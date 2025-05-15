The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is set to remove its recommendation for routine COVID-19 vaccinations for children, teenagers, and pregnant women, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This marks a significant shift from the current guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which advises that individuals aged six months and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of prior immunizations.

The policy change is expected to coincide with the introduction of a new vaccine approval framework by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary indicated that routine COVID-19 vaccinations for young, healthy children would no longer be encouraged unless new evidence of benefit emerges.

This decision reflects a broader reassessment of COVID-19 vaccination strategies, particularly for populations considered at lower risk for severe illness. It also aligns with the perspectives of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has expressed skepticism about the necessity of COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) anticipated decision to discontinue recommending routine COVID-19 vaccinations for children and pregnant women may be influenced by concerns over rare but serious adverse events (SAEs) associated with the vaccines. Among these, myocarditis and pericarditis—types of heart inflammation—have been identified as rare side effects, particularly in adolescent and young adult males following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges these conditions as serious adverse events, noting that while they are rare, they have been observed more frequently in this demographic group. VCU Health

In pregnant women, some studies have reported serious adverse events post-vaccination, including miscarriage, uterine contractions, vaginal bleeding, preterm birth, and other complications. However, it's important to note that the majority of research indicates that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe and does not increase the risk of adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. ACOG

These safety considerations, alongside evolving data on vaccine efficacy and the risk profiles of different population groups, likely contributed to the HHS's decision to reevaluate its vaccination recommendations for these specific groups.

The move may have implications for vaccine manufacturers, including Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Novavax, which have developed COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States.

While the exact date of the announcement has not been confirmed, it is anticipated in the coming days. The HHS has yet to comment on the report.

