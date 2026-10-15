A manufacturer that asks parents to trust its baby food should expect independent scrutiny of the evidence behind that trust. Claims about rigorous testing, purity, and safety should describe a demonstrable system of protection, not an assurance that consumers must accept because the company controls the relevant records. When questions arise about contamination, the public interest extends beyond the outcome of a lawsuit. Parents, independent scientists, and public-health investigators need access to the evidence that can establish what children encountered, how manufacturers responded, and whether their controls actually reduced exposure.

On October 14, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against Gerber Products Company and Nestlé USA, alleging that their representations about Gerber baby food violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The state challenges assurances concerning safety, purity, rigorous testing, and recommendations by medical professionals. Those are allegations, not findings of liability. They nevertheless raise a question that neither litigation strategy nor another advertising campaign can resolve: Does the complete record substantiate the promise? Texas Attorney General

The companies should make that record public. So should the government agencies holding relevant laboratory results, correspondence, and enforcement analyses. Disclosure should not depend on whether a parent first proves that a particular product caused a particular diagnosis. Nor should a manufacturer’s success in defending an injury claim determine whether the public can examine evidence about preventable exposure.

That is a public-interest standard, and it should become a durable feature of food-safety policy.

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What the existing record establishes

Texas’s announcement reaches back to ingredient testing from 2017 through 2019. It alleges that Gerber used 67 batches of rice flour with arsenic concentrations exceeding nine times the federal bottled-water allowance and that, during much of that period, the company tested selected ingredients rather than finished foods. Texas Attorney General

Those allegations deserve investigation, but the comparison requires care. A concentration in rice flour does not establish the concentration in every finished product, and neither measurement automatically establishes a child’s daily intake. Comparing food with bottled water can illustrate a difference between regulatory benchmarks; it cannot, by itself, establish an equivalent difference in exposure or risk.

The necessary arithmetic begins with the amount of contaminant in the food and the amount of food consumed. Estimating intake relative to body weight requires the child’s weight. Reconstructing exposure over time requires consumption frequency, product history, and relevant concentrations across that history. Arsenic analysis also requires clarity about what the laboratory measured: total arsenic and inorganic arsenic are not interchangeable reporting categories.

A more directly matched comparison appears in the September 2021 congressional report. Its table of 21 Gerber rice-cereal results includes inorganic arsenic measurements of 101 and 116 parts per billion. FDA’s 2020 guidance established an action level of 100 parts per billion of inorganic arsenic in infant rice cereal. Here the comparison concerns the same contaminant category and food category, rather than a dry ingredient and a drinking-water standard. Oversight Democrats

The table does not establish that every Gerber product exceeded that level. It also does not describe every product currently on store shelves. It establishes that the report presented results requiring a documented explanation and response.

Gerber offered a response in 2021. A company spokesperson told FoodNavigator that FDA retested an Alaska sample, did not confirm the elevated result, and advised that no action was necessary. That is Gerber’s contemporaneous account of the agency’s work; it is not a substitute for independently inspecting the FDA records. The statement also concerned a sample, while the congressional table reports two measurements above the action level. The public should not have to infer how the records connect. FoodNavigator.com

The original and repeat results should appear together, linked by sample identifiers and accompanied by the analytical methods, chain-of-custody records, quality-control results, and explanations of measurement uncertainty. Investigators need to know whether laboratories examined the same material, separate portions of one container, or different containers from a production lot. They also need the criteria that governed retesting and any decision to invalidate an earlier result.

A lower repeat measurement does not logically erase a higher original measurement. Neither does a higher original measurement render every subsequent analysis irrelevant. Resolving the discrepancy requires the complete record, not allegiance to whichever number best serves a press release or a defense.

An action level is not a certificate of harmlessness

Regulatory thresholds require the same scrutiny as laboratory results. FDA explained that its 2020 infant-rice-cereal action level reflected both exposure-reduction objectives and what industry could achieve. The agency identified selective sourcing and manufacturing practices as ways to reduce inorganic arsenic. That makes the threshold a regulatory instrument informed by health protection and practical control—not a finding that biology draws a sharp boundary at 100 parts per billion. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA’s January 2025 lead guidance likewise establishes different action levels for different categories of processed foods intended for children younger than two. The guidance specifies 10 parts per billion for categories that include fruits and specified mixtures, and 20 parts per billion for single-ingredient root vegetables and dry infant cereals. FDA considers the action levels, analytical confidence, and other factors when deciding whether to pursue enforcement. The guidance does not itself create independently enforceable responsibilities, but that does not eliminate the underlying law governing adulterated food. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Neither side of the debate should convert those distinctions into an escape route. A result below an action level does not establish the absence of biological risk. A result above an action level does not, without additional evidence, quantify an individual child’s injury. The threshold informs a decision; it does not answer every question about exposure, vulnerability, causation, or prevention.

CDC makes a related distinction in its discussion of childhood lead exposure. The agency states that no known safe blood lead level exists for children and explains that its blood lead reference value does not represent a safety threshold. The reference identifies children with exposure higher than most children’s exposure; it does not define a concentration below which lead becomes harmless. That statement concerns blood lead, not a direct conversion into a food-concentration limit. It nevertheless defeats the inference that a regulatory reference value must mark a biological boundary between danger and safety. CDC

Precision also binds the state. The Texas announcement identifies arsenic, lead, and mercury as the first three substances in a federal threat ranking. ATSDR’s 2025 Substance Priority List actually places lead, arsenic, and cadmium first, second, and third. More importantly, ATSDR explains that the list combines occurrence at hazardous-waste sites, toxicity, and exposure potential; it does not simply rank substances by intrinsic toxicity. Correcting that claim strengthens the argument by removing an unnecessary error. Texas Attorney General

Exposure, injury, and the questions courts decide

Research can answer one part of a causal question without answering all of it. That is a reason to respect the boundaries of a study, not a reason to discard useful evidence.

In a 2016 JAMA Pediatrics study, Margaret Karagas and colleagues examined rice consumption and arsenic exposure among infants in the New Hampshire Birth Cohort Study. Their urinary-arsenic analysis included 129 infants at 12 months. Among children who had not eaten fish or seafood, rice-cereal and rice-snack consumption accompanied higher urinary arsenic concentrations than the absence of rice or rice-product consumption. The study examined diet and an exposure biomarker; it did not test whether Gerber products caused autism or any other particular diagnosis. PubMed

A credible injury study must define its endpoint and measure exposure in a way that corresponds to the proposed causal period. An investigation of intellectual function cannot silently substitute its results for an investigation of diagnosed autism. A study of one metal cannot automatically establish the effects of another. Combining distinct neurological outcomes into a single category requires a scientific justification; a convenient composite cannot repair an unsupported causal inference.

The same discipline applies when a court rules.

On October 14, 2026, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted summary judgment for defendants in the federal baby-food multidistrict litigation after the court had excluded the plaintiffs’ general-causation expert testimony. The order concerned claims that exposure to lead and arsenic in the products caused diagnosed autism spectrum disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It applied to the specified cases filed directly in, or transferred into, the proceeding by November 21, 2025. The court expressly distinguished claims involving other neurological injuries and excluded alleged infant-formula injuries from the ruling’s scope. Courthouse News Service

That decision matters. It also has boundaries. The absence of admissible evidence supporting the particular causal claims before the court does not certify every baby-food product as harmless. Conversely, Texas’s allegations about deceptive representations do not establish that a product caused autism or ADHD. Neither proceeding authorizes anyone to replace the question actually examined with a broader question they would prefer to announce as settled.

Evaluating the merits of the expert exclusions would require the underlying expert reports and admissibility record. The summary-judgment order cannot support an allegation that the court rejected sound science for an improper reason.

A testing program must reveal how it works

Gerber’s published FAQ, updated in December 2024, states that the company tests for more than 500 toxins and contaminants and requires more than 100 individual quality checks before sale. It describes testing of ingredients and finished products and the use of accredited laboratories. The company also says it would provide batch-specific heavy-metal results for baby foods produced on or after January 1, 2025, in response to California’s AB 899. Gerber Medical

These disclosures matter. An honest assessment must acknowledge them rather than pretend that no public reporting exists. The unresolved question is whether the accessible information permits an independent evaluation of the entire control system, including its historical performance.

The number of contaminants on a testing panel does not tell us how reliably a program detects an unacceptable production lot. Nor does a count of quality checks establish which checks address heavy metals, how manufacturers select samples, or what happens when a result exceeds a release criterion. A panel can be extensive while the sampling design remains inadequate for the question the company claims to answer.

Consider a hypothetical lot containing uneven contamination. Testing a small, unrepresentative portion could miss the portion with the highest concentration. Combining material into a composite sample could produce an average that fails to reveal variation among individual containers. Neither possibility proves that a particular company used a deficient procedure. Both explain why a result without its sampling design cannot establish the reliability of the system.

Claims of improvement require equal care. Comparing historical ingredient tests with recent finished-product tests can confound a genuine reduction with a change in what investigators measured. A change in the laboratory’s reporting limit can alter the apparent frequency of detections. A shift toward publishing lower-concentration product categories can alter a company-wide average without demonstrating improvement within any category.

An auditor therefore needs stable definitions, documented method changes, appropriate comparisons, and the distribution of results—not merely a favorable average or a percentage passing an unspecified rule. The denominator matters: how many production lots existed, how many underwent testing, how many samples represented each lot, and how many results reached the public record?

Make the complete record public

Gerber, Nestlé, FDA, Alaska’s laboratory authorities, and the Texas attorney general should release the relevant testing and decision records as a matter of public interest. The objective should extend beyond supporting one side’s litigation position. Disclosure should make competing interpretations testable.

Public access should include a searchable interface for parents and downloadable, machine-readable datasets for independent analysis. Researchers should not have to transcribe screenshots, submit repeated requests for individual batches, or possess an old package before learning whether a historical result exists. A persistent public repository should preserve the records, identify revisions, and explain corrections without deleting the earlier versions.

Each measurement should identify the product, production lot, relevant dates, and material the laboratory tested. A reader must be able to distinguish an ingredient from a finished food, dry cereal from prepared cereal, and a single-container sample from a composite. The record should name the analyte, chemical form where relevant, units, laboratory, method, detection and quantification limits, and reported uncertainty. A non-detection should remain a non-detection at a specified analytical limit, not become an invented zero.

The repository should also provide the records needed to evaluate the measurements themselves: laboratory reports, relevant instrument output, calibration information, blanks, reference materials, recovery checks, and chain-of-custody documentation. Technical records can accompany an accessible explanation. The existence of detail does not excuse obscurity, and the need for accessible communication does not justify withholding the detail.

The benefit of tying records together cannot be underestimated. That is why original results and repeat results should remain linked. A manufacturer or regulator should explain any decision to invalidate a measurement, including the evidence of laboratory or sampling error. The public record should distinguish an analytically invalid result from an inconvenient valid result. Retesting rules should exist before a disputed sample arrives, and the record should reveal whether investigators followed them.

A procedure that keeps testing until a favorable result appears would select for reassurance rather than estimate contamination. A defensible procedure would specify why retesting occurs, how investigators select additional material, how they interpret disagreement, and which decision rule governs release. Those standards should apply regardless of whether the final answer favors the manufacturer or the government.

Disclosure must include rejected lots and successful corrective actions. Finding contamination and preventing shipment can demonstrate that a control system works. Hiding rejection records prevents the public from distinguishing effective interception from an apparent absence of problems. The relevant question is whether manufacturers detected a problem, kept unacceptable material out of commerce, identified its source, and prevented recurrence.

Government agencies owe the public the same evidentiary discipline. FDA and state authorities should release their sampling plans, relevant inspection findings, laboratory disagreements, recall evaluations, and explanations for action or inaction, subject to narrowly justified redactions. A public assertion that no action was necessary should lead to a reviewable decision record, not end the inquiry.

The companies should also disclose the substantiation behind the challenged marketing representations. Claims about medical recommendation warrant documentation of what professionals recommended, for which products, on what evidentiary basis, and under what financial arrangements. Testing contractors, consultants, expert witnesses, and research sponsors should disclose relevant relationships. A financial relationship does not prove that a result is wrong, but the public should not have to discover a material relationship after relying on the claim.

Legitimate privacy interests deserve protection. Personal identifiers in health records should not enter a public database merely because the underlying subject concerns public health. A narrowly justified confidential manufacturing detail may also warrant protection. But a confidentiality claim should identify the specific interest at issue and explain why a narrower redaction would not protect it. It should not automatically conceal contaminant measurements, analytical methods, quality-control failures, or the factual basis for a release decision.

The proposal does not rest on an assertion that existing law already requires unrestricted publication of every record. It calls for a stronger rule: evidence essential to evaluating the safety representations of infant-food manufacturers should presumptively enter public view, with the party seeking secrecy required to justify the exception.

Disclosure must produce prevention

The Plum agreement offers a concrete starting point. Its operative provisions include lot-specific testing before shipment, withholding lots that exceed specified standards, and publication of applicable testing results. But its reach has limits. The covered categories exclude infant formula, beverages, and specified snacks. The agreement requires public access to results through the best-by date plus one month, allows changes to standards under stated conditions, and gives its central assurances a three-year term. Plum denies liability, and the agreement creates no private right of action. Texas Attorney General

Those provisions deserve evaluation as a control program, not celebration as a complete solution. A requirement to withhold an unacceptable lot is more concrete than an assurance of commitment. Yet a short public-access window does little to support long-term exposure reconstruction. A contractual sunset also raises an obvious question: why should the public’s ability to examine a company’s performance depend on the continued life of a particular settlement? Expiration of settlement terms does not erase independent legal duties, but durable policy should not rely on that distinction to preserve access to the evidence.

Manufacturers should publish their release criteria and sampling rules in advance. Independent auditors should evaluate whether those rules can reliably identify unacceptable lots. Regulators should conduct independent retail sampling to test whether pre-release programs predict the products that actually reach consumers. When investigators find an exceedance, the response should include a documented source investigation, a corrective-action plan, and verification that the correction worked.

Reduction targets should carry deadlines and a defined measurement strategy. A manufacturer should not receive credit for lowering an average by changing the product mix, altering the reporting threshold, or excluding an unfavorable period from the comparison. Improvement should mean a demonstrable reduction under a design capable of detecting both progress and failure.

Research funding should support that objective without buying control over the conclusions. Manufacturers should help finance independent studies of contamination sources, exposure reduction, and relevant health outcomes, but they should not retain a right to suppress unfavorable results. Investigators should register their protocols, preserve the analytical record, and publish findings that contradict the sponsor’s expectations.

None of this requires an impossible promise that every product contains literally zero molecules of every hazardous substance. It requires manufacturers to distinguish unavoidable residual contamination from contamination they can prevent, demonstrate that distinction with evidence, and continue reducing exposure as better controls become available. The alternative—invoking impossibility to excuse the absence of measurable progress—would make improvement optional whenever perfection remains unattainable.

The testing record should enter public view, and the obligation to prevent avoidable exposure should remain with those who make, sell, and regulate the food. Parents should not inherit either the evidentiary burden or the preventable risk.

Reporting note: The discussion of Texas’s allegations relies on the attorney general’s announcement, not an independent audit of the complete petition and its exhibits. The FDA retesting account comes from Gerber’s contemporaneous statement; this review did not independently verify the underlying agency laboratory records.

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