation, nutrition, water chlorination, and yes, vaccines. To reduce this complex interplay to a single cause is to commit a grave historiographical error.

Critics of Humphries have often responded not with scientific counter-evidence but with ridicule. A now-infamous Pajiba article dismissed her claims with sarcasm and snark, failing to engage the substance of her arguments or cite peer-reviewed counter-studies. This kind of response is not only intellectually lazy; it corrodes public trust in science. Dismissing complex questions with mockery is not debunking—it's dogmatism.

In contrast, documents from the EPA and National Library of Medicine corroborate that DDT is a persistent environmental neurotoxin, accumulating in fatty tissues and producing a range of adverse effects in both humans and animals. Anecdotal reports from the era describe entire families and their livestock falling ill after routine spraying.

So, where does this leave us?

Asking whether DDT exposure contributed to polio diagnoses doesn’t mean denying the role of viruses. It means acknowledging that science is a process—one that must remain open to revisiting old data with new tools and frameworks. In doing so, we honor the spirit of rationalism not by defending consensus at all costs, but by fearlessly following evidence wherever it may lead.

The Omission That Matters: EPA's Silence on DDT Neurotoxicity

Despite the overwhelming scientific evidence documenting the neurotoxic effects of dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to publish public-facing materials that entirely omit DDT’s impact on the human nervous system. While the agency highlights reproductive effects, liver tumors, and DDT’s classification as a probable carcinogen, nowhere does its summary discuss DDT’s well-established role in neurological harm. This omission is not only scientifically unjustified but dangerously misleading in light of the modern understanding of pesticide neurotoxicity.

A Mountain of Evidence Ignored

Numerous peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that DDT interferes directly with the nervous system at multiple developmental stages across species. In zebrafish embryos, DDT exposure caused tremor-like behavior, oxidative stress, dopamine imbalance, and downregulation of axon and ion channel-related genes—all hallmarks of neurotoxicity (Lou et al., 2024). In mammalian systems, p,p'-DDT and o,p'-DDT suppress neurite outgrowth and induce apoptosis in PC12 cells, revealing a clear mechanism of neuronal damage (Shinomiya & Shinomiya, 2003).

Voltage-gated sodium channels, crucial to neural signaling, are held open abnormally long by DDT, leading to hyperexcitability, tremors, and eventual neurodegeneration (Narahashi, 1992; Zhorov & Dong, 2017). In a foundational review, Costa (2015) cataloged these electrophysiological effects and connected them to seizure risk and possibly to neurodegenerative diseases.

Even subtle, long-term effects have been recorded. In the CHAMACOS cohort, adolescents with early-life DDT and DDE exposure showed altered frontal cortex activation on neuroimaging, correlated with impaired executive function (Binter et al., 2022). Meanwhile, longitudinal studies in agricultural populations observed reductions in psychomotor and mental development scores in infants exposed prenatally to DDT (Eskenazi et al., 2006; Pan et al., 2009). These findings are mirrored in animal studies and mechanistic analyses of oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Kajta et al. (2014) demonstrated that DDT triggers caspase-3-mediated apoptosis in neural cells, disrupts GPR30 signaling, and activates the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR)—further supporting the compound’s neurotoxic profile. Other research implicates DDT in processes such as exosome formation that may facilitate the spread of misfolded proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s (Rossi et al., 2017).

The Public Trust and Scientific Integrity

Given this robust literature, the absence of any reference to neurotoxicity in the EPA’s DDT summary represents a failure of scientific transparency. Whether due to institutional inertia or a calculated omission, the effect is the same: the public remains unaware of one of DDT’s most consequential health risks. This is especially concerning for populations still exposed to legacy DDT residues, including children in agricultural or malaria-endemic regions.

In contrast to this regulatory silence, the scientific literature is unequivocal. Neurotoxicity is not a fringe concern—it is a central, repeatedly demonstrated aspect of DDT’s health impact. The omission of this information from EPA's public communication is not a matter of semantics; it is a matter of public health.

Ten Example Sources

There are over 1,100 papers in Pubmed citing neurological effects of DDT. Here are just ten:

Lou, Y., et al. (2024). DDT exposure induces tremor-like behavior and neurotoxicity in developmental stages of embryonic zebrafish. Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, 271, 116001. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2024.116001

Shinomiya, N., & Shinomiya, M. (2003). DDT suppresses neurite outgrowth and induces apoptosis in PC12 cells. Toxicology Letters, 137(3), 175-183. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0378-4274(02)00401-0

Narahashi, T. (1992). Nerve membrane Na+ channels as targets of insecticides. Trends in Pharmacological Sciences, 13(6), 236–241. https://doi.org/10.1016/0165-6147(92)90075-h

Zhorov, B. S., & Dong, K. (2017). Elucidation of pyrethroid and DDT receptor sites in the voltage-gated sodium channel. Neurotoxicology, 60, 171–177. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuro.2016.08.013

Costa, L. G. (2015). The neurotoxicity of organochlorine and pyrethroid pesticides. Handbook of Clinical Neurology, 131, 135–148. https://doi.org/10.1016/B978-0-444-62627-1.00009-3

Binter, A. C., et al. (2022). Exposure to DDT and DDE and functional neuroimaging in adolescents from the CHAMACOS cohort. Environmental Research, 212(Pt C), 113461. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2022.113461

Eskenazi, B., et al. (2006). In utero exposure to DDT and DDE and neurodevelopment among young Mexican-American children. Pediatrics, 118(1), 233–241. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2005-3117

Pan, I. J., et al. (2009). Lactational exposure to DDT and DDE and infant neurodevelopment. Environmental Health Perspectives, 117(3), 488–494. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.0800063

Kajta, M., et al. (2014). Isomer-nonspecific action of DDT on aryl hydrocarbon receptor and G-protein-coupled receptor 30 signaling in apoptotic neuronal cells. Molecular and Cellular Endocrinology, 392(1-2), 90–105. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mce.2014.05.008

Rossi, M., et al. (2017). DDT-induced extracellular vesicle formation: a potential role in organochlorine-increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. Acta Neurobiologiae Experimentalis, 77(2), 113–117. https://doi.org/10.21307/ane-2017-043

There is no reason for EPA to soft-peddle the effects of DDT on nervous systems. If public agencies are to earn trust and uphold their mandate to protect human health, they must reflect the totality of scientific evidence. The neurotoxicity of DDT is not speculative—it is settled science. The EPA’s continued silence on this issue does a disservice to the scientific record and the public it purports to serve.

Conclusion

The documented neurological effects of DDT in animals, coupled with historical accounts of adverse health outcomes in humans and livestock, and the scientific literature provide ample basis for Dr. Humphries' hypothesis regarding phenotypic mimicry between DDT exposure and poliomyelitis. These observations suggest that environmental factors, such as pesticide exposure, may have contributed to neurological conditions historically attributed solely to viral infections.

Leave a comment