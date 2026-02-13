Popular Rationalism

annapolis73
These issues are not merely "nuances" in the laws governing the VICP and the subsequent rulings of Special Masters in the USCFC.

Our son was vaccine injured and we had well documented presentation of the medical records. He is now 33 years old and totally and permanently disabled. 'Incompetent" by legal standards.

Our claim ( petition) was dismissed in USCFC under the 36 month statute of limitations. Despite the facts of the case there was no "tolling" allowed in this Court. This runs contrary to Statutes in Courts of Equity among the States and U.S. District Courts. Minors are routinely granted tolling until majority. In fact, Courts have ruled where an individual is rendered "incompetent", said individual has "tolling" until they become "competent." Obviously, one may never do so. Hence, it may mean they should be able present for a lifetime.

More importantly, many cases taken to the USCFC did so without the ability to obtain a diagnosis of "encephalopathy", since neurological injury often times does not present for much longer than 36 months. In our case the Dx of "static encephalopathy came long after the Dx of "autism."

The resultant disability is the same. Lifelong.

Families like ours ( there are tens of thousands) have been denied due process for far too long. We have had our lives ruined. Many have been bankrupted along the way. Never mind the incredible pain and suffering.

HHS and the Congress must revisit the VICP, if not entirely repeal NCVIA 1986 and provide a path to justice for us.

Enemies of this process are powerful moneyed interests. The strategy of delay and deny and the liability protections that keep families like mine from gaining equitable relief in Federal Court amounts to crony capitalism in it's worst form. They made billions in profits,, while destroying lives in the process.

30 years is too long to wait. I'm calling on Congress to act. Craft legislation around this:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4668

Roy McIntosh
NEW ZEALAND JAB SPEAK OUT VIDEO!

https://youtu.be/ivvKSAgZ5Xc?si=RDMtj_6WXzxpKANf

One would hope that by now people from the world have linked up and working as one! YES/NO?

GLOBAL INJURIES/UK JAB INJURIES/BRING THE NOISE/FAMILIES FOR JUSTICE/LIGHT NEWS PAPER/DRUTHERS/COMMON KNOWLEDGE etc should all be over this like flies over shit as it is SATANIC EVIL SHIT that distributed the POISON JABS. That is the SATANIC ANUSES that made the POISON JABS right down to the SATANIC POISON JAB GHOULS that were sticking the needles in!

FREE COFFEE BREAK ENTERTAINMENT SONG/VIDEO THAT SUMS IT ALL UP---SMILE!

https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=R0MvQR1RPA4etmIn

