POPULAR RATIONALISM · JULY 29, 2026

Under subpoena before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, the former NIAID director invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 50 times—leaving questions about COVID-19 origins, federally funded virus research, government records, and his previous testimony unanswered.

By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Dr. Anthony Fauci returned to Capitol Hill on July 29, 2026, under subpoena. He was sworn in before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, now chaired by Senator Rand Paul, but he did not provide substantive testimony.

Instead, Fauci announced in his opening statement that, on the advice of his attorneys, he would invoke the Fifth Amendment and decline to answer the committee’s questions. He then repeated substantially the same response throughout the hearing.

Reuters counted 15 invocations during Paul’s initial questioning. The Associated Press reported that Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 50 times over the course of the hearing. His refusal was categorical: according to The Washington Post, he declined even to answer questions about the day of the week and the color of his tie. (Homeland Security Committee)

The hearing therefore produced no new factual account from Fauci concerning the origins of SARS-CoV-2, National Institutes of Health funding of research in Wuhan, the handling of federal records, or the accuracy of his previous testimony.

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It produced something different: a direct constitutional confrontation over whether Fauci could lawfully refuse to answer after receiving a sweeping presidential pardon.

What our headline means—and what it does not mean

In the United States, we promote individual rights and defend them to end of the procedures necessary to exonerate innocent individuals, and to bring individuals who are ultimately found guilty to justice. The headline is not an inference that Fauci is guilty of a crime. It is a plain-language description of the legal ground he invoked.

The Fifth Amendment provides that no person “shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.” The privilege applies when a truthful answer could directly expose the witness to criminal liability or provide an investigatory link leading to incriminating evidence. It protects innocent people as well as guilty people, and invoking it is not itself proof that the witness committed a crime. (Legal Information Institute)

At the same time, the privilege is not a general right to avoid embarrassment, political damage, professional consequences, or difficult questions. It is specifically a protection against compelled self-incrimination.

Thus, two statements can be true simultaneously:

Fauci’s invocation of the Fifth Amendment does not establish his guilt.

It does establish that Fauci and his attorneys believed—or elected to maintain—that answering the committee’s questions could expose him to criminal jeopardy.

That distinction is essential. Calling the invocation a confession would be legally indefensible. Describing it as an ordinary disagreement over policy would be equally misleading.

Legal experts will debate specific instances of his abuse and overuse of pleading the 5th.

Fauci’s explanation

Fauci did not argue that he had forgotten the events in question or that he lacked knowledge of them. He said that Paul’s repeated demands for his prosecution had transformed the hearing into an effort to place him in legal jeopardy.

He accused Paul of an “unhinged obsession,” pointed to the senator’s public statements that Fauci should be prosecuted, and objected to Paul’s release of 1,141 pages of his pandemic-era diary. Fauci said he concluded that the purpose of the hearing was to induce him to say something that could advance Paul’s stated objective of putting him “behind bars.” (Reuters)

Fauci’s attorney, David Schertler, who refused directions of the committee to not sit at the table with Fauci, and who repeatedly attempted to address the committee while not recognized, was ejected from the room. He similarly characterized the investigation as a personal and politically motivated vendetta. Fauci’s position was therefore not that the committee lacked power to ask about pandemic policy. It was that this particular proceeding had been designed to generate a prosecutable statement.

That argument explains his legal strategy. It does not answer the committee’s large number of substantive questions.

What senators attempted to ask

Paul’s questioning covered several disputed areas arising from the federal response to COVID-19 and the investigation of the pandemic’s origins.

Among the questions Fauci declined to answer were whether NIH had funded gain-of-function research involving monkeypox, whether NIH or NIAID had conducted research in coordination with elements of the intelligence community, and whether Fauci still believed that the benefits of gain-of-function research outweighed its risks. Paul also questioned Fauci about research supported in China and the relationship between federal grants, EcoHealth Alliance, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. (The Guardian)

The term gain of function has long been at the center of the Paul-Fauci dispute. Paul uses the term broadly to include experiments that confer enhanced properties on viruses. Fauci has historically relied on the narrower regulatory definition used in federal oversight policy and has denied that NIH funded research meeting that definition at the Wuhan institute.

