The American healthcare system is bloated, over-medicalized, and trapped in a regulatory framework that incentivizes illness instead of health. While the nation spends nearly 20% of its GDP on healthcare, we rank last among peer nations in virtually every major health outcome: chronic disease burden, avoidable mortality, life expectancy, and care equity. The culprit is not merely inefficiency. It is a system structurally designed to reward intervention, not prevention; fragmentation, not integration; and profit, not wellness.

Effective deregulation of medical finance must do more than remove red tape. It must strategically dismantle and replace structural features that reward the wrong outcomes. At the heart of this reform is a concept called "Wellcare"—a model that realigns financial and operational incentives to prioritize wellness over volume, prevention over procedure, and personalized care over industrial standardization.

The Problem: Misaligned Regulatory Incentives

The current architecture is governed primarily by three federal regulatory frameworks:

42 C.F.R. Part 412 : The Medicare Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS), which reimburses hospitals based on diagnosis-related groups (DRGs). This locks providers into a fee-for-service logic that rewards admissions, not health maintenance.

42 C.F.R. Part 438 : Medicaid Managed Care, which pays insurers based on actuarial risk scores and encounter data, not improved outcomes. This model discourages preventive care and penalizes efficient providers.

45 C.F.R. Part 170: Health IT Certification Criteria, which restrict how certified EHRs operate and report, limiting the use of modern machine learning and real-time feedback loops in adaptive care systems.

These structures were originally introduced to control costs and standardize reimbursement. Today, they function as barriers to innovation and health equity. They disincentivize subscription-based models, suppress holistic health practices, and enshrine the dominance of insurance intermediaries who prioritize utilization controls over long-term wellness.

The Case for Deregulation

Statutory Inconsistencies

The current regulations conflict with statutory intent. For instance, while the Affordable Care Act defines essential health benefits (42 U.S.C. § 18022) to include wellness and chronic disease management, CMS implementation interprets "medical necessity" to exclude nutrition counseling, lifestyle coaching, trauma-informed therapy, and integrative care. This undermines the law's own public health goals.

Economic Waste

Administrative waste and over-treatment now account for over 30% of U.S. healthcare spending. DRG and encounter-based models inflate costs without improving outcomes. Risk adjustment algorithms (e.g., HHS-HCC in Medicare Advantage) reward coding severity, not reversing disease. Providers face burnout, patients face debt, and the public gets poor returns on investment.

Technological Obsolescence

Federal rules have failed to keep up with clinical technology. Real-time analytics, wearable monitoring, and machine-learning-based prediction tools are either excluded or discouraged under current EHR certification standards. These tools could reduce costs and improve care, but the rules haven’t budged.

Policy Failure

The current regulatory system was rational when it was created. But now, it is demonstrably bad policy. It rewards fragmentation, discourages long-term relationships between providers and patients, and limits access to care that could actually reverse chronic illness. In ethical terms, the system fails both patients and clinicians.

Equity and Disparate Access

The existing structure perpetuates disparities in access, particularly for rural, low-income, and minority populations. Subscription-based care models that could offer unlimited wellness check-ins for as little as $10 per week remain legally and financially non-viable under Medicare and Medicaid regulations. These communities are systematically denied innovative care models that could better serve them.

What Deregulation Should Accomplish

A modern deregulation and restructuring effort should accomplish the following:

Rescind or revise 42 C.F.R. Parts 412 and 438 to permit subscription-based and outcome-driven reimbursement models. Reform 45 C.F.R. Part 170 to allow adaptive, machine-learning-based evaluation and real-time patient monitoring. Broaden the definition of reimbursable services to include preventive, nutritional, and integrative care proven to reduce long-term costs and morbidity. Permit pilot programs under Sections 1115 and 1332 to test Wellcare models in Medicare, Medicaid, and ACA markets. Enable payment models based on patient-reported outcomes, provider engagement, and community-level health metrics.

The Wellcare Model: A Blueprint for Reform

The Wellcare model proposes a shift away from fee-for-service and toward:

Subscription-Based Funding : Patients pay a small monthly fee for access to comprehensive, preventive, and integrative care. This creates predictable revenue streams and allows providers to focus on outcomes.

Performance-Based Dividends : Healthcare teams receive financial bonuses based on real health outcomes, not volume. Dividends are tied to reductions in chronic illness, patient satisfaction, and community health trends.

Investment Reserves : A portion of revenue (e.g., 10%) is placed into long-term investment vehicles. This creates self-sustaining care systems and intergenerational equity.

Minimized Insurance Interference : Insurance use is limited to catastrophic events or high-cost interventions. Preventive and routine care are decoupled from preauthorization and billing disputes.

Machine Learning Integration: Patient data is analyzed in real-time, creating weekly feedback loops that improve care precision, flag anomalies, and support preventive action.

International Precedents

Successful healthcare models in countries like the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, and Sweden integrate preventive care, patient-centered practices, and continuity of care. These systems achieve superior outcomes at lower costs. The Wellcare model borrows key lessons while maintaining respect for health freedom and individual choice.

The Benefits of Deregulated, Structured Reform

Deregulating in this targeted, surgical way achieves five goals:

Reduces administrative overhead by eliminating unnecessary coding and billing processes.

Improves health outcomes through personalized, preventive care.

Enhances access for underserved populations, including rural and low-income groups.

Supports equity by removing gatekeeping restrictions tied to insurance networks and standardized coding.

Enables innovation through regulatory space for adaptive systems and alternative care models.

Conclusion

We can no longer afford a system that profits from sickness. Effective deregulation is not a blunt instrument—it is a scalpel. By removing outdated constraints and realigning incentives toward prevention and wellness, we can transition from a sick-care system to a true healthcare system. The Wellcare model offers a roadmap—not merely for deregulation, but for transformation. It is time to allow the American healthcare system to evolve, adapt, and finally heal.

