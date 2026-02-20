HELP US LAUNCH DETOX AMERICA
With your initial support, we will be ready to roll in two weeks.
We love a clean environment for our kids. ALL of our kids.
EPA won’t do it. The White House won’t do it. So guess who needs to do it?
YOU need to do it.
IPAK-EDU is developing a NATIONAL program called DETOX America
We need your help.
Using fixed training modules, we will train enrollees to train five people, and they will train five people - on how to SPEAK TO LOCAL SEATS OF POWER on the problem of environmental toxins and toxicants in our homes, schools, workplaces, parks, playgrounds, and yes, grocery stores.
Participans won’t learn problems. They will learn local solutions:
How to appeal to the person in the official.
How celebrate their contributions to wins.
What priority toxins and toxicants can be removed and reduced locally.
Soil. Water. Air. Food. And yes, medicine.
But first, we need to polish the training material.
Your gift at this time to IPAK-EDU will help fund the development of the training materials.
This is your call to serve... first to help us build the program, then to sign up for it when it runs - and become certified to run your own training program!
DETOX America is YOUR Program
Rolling National Program Development
EPA won’t act at the necessary speed.
President Trump won’t act at the necessary scale.
So local communities must.
Local authority exists independent of federal timelines.
IPAK-EDU is developing DETOX America, an 8-module structured, replicable national training system designed to equip citizens to reduce environmental toxin exposure at the local level.
This program will be built and released module by module.
Each module is funded independently.
Each module costs $800 to develop.
Each funded module moves the national build forward.
The Rolling Release Model
DETOX America will launch in phases.
When one module is fully funded:
Participants enroll
Dr. JLW records and delivers instruction live
Certification framework is built
Revenue from enrollment helps fund the next module
Each module funds the next.
This creates controlled, transparent momentum.
There is no waiting for a massive capital raise.
There is steady forward motion.
Cost Structure
Each module requires approximately $800 in direct development costs, including:
Curriculum writing
Slide deck production
Participant workbook creation
Certified Facilitator manual
Video recording and editing
Assessment framework
Hosting integration
Instructor: JLW personally delivers all core instruction.
There is no outsourcing of intellectual content.
Fund the development of an entire module ($800) or the entire program ($4800) or pitch in what you can.
Module Sequence (Rolling Development)
DETOX America — 8 Core Modules
Module 1 — Foundations of Environmental Exposure
Scope:
Toxicology basics
Dose-response
Bioaccumulation
Vulnerable populations
Tier framework (1–5)
Outcome:
Participants understand exposure science without exaggeration.
Module 2 — Home Detox Implementation
Scope:
Tier 1 & 2 toxins
Audit tools
Substitution strategies
Indoor air & water basics
EMF framed as precautionary exposure reduction
Outcome:
Participants complete a structured home audit.
Module 3 — Institutional Environment Detox (Schools & Playgrounds)
Scope:
Relationship entry strategies
Prevention and Cleaning protocols
Playground materials
Air quality basics
Outcome:
Participants can conduct institutional walk-throughs respectfully.
Module 4 — Air & Water Systems Literacy
Scope:
PM2.5
HVAC basics
Water testing interpretation
Filtration mechanisms
Understanding regulatory standards
Outcome:
Participants can interpret basic environmental reports.
Module 5 — Evidence Discipline & Communication
Scope:
Framing solutions first
Avoiding overstatement
Reading primary sources
Speaking without alarmism
Media discipline
Outcome:
Participants communicate with credibility.
Module 6 — Centers of Power & Systems Navigation
Scope:
Municipal structure
Procurement chains
Board engagement
Public comment mechanics
Contract leverage points
Outcome:
Participants understand lawful civic navigation.
This is not lobbying.
It is systems literacy.
Module 7 — Program Replication (Train Five Certification)
Scope:
How to teach modules 1–8
Bookkeeping
Maintaining standards
Avoiding message drift
Cohort management
Attrition control
Outcome:
Certified Facilitator.
Module 8 — Sustainability, Data & Long-Term Strategy
Scope:
Reporting
Dashboard usage
Outcome measurement
Institutional partnership boundaries
Maintaining objectivity
Outcome:
Leaders operate with durability and discipline.
Ethical Alignment
The program will align with the World Society for Ethical Science to ensure:
Objective standards
Transparent sourcing
Conflict-of-interest clarity
Ethical civic conduct
Two Ways to Serve
Fund a module.
Enroll when it launches.
You can build it.
Then you can lead it.
This Is Controlled Civic Action
EPA will not do it.
The White House will not do it.
Local communities can.
Local authority exists independent of federal timelines.
DETOX AMERICA provides the structure.
IPAK-EDU and YOU are doing - one module at a time.
Dr JLW, the funding needed is 8 x 8 or $6400 —right? Plus lots of volunteer training time?
I’m in for $800 plus training five.
Bless you,
Lezlie
This is brilliant. Absolutely brilliant! Thank you! I have to admit the 180 Trump pulled with Glyphosate, and from my perspective, stabbing Bobby in the back and pulling the rug out from under him, completely deflated me. I felt hopeless and impotent. This has put some ground under my feet and some hope/energy back into efforts to support Bobby in any way I can. I am in !