Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Lasker's avatar
Lisa Lasker
2h

This is a long overdue acknowledgement, nonetheless a quite gracious one! He has pioneered and championed questioning the "Status Quo" when it comes to vaccines and neurological damage. I have personally cited him on numerous occasions, and I too have hopes that his work reaches the mainstream and puts bullet holes in this program of advancing deleterious toxic ingredients into God's children....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ira Gould's avatar
Ira Gould
3h

This is an intriguing hypothesis regarding observations we have all intuitively experienced and questioned. My hope is that Dr. Blaylock's work will inspire others to follow the data.

Let the data lead us where it may.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture