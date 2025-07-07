Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
11m

Tetyana Obukhanych PhD

The magnitude of the risk for death from none breastfeeding is actually bigger than the magnitude of the risk of death from all these childhood diseases M/M/R/C,pox

Breastfeeding saves lives

.

Lecture 3 👇

LECTURE 3. ANTIMICROBIAL DEFENSES & THE FLU

https://bbch.community/bb/lectures

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan...'s avatar
Dan...
2h

A very interesting quantification. I appreciate the work done and the time spent, but… Being an old-timer breastfed by a caring mother who did not go out to work and dedicated her years to true child care, and did not need to scroll fake anti-social media every two seconds…

The subtitle puts the whole thing upside down. “50% reduction in risk of SIDS. Up to 79% reduction in necrotizing enterocolitis. Breastfeeding prevents disease and should be considered a public health strategy.”

Breastfeeding does not reduce SIDS risk (sic!) or prevent disease. It is the only way of supporting a newborn human being. The only natural way. The only way when transport fails, regulations prevent common sense or profits overshadow social needs.

Chemicals labeled as feed for babies are the equivalent of feed for adults, good to stuff the person, and having little to do with health. Sure, they can be a substitute when truly needed - is there any study that checked the real, actual need to make this replacement?

The real story is WHAT causes increase in risk of SIDS or other factors stated in the article. Why not address these issues directly? WHY newborns get ill?

The newborn, human or animal, is the strongest being there is. Throughout your lifetime, you will never be as strong and resilient as in Day 1. It’s just common sense - you arrive in a new place, completely unknown. You have to be ready and prepared for everything. And the Nature has done this, you are ready.

Why isn’t it the case in 100% of newborns? What are we doing wrong?

The very fact that we (the scientists) need a study to “prove” the value of breastfeeding is amazing. The whole Nature breastfeeds 24/7, never uses any bottled chemicals, and thrives. Even despite all efforts of the agricultural business to improve the situation. Are we as an “educated”, sophisticated, “adult” “mature” community mentally past the point of no return?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture