Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
10h

The tension between crowdsourced patient data and rigorous clinical endpoints is somthing I wrestled with when working on patient advocacy projects. The Lyme-IACCI framing is smart bc it sidesteps the nomenclature wars while still acknowledging persistent symptoms, but the epistemic risks you flag around CURE ID and similar platforms are real. Self-selection bias and narrative drift can easily undermine evidence quality if governance isn't strong. What really stuck out is the point about diagnostic stratification, if LymeX can deliver tests that distinguish active infection from post-infectious syndrome, that would actually move the needle on treatment protocols. The bioweapon discussion feels like it needs seperate space though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
8h

Funny that they never study the effects of chemtrails and what happens once those particles fall to the ground, nor do they even recognize their existence. So they keep mulling around with everything else and get nowhere when everyone can see the chemtrails in the skies everyday. I'm looking at them right now, the sky is almost fully covered in them under what would be a totally blue-sky day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture