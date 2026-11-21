James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | November 19, 2026

If the other ingredients in a weedkiller explain what it does to sperm, then taking them out ought to settle the question. Researchers ran that experiment. Male mammals exposed to glyphosate alone had fewer sperm. In a systematic review published November 13 in Environment International, Brandiese Beverly, Kembra Howdeshell and their colleagues rated their confidence in that finding as high. 1,2

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requested the evaluation in late 2025. Scientists at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and their collaborators searched five databases through April 2026. Of the 55 studies that qualified, 18 tested glyphosate alone, 31 tested commercial formulations, and six tested both. That last distinction matters to anyone who handles the product. A surfactant may change how much harm a mixture does. It cannot explain an effect in an animal that received glyphosate without it. 2,3,4

What the researchers could count

Sustainable Pulse’s account of the journal pre-proof gives the study-by-study numbers. Among the studies of commercial formulations, 13 of 17 reported a lower sperm count or concentration. Twelve of 14 found that a smaller share of sperm could swim, and 16 of 18 found a larger share with an abnormal shape. Those denominators differ because individual studies measured different things. When the reviewers pooled the sperm concentration measurements, exposed animals had lower concentrations with either type of product. For glyphosate alone, the pooled difference was 0.57 standard deviations below controls (p = 0.015). 2

The reviewers gave high confidence to the evidence that the formulations impaired sperm movement and shape, and moderate confidence to those two findings for glyphosate alone. They rated the evidence for lower testosterone in rodents as moderate. That pattern was clearest when dosing began in juveniles or adults. For several outcomes, the reviewers also found statistical signs that the size of the reported effect varied with study size. The direction of the sperm findings is more dependable than any single percentage someone might put in a headline. 1,2

What happened after mating

In June, after the review’s search had closed, Alaa Al-Azzam and Homa Darmani reported what happened when they gave adult male rats a Roundup formulation in drinking water for 30 days and then examined pregnancies in the females that mated with them. The researchers estimated daily glyphosate-equivalent intakes of 0.055 or about 6 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. 3,5

At both doses the males produced fewer sperm per day and had more abnormally shaped sperm. Females that mated with those males lost more embryos after implantation, a finding the researchers documented by counting embryonic resorptions. Testosterone fell at the higher dose. A screen that relied on testosterone alone would have missed what happened at the lower dose, including the losses after mating. 5

How much room is there between exposure and harm?

In its 2023 assessment, the European Food Safety Authority set out an acceptable daily intake for glyphosate of 0.5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, derived from a 90-day dog study with a 100-fold uncertainty factor. The lower dose in the rat experiment was about one-ninth of that figure, expressed as glyphosate. The rats drank a formulated product. The European benchmark applies to the active ingredient. That difference gives regulators a specific job. Test the mixture and its ingredients side by side at the lower dose and see whether the reproductive effects recur. 5,6

We already know that glyphosate reaches people. Across three U.S. national survey cycles from 2013 through 2018, CDC researchers detected it in the urine of an estimated 70% to 82% of the population, depending on the cycle. Average concentrations fell over the same period. A urine measurement tells us about recent exposure. To learn what that exposure means for fertility, researchers have to measure it alongside reproductive outcomes. NIEHS reserved the human evidence for the second phase of its review. 7,10

A French fertility clinic gives us one such comparison. Researchers detected glyphosate in seminal plasma, the fluid surrounding sperm, in 73 of 128 men evaluated for infertility. Those men had higher levels of several markers of oxidative stress. Yet the 73 men and the 55 without detectable glyphosate showed no statistically significant differences in sperm concentration, forward movement or morphology. Every man in the comparison came from the same infertility population. To estimate the odds of infertility, we need to follow men with a range of exposures before anyone knows which couples will have trouble conceiving. 8

In September, HHS and EPA announced that EPA’s updated human health risk assessment would cover reproductive effects, commercial formulations, and both dietary and occupational exposure. They anticipated completion in early 2027. When it appears, look for the comparison a worker needs. At what dose does EPA judge sperm production to be at risk? After accounting for how much of the chemical passes through the skin or enters the body by other routes, how close do the people who mix and apply these products come to that dose? If EPA discounts the lower-dose studies, it owes the public its reasons. A man who handles glyphosate for a living ought to be able to find that answer on the page. 9

The U.S. in vitro fertilization (IVF) market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2025, with projections reaching USD 6.2 billion in 2026 and USD 8.0 billion by 2033 at a 3.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to the U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Size & Share Report, 2033 from Grand View Research.

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