💡 Hormones: The Symphony of the Glands

Duration: 23 minutes

How does your body know when to sleep, grow, crave, love—or rage? In this in-depth, even-paced , eye-opening lecture, Dr. James Lyons-Weiler guides you through the molecular orchestra that is your endocrine system, where glands whisper chemical messages that shape your thoughts, feelings, development, and destiny. You'll learn how hormones choreograph everything from reproduction to emotion to immune responses—and what happens when the music stops.

Perfect for:

Curious minds, future doctors, and anyone who's ever wondered why feelings feel so real and how their wet brains and organs interface with each other at a distance.

🧬 Get ready to meet the molecules behind your moods.

IPAK-EDU ALL Series

Share