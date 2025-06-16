Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
6h

As well as considering the conflicts of interest of members of the ACIP, it must also be investigated why members, who are generally medical doctors, have collaborated with vaccine mandates.

These MDs know the vaccines they approve are likely to be mandated by the states - how could they collaborate with mandates and thereby endorse the violation of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

How could they be a party to destroying a bedrock medical principle - informed consent and respecting the free choice of the patient?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jerry's avatar
jerry
6h

If these captured, paid minions would spend half the time doing Real research and testing that they do on criticizing those who dare to disagree with their pharma-backed pseudoscience, (let's just change the definition of a vaccine to meet our dangerous MRNA drugs), maybe people would actually trust them and their results. This purging was way over due, and those receiving pay checks on these committees will now have to get jobs in pharma spreading more lies and deceit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture