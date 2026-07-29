Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
15h

Fauci broke the record of Vito Genovese, another Brooklyn gangster. Fauci killed more people though. We allow this shit. Shameful.

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
15h

Does the 5th Amendment still apply when he has been pardoned in advance? I think he should be compelled to testify or go to jail for contempt of Congress.

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