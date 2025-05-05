Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
9hEdited

Autism is a big tent covering a full spectrum of neurological damage that has increased in prevalence with growing schedule of vaccines loaded with neurotoxins. Genetic sequence is one frame of a developmental movie and external factors can alter and damage the genes which makes the markers more accurately a scar left from damage not predisposition to injury.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Turrell's avatar
Eric Turrell
9hEdited

Absolutely over the years I had this argument with people over many ailments in families no matter the ailment heart ,cancer ,respiratory or arthritis

I heard time and time again that its genetic and I always push back and said (well I didn’t use the terminology as cofactors and cofounders) But what I always said , is that the only genetic factor why some people get things and other people don’t is what I commonly see is the lifestyle that is repeated in the family thru generations the reason why the disease exists in that family so when they say genetic what they really are saying they live the same lifestyle that their parents and grandparents lived barbecue high consumption of overly processed food smoking drinking stress all the common things that affect the bodies health, it will affect people differently, of course, but it manifests in some more than others. If you consume poisons all the time it will affect and kill people in different ways to be sure

That’s the genetic part You’re predisposed to resist or succumb to the contamination of the world , so when they say you’re genetically pre-predisposed it means you got a weaker constitution as they say compared to a stronger constitution to handle the toxins /poisons in our

environment……

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture