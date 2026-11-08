Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
3mEdited

I see holes in this model . Prevention measures such as continuous screening ( colonoscopy, mammograms, vaccines ) will take center stage and I want none of that I want root causes being addressed and chiropractor visit and massages to be paid for instead of screening .

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