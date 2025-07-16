Popular Rationalism

Carole
1d

I found the website of Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, author of The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America, very informative. An apparently successful plan was put in place decades ago and here we are.

2 replies
Donna
17h

Wanting to provide basic education for free to all is a noble ideal, however in reality that compels wage slavery to pay for it, plus allows unethical rulers to control what is taught, as is happening now all over the country. At this point it might be better to have rational thinkers whose minds have not been dumbed down and indoctrinated than overgrown children who can (sort of) read but not comprehend. Non-profit charitable organizations could provide basic reading, writing and arithmetic to those who are unable to afford to pay a teacher or teach their kids themselves. Government run and funded schools are a double-edged sword, IMO.