That definitional dispute matters, but it does not dispose of the larger question. Research can enhance viral characteristics without necessarily falling within the government’s operative regulatory category for especially dangerous gain-of-function experiments. Consequently, the public dispute has often mixed at least three separate questions:

Whether federally supported experiments produced viruses with enhanced properties. Whether those experiments met the federal regulatory definition applied at the time. Whether any such work was causally related to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2.

Those are not interchangeable propositions. The hearing resolved none of them. U.S. Congressional representatives would do well to read our articles calling for a ban on gain-of-function research on respiratory pathogens.

Fauci also declined questions concerning his prior statements, his knowledge of internal communications, federal recordkeeping, and the contents of documents recently released by the committee. Paul maintains that the documents reveal discrepancies between Fauci’s private knowledge and public representations. Fauci’s representatives maintain that the diary is consistent with what he said publicly and that several supposedly new revelations had already appeared in interviews or his memoir. (Reuters)

Because Fauci did not answer, neither interpretation was tested through substantive questioning.

The pardon paradox

The most important legal complication is President Joe Biden’s January 19, 2025 pardon of Fauci.

The warrant grants Fauci a “full and unconditional pardon” for any offenses against the United States that he may have committed from January 1, 2014, through January 19, 2025, arising from or related to his service as:

director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases;

a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force or COVID-19 Response Team; or

chief medical adviser to the president.

The pardon is broad, but it is not unlimited. By its text, it applies to federal offenses, to a specified period, and to conduct related to the listed government roles. It does not prospectively pardon conduct occurring after January 19, 2025. (Department of Justice)

Paul therefore argued that the pardon eliminated Fauci’s legitimate fear of prosecution for his pandemic-era conduct and deprived him of a valid Fifth Amendment basis for refusing to testify.

That argument has substantial legal grounding—but it is not necessarily conclusive.

Supreme Court precedent has long held that when a pardon or sufficiently broad grant of immunity removes the possibility of criminal legal detriment for a particular offense, the witness ordinarily cannot continue invoking the Fifth Amendment merely to avoid reputational harm. Once the danger of prosecution has been fully removed, the rationale for the privilege may disappear. (Legal Information Institute)

The unresolved question is whether Biden’s pardon removed all plausible criminal exposure arising from the committee’s questions.

It plainly would not protect Fauci from a new offense committed during the 2026 hearing. A knowingly false answer could constitute new perjury or a new false statement occurring after the pardon’s closing date. Even immunized testimony does not license a witness to commit perjury during the immunized proceeding. (Legal Information Institute)

A truthful answer, however, cannot itself be perjury. Fauci’s more plausible concern is that a new answer could be alleged to conflict with earlier testimony, identify conduct outside the pardon’s subject-matter boundaries, create a new investigatory lead, or expose him to some jurisdiction or offense not covered by the federal pardon.

Whether those possibilities were sufficiently real to justify a blanket invocation was not resolved during the hearing. Paul rejected Fauci’s assertion of privilege; Fauci maintained it. No court had adjudicated the dispute as of the hearing’s conclusion.

Why Fauci refused even harmless questions

Fauci’s refusal extended beyond questions concerning Wuhan, research grants, government records, or his previous testimony. Senator Josh Hawley asked simple questions—including what day it was and what color tie Fauci was wearing—and Fauci still invoked the Fifth Amendment. (The Washington Post)

At face value, neither answer appears capable of incriminating him.

The broader legal strategy appears to have been a total refusal to engage rather than an attempt to distinguish harmless questions from potentially incriminating ones. That strategy avoided substantive testimony but also gave Republicans a powerful visual argument: a former federal official refusing to answer even the most elementary questions while sitting before a congressional oversight committee.

The spectacle should not be mistaken for proof. It was nevertheless politically damaging.

Fauci’s attorney removal

The hearing grew still more confrontational when Schertler attempted to speak from the witness table. Paul said the attorney had not been recognized and had previously been instructed not to sit beside Fauci.

After Schertler repeatedly seeking permission to make a statement, and after Paul repeatedly reminded him he was not recognized, Paul directed security to remove him. Schertler left the hearing room and subsequently called his removal outrageous and evidence that the proceeding was biased. (Reuters)

Committee Democrats objected to the conduct of the hearing. Ranking member Gary Peters accused the majority of designing an investigation to validate a predetermined conclusion rather than discover facts. Senator Richard Blumenthal called it a “show trial” and part of a broader campaign against science. More than 150 scientists and physicians signed a letter defending Fauci and arguing that credible evidence had not been produced to support the criminal accusations directed at him. (Reuters)

Republican senators drew the opposite conclusion. Several portrayed Fauci’s silence as obstruction, contempt for Congress, or confirmation that truthful answers would be damaging.

Neither political interpretation is a substitute for evidence.

The importance of the David Morens indictment

The hearing did not occur in a vacuum.

In April 2026, federal prosecutors indicted David Morens, a former senior adviser in NIAID’s Office of the Director. The indictment alleges that Morens participated in a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act requests, conceal or destroy federal records, and use private communications concerning COVID-19 research grants and the origins debate.

Morens has been charged, not convicted, and is presumed innocent. Fauci was not charged in that indictment. (Department of Justice)

Nevertheless, the indictment materially raised the stakes of questioning about NIAID communications and records. Fauci has previously denied knowing about Morens’ alleged efforts to evade federal recordkeeping requirements. Committee Republicans are attempting to determine whether documents, diary entries, or communications are inconsistent with those denials.

Fauci’s invocation prevented senators from testing that issue through his testimony.

The proper conclusion is not that Morens’ indictment proves Fauci’s participation. It does not. The proper conclusion is that questions about records preservation and internal communications are no longer merely speculative matters of political rhetoric. They concern alleged conduct that has produced an actual federal criminal case against a senior official who worked in Fauci’s office.

What the hearing established

Several facts are now beyond reasonable dispute.

Fauci appeared under subpoena and was placed under oath. He invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to every substantive line of questioning and more than 50 questions overall. He said he did so because he believed the hearing was designed to expose him to prosecution. Biden’s pardon covers a broad but expressly bounded category of federal conduct through January 19, 2025. Paul rejected Fauci’s assertion of privilege and announced that the committee would consider contempt proceedings. (Reuters)

The hearing did not establish that Fauci committed a crime. The American public can review the video of his past testimony and actions and witness Fauci lying to Congress first-hand to answer that question.

It did not establish that federally supported research caused the pandemic. The American public can find the record linking Fauci to Wuhan Institute of Virology’s research with no effort.

It did not establish that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from a laboratory. The American public can view the improbability of the evidence including the furin cleavage site and the awkward cover-up of the use of PShuttle-SN to edit SARS- and SARS-like coronaviruses in Chinese laboratories.

It did not establish that Fauci lied in previous testimony. See above.

It also did not establish the opposite of any of those propositions.

Fauci offered no substantive rebuttal under oath because he declined to answer. His prior denials remain part of the record, but the newly presented allegations and documents were not tested against a new account from him.

What comes next

Paul announced that the committee would vote the following week on a contempt resolution against Fauci. The committee’s public calendar lists a business meeting for August 5. As of the close of the hearing, however, Fauci had not been found in contempt, charged with a new offense, or subjected to a judicial ruling concerning the validity of his Fifth Amendment claim. (Axios)

A contempt proceeding could force the legal issue into sharper focus: did Biden’s pardon eliminate the criminal exposure necessary to sustain Fauci’s privilege, or did the pardon’s temporal and substantive limitations leave enough plausible jeopardy for him to remain silent?

That question should not be answered by political instinct. It will require identification of the specific questions, the possible offenses to which truthful answers might relate, and the precise boundaries of the pardon.

No confession—and no exoneration

Fauci’s defenders are correct that invoking the Fifth Amendment cannot properly be treated as a confession. Constitutional rights would be hollow if exercising them could automatically be converted into proof of guilt.

His critics are correct that the public did not receive answers from the official who directed NIAID during the period in which controversial coronavirus research was funded and who became one of the principal architects and public defenders of the federal pandemic response.

Those two observations are not contradictory.

The rational position is neither “Fauci took the Fifth, therefore he is guilty” nor “Fauci took the Fifth, therefore the questions were illegitimate.” The rational position is that serious questions were presented, Fauci asserted that answering them could place him in criminal jeopardy, and the factual disputes therefore remain unresolved, and that is a legitimately open legal question as to whether Fauci was entitled to it in each instance he invoked it.

The hearing produced no confession. It produced no exoneration. It produced a constitutional claim, a failed attempt at public fact-finding, and a likely contempt confrontation over the reach of one of the broadest preemptive presidential pardons in modern American history.

The central fact remains exactly what the headline says: Anthony Fauci refused to answer congressional questions on the stated legal ground that his answers might incriminate him.

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