Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LW's avatar
LW
2hEdited

Dr JLW, the funding needed is 8 x 8 or $6400 —right? Plus lots of volunteer training time?

I’m in for $800 plus training five.

Bless you,

Lezlie

Reply
Share
Marjorie rodd's avatar
Marjorie rodd
3h

This is brilliant. Absolutely brilliant! Thank you! I have to admit the 180 Trump pulled with Glyphosate, and from my perspective, stabbing Bobby in the back and pulling the rug out from under him, completely deflated me. I felt hopeless and impotent. This has put some ground under my feet and some hope/energy back into efforts to support Bobby in any way I can. I am in !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture