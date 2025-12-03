Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Tobin's avatar
Jean Tobin
4h

Thank you for this wake up call. Eating USDA certified organic is always a top priority for me, even when I travel. While I realize it's not a perfect solution, voting with our dollars is important. If you know your local farmers and you are sure they grow organic food without herbicides and pesticides that works too. I haven't been to a medical doctor in over 42 years. I am now 72, no medications, no chronic disease, In the last 42+ years I've always able to address any health concerns thru completely natural means. I'm extremely grateful for all of this every day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture