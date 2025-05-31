Popular Rationalism

SomeDude
2m

another thing I think might help, from decades of observing others' experiences participating in the US medical-industrial establishment:

actual liability for deaths and injuries caused by medical malpractice or "error."

it appears that medics and the institutions employing them are a legally protected class, with the institutional equivalent of a cop's "qualified immunity" for killing civilians while on duty, preventing courts from siding with mistreated patients or their surviving families.

actual enforceable liability for damaging patients would help repair the 3rd highest cause of death in the States (medically induced mortality.)

