Questions that HHS can mandate via HHS-controlled independent testing :

What is the average per-lot dose at the point of administration? If degradation has occurred, are the products associated with higher risk of serious adverse events? If overdosing occurs, are the products associated with higher risk of serious adverse events? Are any vaccine manufacturers “boosting” the dose beyond the label to compensate for degradation or loss of efficacy? If so, what penalty-based regulatory actions are necessary?

Share

Vaccines are biological products that can lose dose potency over time due to natural degradation of their antigens and other ingredients. Regulators explicitly acknowledge that a vaccine’s potency at the end of its labeled shelf life is lower than when it was first produced. Manufacturers therefore establish expiration dates based on stability data designed to ensure that potency remains above minimum specifications through that period. Despite these precautions, documented failures demonstrate that vaccines have, on multiple occasions, fallen below potency specifications before expiration, prompting recalls, investigations, and revaccination efforts.

Several influenza vaccines provide clear examples. During routine post‑release testing, manufacturers have recalled influenza vaccines mid‑season after detecting modest but specification‑relevant declines in antigen content. In 2015, GlaxoSmithKline recalled remaining lots of Flulaval Quadrivalent influenza vaccine syringes when testing showed that the antigen content for two strains had fallen below minimum specification prior to expiry. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) characterized this as a “reduced potency issue” affecting doses administered late in the influenza season, while stating that no acute safety risk was identified. Similarly, during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic response, manufacturers voluntarily recalled specific lots of H1N1 influenza vaccine after stability testing identified a slight but measurable decrease in the potency of one viral component. These cases underscore a fundamental reality: vaccine potency can and does wane over time, even within labeled shelf life, when formulation margins or storage conditions are imperfect.

Manufacturers typically compensate for expected degradation by formulating vaccines with a potency buffer at release, ensuring that the product remains above the minimum specification at expiry. However, these buffers are not infinite. Unexpected degradation pathways, formulation variability, or storage deviations can overwhelm those margins, resulting in subpotent doses entering clinical use.

Live‑attenuated vaccines and vaccines containing complex or fragile proteins are particularly susceptible to potency loss when handling or storage conditions deviate from specifications. Measles‑containing vaccines illustrate this vulnerability. These products must be maintained under strict cold conditions and used shortly after reconstitution because the live attenuated virus rapidly loses viability.

Studies from Nigeria and other low-resource settings have documented cases where measles vaccine vials, compromised by cold chain failures, fell below the World Health Organization (WHO) minimum potency threshold of 1,000 cell-culture infectious doses. These lapses have been linked to inadequate immune responses in a significant subset of vaccinated children, often in the range of 25–30%, depending on the severity and duration of storage breaches. Contributing factors typically include power outages, poor temperature monitoring, and lack of backup systems, all of which allow freeze–thaw cycles and thermal degradation to weaken the live virus. These findings collectively demonstrate how real-world cold chain conditions can result in subpotent vaccines, even when nominal coverage appears high.

Another high‑profile case of alleged potency failure involved Merck’s mumps vaccine, a component of the measles‑mumps‑rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two Merck virologists acting as whistleblowers alleged that internal testing demonstrated lower‑than‑claimed effectiveness of the mumps component and that laboratory assays were manipulated to preserve the advertised 95% efficacy figure. In their False Claims Act lawsuit, the scientists alleged that Merck added animal antibodies to neutralization assays, artificially inflating apparent antibody titers and masking declining real‑world effectiveness, which coincided with resurgent mumps outbreaks in highly vaccinated populations. Although Merck denied the allegations and the case was ultimately dismissed on legal grounds relating to the materiality standard for government payment decisions, the detailed accusations drew attention to the opacity of manufacturer‑controlled potency testing and post‑licensure efficacy verification. The case also spawned separate antitrust litigation by vaccine purchasers alleging misrepresentation of vaccine performance and monopoly maintenance. Together, these proceedings highlighted how deficiencies in transparency around potency and effectiveness data can undermine confidence and motivate calls for independent oversight.

Share

Importantly, not all potency failures arise from fraud or misconduct. Some result from manufacturing variability, formulation instability, or process errors. In 2012, Sanofi Pasteur recalled multiple lots of its Typhim Vi typhoid vaccine after determining that some lots had potentially low antigen content, raising concern that doses might not elicit adequate immune responses. Tens of thousands of doses were withdrawn as a precaution. Similar incidents, spanning seasonal influenza vaccines, pediatric vaccines, and travel vaccines, reveal a recurring pattern: although vaccines are designed to remain potent through expiration, a subset degrades more rapidly than anticipated. This pattern has driven periodic reassessments of stability programs and has raised persistent questions about whether additional post‑market testing—such as spot‑checking vaccine vials in the field or near the end of shelf life—should be implemented to assure real‑world potency.

At present, manufacturers and regulators largely rely on stability studies, retained samples, and cold‑chain monitoring as proxies for potency, despite clear evidence that these safeguards are not infallible.

Excipient Instability and Cold Chain Challenges

Maintenance of the cold chain—continuous adherence to specified refrigeration or freezing conditions from manufacture through administration—is essential for preserving vaccine integrity. Many vaccines contain labile proteins, live attenuated organisms, adjuvants, and stabilizing excipients that are sensitive to temperature excursions. Exposure to temperatures outside recommended ranges can irreversibly degrade these components.

Freezing represents a particularly damaging insult for many vaccines. Even a single inadvertent freeze event can denature protein antigens or cause aluminum‑based adjuvants to aggregate, reducing antigen bioavailability and immune stimulation. Conversely, exposure to elevated temperatures accelerates chemical degradation reactions, shortening effective shelf life. A National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) analysis, drawing on a meta‑analysis of global data, estimated that up to 35% of vaccines worldwide may experience accidental freezing at some point during distribution. Critically, such damage often leaves no visible indication; vaccines typically do not change color, clarity, or packaging appearance after temperature abuse. As NIST noted, there is no rapid visual or point‑of‑care method to determine whether a vaccine has been exposed to damaging temperatures, creating a risk that degraded doses will be administered unknowingly.

(Cold chain storage issues of the MMR vaccine was at the core of deaths in Samoa leading then-citizen Sec. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to visit to see if a study could be conducted. He later found that MMR vaccine was be administered to individuals with active measles infections.)

Recognizing these risks, U.S. clinics are required to use calibrated temperature‑monitoring devices and follow CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkits. Nonetheless, audits reveal substantial gaps between policy and practice. A 2012 investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that 76% of surveyed Vaccines for Children (VFC) program providers had exposed vaccines to improper temperatures for at least five cumulative hours over a two‑week observation period. Even brief excursions outside the recommended 2–8 °C range can reduce vaccine potency and compromise effectiveness. The same OIG report documented widespread inventory management deficiencies: 13 of 45 inspected clinics stored expired vaccines alongside in‑date stock, creating a tangible risk that expired—and likely subpotent—doses would be administered inadvertently. These findings indicate that last‑mile handling is often the weakest link in preserving vaccine potency.

Cold‑chain failures have translated directly into documented vaccine failures and outbreaks. In the Federated States of Micronesia, a 2014 measles outbreak disproportionately affected young adults who had documented childhood vaccination. A CDC investigation concluded that historical cold‑chain lapses were the most plausible explanation for vaccine failure in this population, implying that vaccines administered years earlier may have lost potency due to improper storage in remote island settings. Similarly, Nigerian studies linked low measles antibody titers in infants to substandard vaccine vials degraded by frequent power outages and the absence of continuous temperature monitoring or backup generators. Repeated warming and cooling cycles likely weakened these vaccines, leaving children inadequately protected despite vaccination records.

To address such vulnerabilities, regulators and global health agencies have strengthened cold‑chain oversight. The CDC now mandates continuous digital data logging, staff training, and documented corrective actions following storage breaches. In global immunization programs supported by UNICEF and Gavi, some vaccines incorporate vaccine vial monitors—thermochromic labels that change color when cumulative heat exposure exceeds defined thresholds. While these tools improve detection of heat damage, they depend on proper interpretation and compliance. They also do not detect freeze damage, nor do they quantify remaining potency. Consequently, vaccines that have experienced undocumented excursions may still be administered. This reality underpins proposals for independent post‑market testing of vaccines sampled from clinics and pharmacies to verify antigen content or viral titers, particularly for doses nearing expiration or suspected of improper storage. Although such testing requires specialized assays and chain‑of‑custody controls and is not routine today, interest in this approach has grown as a means to ensure that real‑world vaccine performance aligns with expectations.

Product Quality Failures and Manufacturing Incidents

Beyond storage and handling, vaccine quality has at times been compromised by manufacturing failures, leading to regulatory action, litigation, and public concern. The most infamous example remains the 1955 Cutter incident. Due to inadequate inactivation during production, live poliovirus remained in batches of an inactivated polio vaccine. Following administration, approximately 40,000 children developed abortive polio, 200 were paralyzed, and 10 died. Investigations revealed deficiencies in Cutter Laboratories’ processes and oversight, as well as failures in federal inspection and lot‑release procedures. The incident halted the vaccination campaign and precipitated sweeping reforms in vaccine regulation and manufacturing oversight. It also triggered extensive litigation that ultimately contributed to the creation of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program in 1986. The Cutter incident remains a stark reminder that quality failures in vaccines can have catastrophic consequences.

In in late 1990’s, in Lagos, Nigeria, the majority of measles vaccines (3/4) were found to be subpotent at the final stage of delivery due to insufficient cold chain storage.

Modern incidents have been less catastrophic but remain instructive. In 2004, British regulators suspended the manufacturing license of Chiron Corporation after discovering contamination with Serratia marcescens bacteria at its influenza vaccine production facility. Chiron had been expected to supply approximately half of the U.S. influenza vaccine that season. The suspension halted release of roughly 48 million doses, precipitating a severe vaccine shortage and emergency rationing measures. Although contaminated doses did not reach patients, the episode exposed the fragility of vaccine supply chains and the consequences of manufacturing lapses.

Similarly, in 2007, Merck recalled two lots of PedvaxHIB and Comvax vaccines after sterility testing anomalies suggested possible contamination with Bacillus cereus. More than one million doses were withdrawn as a precaution, contributing to temporary shortages despite no confirmed infections among recipients. These events underscore how even suspected quality deviations can disrupt immunization programs.

During the COVID‑19 pandemic, a major manufacturing failure occurred at Emergent BioSolutions, a contract manufacturer producing COVID‑19 vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. In 2021, cross‑contamination between vaccine production lines resulted in the destruction of approximately 15 million doses initially. Subsequent investigations revealed broader quality deficiencies, including contamination risks, equipment failures, and procedural lapses, ultimately leading to the disposal of up to 400 million doses of vaccine bulk. The FDA halted operations at the facility for months, permitting release only of batches that met stringent standards. Congressional investigations later revealed internal communications showing that Emergent executives were aware of serious compliance problems yet minimized or concealed them. In one instance, staff reportedly removed quality‑control hold tags from materials shortly before FDA inspections to avoid scrutiny. These findings, documented in House reports and hearings, illustrate how inadequate oversight and reliance on contractor assurances can result in massive waste and erosion of public trust, even when defective products are intercepted before reaching patients.

Internationally, analogous risks have materialized. In 2018, Chinese authorities uncovered extensive misconduct at Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology, which had falsified production records and distributed subpotent diphtheria‑pertussis‑tetanus (DPT) vaccines. Investigators determined that more than 250,000 doses failed to meet potency standards. The company was also found to have fabricated records for rabies vaccines. The scandal provoked nationwide outrage, revocation of licenses, criminal prosecutions, and sweeping regulatory reforms. Although this occurred within China’s regulatory framework, the vaccines involved are analogous to DTaP and Tdap vaccines used in the United States, underscoring the universal nature of manufacturing risks and the value of independent inspections and spot checks.

Legal Challenges, Whistleblowers, and Disclosures

Whistleblowers and legal challenges have played a central role in exposing vaccine quality and potency issues that might otherwise have remained hidden. The Merck mumps vaccine litigation exemplifies this dynamic. Through discovery, plaintiffs alleged that Merck relied on decades‑old efficacy data while declining to disclose contemporary effectiveness estimates, asserting that new trials were infeasible. Although courts ultimately dismissed the claims on legal grounds, the proceedings highlighted the difficulty independent scientists and purchasers face in accessing up‑to‑date potency and effectiveness data, which are typically held by manufacturers and regulators.

Whistleblower disclosures have also revealed manufacturing and compliance failures. During investigations into Emergent BioSolutions, congressional committees obtained emails indicating that staff were instructed to conceal contamination evidence prior to regulatory inspections. External consultants warned that such actions were taken explicitly to avoid drawing FDA attention. These revelations fueled hearings questioning why government contracting and oversight mechanisms failed to detect problems earlier and strengthened calls for more direct government supervision of vaccine manufacturing during public‑health emergencies.

Government audits and investigations have complemented private litigation. The HHS OIG report on VFC vaccine management functioned as a form of systemic whistleblowing, documenting widespread vulnerabilities in storage and inventory control. Likewise, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis published detailed reports on Emergent BioSolutions’ failures, providing authoritative accounts of wasted product, oversight breakdowns, and compliance deficiencies. These disclosures supply concrete evidence supporting proposals for enhanced independent verification of vaccine quality.

Regulatory Consequences of Off-Label or Compensatory Dosing Practices: Too Little or Too Much? Both Matter

Any incident of dosing beyond label to compensate either for waning efficacy or to overcome degradation would be a clear violation of distributing products without safety testing.

If any dosing adjustments are made—particularly in vaccines, biologics, or nutrients delivered through federal programs—to compensate for loss of potency, decay of active components, or reduced immunogenicity, without formal safety and efficacy testing, this would constitute illegal drug distribution under U.S. law.

Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA):

Any deviation from the approved dosing schedule, quantity, or delivery form reclassifies the product as a new drug.

Without a new New Drug Application (NDA) or Biologics License Application (BLA), such a product is deemed unapproved.

Distributing or administering it under these circumstances is a clear violation of Sections 505(a), 501 (adulteration), and 502 (misbranding) of the FDCA.

For Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) products, modifying dosing beyond the explicit language of the authorization voids the EUA’s legal protections, meaning:

The product reverts to unapproved status.

Any immunity from liability (e.g., under the PREP Act) is nullified.

Penalties and Sanctions May Include:

Civil fines and injunctions

Product seizures

Criminal prosecution, including felonies for knowing violations

Treble damages and False Claims Act penalties if off-label use leads to improper federal reimbursement

Loss of PREP Act immunity, exposing agencies or companies to lawsuits for injury

Removal of public health agency authority if systemic violations are discovered

Real-world examples of such sanctions include:

Pfizer’s $2.3 billion settlement for off-label promotion of Bextra (2009)

DOJ fines and OIG exclusions tied to systemic dosing beyond label in long-term care and public health contexts

Moreover, mass off-label use orchestrated by government agencies or health systems is not protected by the “practice of medicine” exemption afforded to individual clinicians. Any attempt to compensate for biologic instability or waning efficacy by increasing dose, combining products, or accelerating frequency—absent new trials and FDA review—would constitute regulatory misconduct.

This principle applies not only to drugs and vaccines but also to any fortified foods, medical nutrition, or delivery systems governed by federal labeling and safety rules. It underscores the non-negotiable need for empirical validation, even when intentions are operationally expedient.

Manufacturers, distributors, and any entities altering or recommending altered dosing regimens to compensate for degradation or waning efficacy—without conducting new trials and obtaining regulatory approval—violate U.S. law governing drug and biologic safety.

Public health authorities have no choice but to enforce if such events come to light. They do not possess the legal authority to improvise dosage. Doing so undermines both scientific integrity and public trust, and carries substantial legal and ethical risk.

Patterns, Gaps, and the Case for Independent Post‑Market Testing

Across scientific studies, regulatory audits, court records, and field investigations, consistent patterns emerge. First, vaccine potency depends critically on both manufacturing quality and maintenance of the cold chain. Small deviations—minor potency drift, brief temperature excursions, low‑level contamination—can have disproportionate consequences, including individual vaccine failure and community‑level outbreaks. Second, documented incidents demonstrate that existing safeguards, while generally effective, are not fail‑safe. Vaccines have entered circulation only to be recalled later as subpotent or contaminated, often after some doses were administered. Third, routine oversight diminishes once vaccines leave the factory. While manufacturers conduct stability testing on retained samples and distributors monitor shipping temperatures, vaccines stored in clinics and pharmacies are rarely subjected to biochemical verification. The system largely assumes that compliance with cold‑chain logs and expiration dates equates to potency, despite evidence to the contrary.

The Answer is Mandatory Independent Testing

These gaps have led some experts and public‑interest advocates to propose independent post‑market vaccine assurance testing. Analogous to market‑surveillance testing used for pharmaceuticals, this approach would involve randomly sampling vaccines from the field and assaying key quality attributes, such as antigen content or live‑virus titers. Independent laboratories—whether within FDA facilities, academic institutions, or contracted third parties—could perform these analyses, providing an additional layer of assurance beyond manufacturer certification. Proponents argue that the stakes justify this added scrutiny: a degraded vaccine may confer a false sense of protection, undermining both individual health and public‑health objectives.

Evidence suggests specific targets for such testing. One is potency near the point of use, particularly as vaccines approach expiration, where recalls of influenza and H1N1 vaccines have demonstrated that potency can drift below specification. Another is detection of handling errors that escape routine monitoring, such as undocumented temperature excursions or inadvertent use of expired stock. A third is verification of manufacturer claims, recognizing that whistleblower cases illustrate the limitations of unverified internal testing. Independent laboratory analyses could also detect subtle chemical changes—such as excipient breakdown or pH drift—that affect antigen stability but are invisible without testing.

We Must Do Better

The documented history of vaccine degradation, potency failures, cold‑chain lapses, doses beyond label limits, and manufacturing defects demonstrates that vigilance is required across the entire vaccine lifecycle, from production to administration. Documented failures and near‑misses serve as essential warnings. They have driven improvements in manufacturing standards, storage practices, monitoring technologies, and regulatory oversight. They also motivate serious consideration of independent post‑market testing as a complementary safeguard. By verifying the potency and purity of vaccines actually administered in real‑world conditions, such testing could close a critical oversight gap, strengthen public confidence, and ensure that vaccines remain as effective in practice as they are in trials and factories—up to the moment they are delivered into a patient’s arm.

References