The American Founders saw education not merely as a personal benefit, but as a structural necessity for the survival of the Republic. Their writings reveal a deep consensus: democratic governance cannot function without a well-informed citizenry.

Thomas Jefferson, principal author of the Declaration of Independence and third President, wrote in 1789 that “whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government.” He also proposed a comprehensive plan for free public education, arguing in Notes on the State of Virginia that a system of public schooling would enable citizens to guard against tyranny by empowering “every man” to “read, judge, and vote.” Jefferson believed education must be publicly funded and universally available, especially at the elementary level.

(Source: Monticello.org, “The Role of Education”)

James Madison, often called the Father of the Constitution, similarly warned that knowledge and liberty are mutually sustaining. “A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it,” he wrote, “is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps both.”

(Source: Letter to W.T. Barry, August 4, 1822)

John Adams, second President and key architect of American independence, was uncompromising on the matter:

“The education of every rank and class of people, down to the lowest and the poorest, had to be the care of the public and maintained at the public expense.”

“The whole people must take upon themselves the education of the whole people, and must be willing to bear the expense of it.”

Together, these declarations reveal a shared political philosophy: that public education is not charity—it is infrastructure. Just as roads connect towns, education connects citizens to the tools of reason, judgment, and civic participation.

The general consensus among the Founders was that education would serve as a bulwark against tyranny. It was not enough to write a Constitution; they knew the survival of the system they were building would depend on a populace capable of understanding it.

In the 21st century, this vision has been both honored and eroded. As tribalistic and opportunistic disinformation proliferates and civics education atrophies, the Founders’ warning becomes newly urgent. Without knowledge, democracy becomes spectacle. With it, citizens can discern, decide, and defend their own liberty.

Share

Leave a comment