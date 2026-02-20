We love a clean environment for our kids. ALL of our kids.

EPA won’t do it. The White House won’t do it. So guess who needs to do it?

YOU need to do it.

IPAK-EDU is developing a NATIONAL program called DETOX America

We need your help.

Using fixed training modules, we will train enrollees to train five people, and they will train five people - on how to SPEAK TO LOCAL SEATS OF POWER on the problem of environmental toxins and toxicants in our homes, schools, workplaces, parks, playgrounds, and yes, grocery stores.

Participans won’t learn problems. They will learn local solutions:

How to appeal to the person in the official.

How celebrate their contributions to wins.

What priority toxins and toxicants can be removed and reduced locally.

Soil. Water. Air. Food. And yes, medicine.

But first, we need to polish the training material.

Your gift at this time to IPAK-EDU will help fund the development of the training materials.

This is your call to serve... first to help us build the program, then to sign up for it when it runs - and become certified to run your own training program!

DETOX America is YOUR Program

Rolling National Program Development

EPA won’t act at the necessary speed.

President Trump won’t act at the necessary scale.

So local communities must.

Local authority exists independent of federal timelines.

IPAK-EDU is developing DETOX America, an 8-module structured, replicable national training system designed to equip citizens to reduce environmental toxin exposure at the local level.

This program will be built and released module by module.

Each module is funded independently.

Each module costs $800 to develop.

Each funded module moves the national build forward.

The Rolling Release Model

DETOX America will launch in phases.

When one module is fully funded:

Participants enroll

Dr. JLW records and delivers instruction live

Certification framework is built

Revenue from enrollment helps fund the next module

Each module funds the next.

This creates controlled, transparent momentum.

There is no waiting for a massive capital raise.

There is steady forward motion.

Cost Structure

Each module requires approximately $800 in direct development costs, including:

Curriculum writing

Slide deck production

Participant workbook creation

Certified Facilitator manual

Video recording and editing

Assessment framework

Hosting integration

Instructor: JLW personally delivers all core instruction.

There is no outsourcing of intellectual content.

Fund the development of an entire module ($800) or the entire program ($4800) or pitch in what you can.

Module Sequence (Rolling Development)

DETOX America — 8 Core Modules

Module 1 — Foundations of Environmental Exposure

Scope:

Toxicology basics

Dose-response

Bioaccumulation

Vulnerable populations

Tier framework (1–5)

Outcome:

Participants understand exposure science without exaggeration.

Module 2 — Home Detox Implementation

Scope:

Tier 1 & 2 toxins

Audit tools

Substitution strategies

Indoor air & water basics

EMF framed as precautionary exposure reduction

Outcome:

Participants complete a structured home audit.

Module 3 — Institutional Environment Detox (Schools & Playgrounds)

Scope:

Relationship entry strategies

Prevention and Cleaning protocols

Playground materials

Air quality basics

Outcome:

Participants can conduct institutional walk-throughs respectfully.

Module 4 — Air & Water Systems Literacy

Scope:

PM2.5

HVAC basics

Water testing interpretation

Filtration mechanisms

Understanding regulatory standards

Outcome:

Participants can interpret basic environmental reports.

Module 5 — Evidence Discipline & Communication

Scope:

Framing solutions first

Avoiding overstatement

Reading primary sources

Speaking without alarmism

Media discipline

Outcome:

Participants communicate with credibility.

Module 6 — Centers of Power & Systems Navigation

Scope:

Municipal structure

Procurement chains

Board engagement

Public comment mechanics

Contract leverage points

Outcome:

Participants understand lawful civic navigation.

This is not lobbying.

It is systems literacy.

Module 7 — Program Replication (Train Five Certification)

Scope:

How to teach modules 1–8

Bookkeeping

Maintaining standards

Avoiding message drift

Cohort management

Attrition control

Outcome:

Certified Facilitator.

Module 8 — Sustainability, Data & Long-Term Strategy

Scope:

Reporting

Dashboard usage

Outcome measurement

Institutional partnership boundaries

Maintaining objectivity

Outcome:

Leaders operate with durability and discipline.

Ethical Alignment

The program will align with the World Society for Ethical Science to ensure:

Objective standards

Transparent sourcing

Conflict-of-interest clarity

Ethical civic conduct

Two Ways to Serve

Fund a module. Enroll when it launches.

You can build it.

Then you can lead it.

This Is Controlled Civic Action

DETOX AMERICA provides the structure.

IPAK-EDU and YOU are doing - one module at a time.