Seán Ó Nualláin
13h

To see how open science works in practice check out the foundations of mind series on the online journal cosmos and history. I started this 11 years ago and we have had well over one million downloads. Best wishes Sean

Seán Ó Nualláin
13h

Anonymous peer review is essentially the creation of Captain Bob Maxwell father of the pedophile Giselle Maxwell. It would take about 30 seconds to sort it out. We all decide not to submit to journals unless they publish the review with named reviewers along with our paper which is of course the open science model.

