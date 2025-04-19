Share

In June 2021, the Biden admininstration released its public strategy for "countering domestic terrorism." In a lawsuit, America First Legal discovered that there was a separate, classified version of that plan. But the private version wasn't public—until Tulsi Gabbard made it public. Here’s the ODNI link.

Here is an analysis from the point of view of someone who has participated in “free and unfettered” discussions on vaccines.

I. When Did Skepticism Become Sedition?

If the Biden Administration’s domestic terrorism framework had been in place in 2020, I wouldn’t have been a researcher. I wouldn’t have been a parent. I wouldn’t have been a citizen in good standing.

I would have been a terrorist.

And so would you — if you ever posted a VAERS report, quoted a dissenting virologist, or hesitated before enrolling your child in the COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Under the April 2025 Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism, the U.S. Government proposes that we be filtered, tagged, surveilled, and “corrected” if we express “concerning non-criminal behavior,” question “official narratives,” or share what they now call “disinformation.”

If this plan had been implemented retroactively, your critical thinking would have been flagged, your doctor would have been deputized, and your therapist would have been conscripted into a pre-crime intervention team.

The document makes its assumptions clear. There is no boundary left between free speech and ideological threat — particularly when it comes to health narratives. It says so, plainly and bureaucratically:

“The U.S. Government implements evidence-based digital literacy programming to combat online disinformation and DT recruitment and narratives.”

— Strategic Goal 2.1.2a

This isn’t just about anonymous extremists plotting in online forums. It’s about you, me, and every American who ever forwarded a study, challenged a mandate, or refused a medical intervention they weren’t comfortable with.

Had this plan been real in the early days of the pandemic, thousands of vaccine-hesitant Americans would have been algorithmically processed, flagged as potential “mobilizers,” and placed under watch for what is now referred to as:

“Concerning non-criminal behavior.”

— Strategic Goal 2.1.1c

In that world — the one that would have existed if this plan had launched in 2020 — your neighborhood Facebook group, your Substack post, your high school civics class…

all would have been counterterrorism targets.

And so would you.

II. From Vaccine Questioning to Radicalization Pipeline

In the world that would have existed under this plan, asking questions about vaccine safety would not have made you a concerned parent or a skeptical scientist — you would have been categorized as an entry point into a radicalization process.

The federal government would not have seen you as a person with a view — but as a potential node in what it calls:

“Radicalization, recruitment, and mobilization to violence and prevention issues.”

— Action 1.1.1a

This isn’t an exaggeration. That quote appears in a section requiring that government agencies “produce, on a regular basis, analytic products” tracking domestic terrorism threats, with a direct focus on understanding the “mobilization to violence” trajectory. But violence is not a requirement for being caught in the system. All that’s required is dissent — the kind of dissent that would have been commonplace during the pandemic.

If you had posted a scientific critique of mRNA, or cited trial data suggesting caution, your social media account would have been scanned, your network connections would have been mapped, and your intent would have been interpreted as “ideologically motivated.”

And if those posts shared or echoed the voices of foreign doctors, journalists, or scientists? Then you would have been counted among the data streams targeted under:

“Foreign state and non-state information operations, particularly disinformation… [as they] relate to the domestic terrorism threat.”

— Action 1.3.1d

Let’s be perfectly clear about the meaning of that sentence: if your words were retweeted by someone abroad, or even resembled the output of non-U.S. sources, your speech would have been subject to counterterrorism intelligence coordination. Not medical review. Not academic rebuttal. Counterterrorism.

And then, like all other “subjects,” you would have been considered for entry into the federal government’s global terrorism tracking database — the Terrorist Identities Datamart Environment (TIDE):

“Ensure that such foreign intelligence, once obtained, is appropriately and expeditiously shared across the U.S. Government… for subjects to be properly nominated for inclusion in the Terrorist Identities Datamart Environment (TIDE).”

— Action 1.3.1a

Let that sink in: If you had raised concerns about vaccine mandates on your Facebook page, and if a European activist or Indian journalist had reshared it, your ideas — and by extension, your identity — would have been passed between agencies for potential listing in a global terrorism database.

This is not conjecture. It’s design.

And in that world — the one we very nearly got — your “wrongthink” about public health wouldn’t have earned you a debate. It would have earned you a file.

III. Digital Literacy as Deprogramming: The New Inquisition

If this plan had been implemented in 2020, your child’s school, your professional development seminar, and your YouTube recommendations would have been restructured around one central goal: ensuring you no longer believed what you once believed.

They called it “digital literacy” — but in practice, it would have functioned as an ideological filter, a government-guided reeducation system to correct beliefs labeled “disinformation.”

The language in the plan is clear:

“The U.S. Government implements evidence-based digital literacy programming to combat online disinformation and DT recruitment and narratives.”

— Strategic Goal 2.1.2, Action 2.1.2a

This initiative wasn’t limited to targeting violent actors or those planning crimes. If you had shared an article from a peer-reviewed medical journal about vaccine injuries — and if that article didn’t conform to the official narrative — you would have been classified as a vector of disinformation, not a participant in scientific discourse.

You would not have been debated.

You would have been studied. Corrected. Disqualified.

That’s why the government pledged to:

“Channel funding towards research on the effectiveness of digital literacy programming and improve sharing of such research across the interagency and with local partners.”

— Action 2.1.2a

And if you were hoping for a local solution — a school board that resisted federal overreach, or a library that hosted a forum on scientific dissent — those spaces would have been converted too, through “training and technical assistance opportunities” aimed at embedding the new narrative:

“Facilitate development of evidence-based digital literacy programming by relevant agencies and local partners through grants, training, and technical assistance opportunities.”

— Action 2.1.2b

If this plan had been enacted during the early COVID era, your child’s school curriculum would have included instruction on how to resist your ideas. Your colleagues would have received workshops instructing them on the warning signs of ideological deviation, couched in the language of “resilience.” And your local government would have accepted grant funding to participate in the moral quarantine of your views.

And perhaps most chillingly, the plan called for an expansion of this programming across age groups, via civics and information literacy campaigns that would have framed your perspective as an epistemological virus:

“Support evidence-based research on information literacy education for both children and adult learners and existing proven interventions to foster resiliency to disinformation.”

— Action 4.1.1d

In other words, if you had taught your child to think critically about medical risk, or questioned pharmaceutical narratives on your podcast, or printed a flyer citing VAERS data — you would not have been viewed as a thinker or a participant in a democratic society.

You would have been viewed as a threat to be contained, an infection to be neutralized, and a mind to be reprogrammed.

IV. Silence is Safety: Tech Surveillance and Preemptive Censorship

If the Biden Administration’s counterterrorism plan had been operational during the pandemic, your online presence would have been considered part of the battlefield. Not because you incited violence. Not because you broke the law. But because you asked the wrong questions about the wrong subject — public health.

And the government would not have needed to censor you directly. It had already planned to outsource that task to the platforms you relied on — social media, cloud services, streaming platforms, and email providers.

The plan spells this out with chilling clarity:

“Share with relevant technology and other private-industry companies, as appropriate and as expeditiously as possible and on a consistent basis, relevant information on DT-related and associated transnational terrorist online content…”

— Action 2.2.1b

Let’s translate that.

If your tweet about vaccine injury data had been interpreted as even adjacent to the type of “disinformation” associated with domestic extremism, it would have been shared with tech companies under the guise of national security intelligence. If your YouTube video had featured a dissenting physician discussing early treatment or natural immunity, it would have been flagged as part of a “DT-related” content stream.

And the government would have done all of this while maintaining the polite fiction that it wasn’t censoring you directly — just sharing information:

“Ensure appropriate review of information intended for sharing with technology companies, such as legal, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties review…”

— ibid.

This clause might sound like a safeguard — but in practice, it would have served as bureaucratic cover for pre-emptive censorship. Platforms would have been pressured to act, to comply with federal expectations under the illusion of voluntary cooperation. We’ve already seen how that works: “voluntary” compliance, or else face regulatory retaliation, legal complications, and public relations shaming.

If you had tried to appeal your deplatforming, demonetization, or shadowban, you would not have received a response. Because your content would not have been censored for policy violations — it would have been quietly removed as a “national security concern.”

Under this plan, that kind of information control wasn’t just encouraged — it was meant to be systematized and globalized. That’s why the government also declared:

“The U.S. Government will also make specific requests… regarding DT-related online radicalization and recruitment to inform relevant technology companies…”

— Action 2.3.1a

These “specific requests” were not limited to violent manifestos. In the environment created by this plan, public health dissent would have been radicalization — and vaccine hesitancy would have been a flag for mobilization to violence.

Your medical opinion would not have been evaluated on its scientific merit.

It would have been scanned, shared, tagged, and removed.

And you? You would not have been informed.

Because in the world this plan created, silence was safety — not yours, but theirs.

V. Mental Health as a Political Weapon

If this plan had been operational during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and you had told your therapist that you were worried about vaccine mandates — you would not have been treated. You would have been flagged.

The federal government’s plan did not limit its domestic terrorism strategy to criminal behavior. In fact, it explicitly stated its intent to mobilize the mental health profession to intervene before any crime had occurred, targeting speech and thought patterns deemed dangerous by policy, not law.

The relevant quote is surgical in its vagueness and reach:

“Enhance public understanding of the role of Federal law enforcement in responding to incidents of concerning non-criminal behavior…”

— Action 2.1.1c

This phrase — “concerning non-criminal behavior” — is the master key to pre-crime intervention. It does not require intent, threat, or incitement. Only suspicion. And when paired with health-sector integration, it becomes a framework for pre-emptively institutionalizing ideological dissent.

If you had voiced concerns about the speed of vaccine trials, or expressed sympathy with those who had experienced adverse reactions, you would have been placed in a mental health risk framework. Your behavior, while legal, would have been categorized as dangerous.

To facilitate this, the federal government declared its intention to produce guidance that would have trained therapists and clinical staff to identify and manage these “threats”:

“Create a guidance resource that is designed for mental health crisis staff… on the current duties of professionals in the identification and management of individuals who pose a threat of targeted violence or potential domestic terrorism.”

— Action 2.1.1e

This document would not have focused on clinical symptoms, diagnostic criteria, or evidence-based therapy. It would have focused on ideological profiles, shaping psychiatric assessments around risk categories that included vaccine hesitancy, anti-mandate beliefs, or distrust of government health authorities.

And if you were in a mental health crisis — not violent, not criminal, but distressed — your case would have been redirected into a federalized crisis pipeline, which the plan defines through the Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988):

“Ensure that public messaging regarding calling, texting, or chatting to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) clearly promotes NSPL and/or 988 as a resource for individuals who are in a mental health crisis…”

— Action 2.1.1d

If this system had existed in 2021, calls to 988 would have doubled as a referral service for ideological triage. Your confession of fear, trauma, or doubt related to vaccine policy would have marked you — not as someone in need of compassion, but as someone on the edge of “radicalization.”

And once flagged, you would have been entered into a local “threat management team” structure, which the plan describes as a joint initiative between the FBI, DHS, DOJ, and the U.S. Secret Service:

“Continue coordinated development and implementation of local threat assessment and threat management teams…”

— Action 2.1.3a

In this framework, your crisis would not have been treated. It would have been processed. Monitored. Possibly criminalized.

You wouldn’t have known why your therapist seemed distant.

You wouldn’t have known why your firearms permit got delayed.

You wouldn’t have known why your employer quietly let you go.

But the system would have known.

Because you told the truth. And under this plan, truth would have been cause for intervention.

VI. Public Education as Indoctrination

If this plan had been fully operational during the pandemic, your child’s school would not have been a place of inquiry. It would have been a place of programming. Their civics class would not have taught critical thinking. It would have taught allegiance — to official narratives, to state-endorsed public health, and to the suppression of dissent.

This wasn’t implied. It was written directly into the plan:

“Encourage the teaching and learning of civics education that provides students with the skills to fully participate in civic life, including by leveraging existing funding sources and promoting promising practices for ‘action civics’…”

— Action 4.1.1d

In that world — the one that would have existed under this policy — a student who questioned the ethics of vaccine mandates or voiced skepticism about COVID-era restrictions would not have been encouraged to explore the issue. They would have been corrected, isolated, or reconditioned. Because the objective of this civics programming would not have been understanding. It would have been resilience.

Resilience to what? To you — to your ideas. The federal government promised to:

“Support evidence-based research on information literacy education for both children and adult learners and existing proven interventions to foster resiliency to disinformation.”

— Action 4.1.1d

This meant that your child would have been taught to see your views — vaccine caution, demand for safety data, critique of mandates — as a form of cognitive vulnerability. Something to be fortified against. Something to be erased.

And the effort wouldn’t have stopped in the classroom. It would have extended to public campaigns and social messaging. The government committed to:

“Launch a national public education campaign to improve lethal means safety… [and] optimize and create, as appropriate, interagency federal and state level data sharing arrangements to improving real-time data and information sharing to identify individuals at risk…”

— Action 4.1.1c

“Lethal means safety” may sound like gun control — and it is — but in this context, it also includes data infrastructure to flag individuals considered “at risk” based on their expressed views. If you opposed lockdowns or vaccine mandates too loudly in a school board meeting, your name could have appeared in real-time data streams reviewed by federal partners tasked with identifying ideological threats.

Your local school would not have been immune. It would have received grants, training, and mandates to integrate “action civics” and disinformation resilience programs. And those who declined to implement them?

They would have been starved of funding.

This wasn’t a plan for education. It was a plan for indoctrination through educational infrastructure — a campaign to install state-approved ideology in every public institution of learning, masked as “resilience,” “civics,” and “safety.”

In that world, your child wouldn’t have been taught how to think.

They would have been taught how to comply and become activists for the State.

COVID-19 Hate Crimes: Not Complying Would Have Been a Civil Rights Violation(!)

If this plan had governed pandemic-era law enforcement, your refusal to comply with vaccine mandates, lockdowns, or masking would not have been seen as political dissent. It would have been interpreted as a form of social aggression — a hate-adjacent crime.

Buried deep in the document is this extraordinary line:

“Implement the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to address hate crime reporting barriers… mitigate xenophobia and bias, including by advancing inclusion in the nation's COVID-19 response.”

— Action 4.1.1b

Let that sink in: failure to participate in the government’s pandemic response would have been characterized as a civil rights issue. Dissent would not have been considered healthy. It would have been seen as exclusionary. Noncompliance would have been recoded as bigotry.

Had this plan been operational in 2020, objecting to lockdowns or refusing an experimental injection would not have just made you a “misinformer” — it would have made you an ideological exclusionist. Your behavior could have been tracked as part of a federal hate crimes mitigation strategy.

And what was the remedy? According to the plan:

“Promoting law enforcement training and resources to prevent and address bias-motivated crimes; improve federal hate crimes data and analysis…”

— ibid.

Which means: If you had questioned mandates, your neighbor could have reported you. If you had refused vaccination, your employer could have flagged you. If your speech was interpreted as causing “exclusion” in the COVID-19 response, you could have been listed in hate-crimes surveillance data.

This was not public health. It was ideological discipline, enforced under the banner of civil rights.

In the world this plan would have created, you would not have been free to opt out.

Because opting out would have been profiled as a hate crime.

If This Were Retroactive, Most of the Country Would Have Qualified as Threats

If the Biden Administration’s strategic plan for countering domestic terrorism had been in place in 2020, we would have all been red-flagged. Not because we committed violence. Not because we broke the law. But because we voiced our doubt, spoke our concerns, or listened to those who did.

If you had published a peer-reviewed study critical of the vaccine rollout,

If you had appeared in a documentary about natural immunity,

If you had attended a school board meeting to oppose mandates,

You would have been counted among those exhibiting “concerning non-criminal behavior.”

If you were a nurse who declined an mRNA injection,

If you were a physician warning about myocarditis,

If you were a teacher who cited a non-CDC source,

You would have been categorized as a potential vector of disinformation.

If you had simply worked for the federal government and expressed concern in a private conversation, you would have been subject to internal threat screening. The plan states:

“Enable U.S. Government insider threat programs to identify and mitigate threats, including potential domestic terrorism-related activities. Consider policy recommendations to address defined prohibited activities among uniformed military personnel, civilian employees, and contractors.”

— Action 3.3.2b

If this had been implemented retroactively, thousands of government workers would have found themselves under “insider threat” investigation not for leaking classified information, but for reading a dissenting Substack or listening to a vaccine-hesitant podcast.

And the infrastructure for this screening wouldn’t have been limited to active employees. It would have extended to applicants, contractors, and even military service members preparing to retire. That’s why the plan called to:

“Consider updating Standard Form-85, -85P, and -86 to better screen for possible involvement in domestic terrorism and potential terrorism-related insider threats.”

— Action 3.3.2a

This meant that your employment application, your security clearance renewal, your post-service benefits process — all of it could have included ideological profiling. Had you ever tweeted about vaccine injury? Had you ever liked a post about early treatment? Had you ever questioned the CDC?

That would have been enough.

Because in that world — the one this plan would have created — speech was surveillance, skepticism was subversion, and scientific dissent was terrorism-adjacent.

You wouldn’t have known what list you were on.

You wouldn’t have known what flagged the algorithm.

You wouldn’t have known why your email stopped working.

But you would have known that you were being watched.

And you would have been right.

VIII. The Price of Dissent

If this strategic plan had governed the pandemic response, the price of asking the wrong question would not have been a debate — it would have been a file.

You would have been profiled, cataloged, and reclassified — not as a citizen engaging in a free society, but as a behavioral anomaly. A risk to others. A vector of dangerous narratives. A would-be terrorist.

Because the plan was never just about stopping violence.

It was about controlling belief — particularly when those beliefs contradicted federal health policy.

The blueprint made it clear that your words, your posts, your associations, and your reluctance would have been tracked across domains — from mental health infrastructure to education to online platforms to foreign intelligence feeds.

“Enhance the U.S. Government's understanding of how foreign state and non-state information operations, particularly disinformation, relate to the domestic terrorism threat.”

— Action 1.3.1d “Create a guidance resource… on the current duties of professionals in the identification and management of individuals who pose a threat of targeted violence or potential domestic terrorism.”

— Action 2.1.1e “Share with relevant technology and other private-industry companies… relevant information on DT-related and associated transnational terrorist online content…”

— Action 2.2.1b

In the world this plan would have created, you would not have needed to break the law to be flagged. All you would have had to do was ask, "Are we sure this is safe?"

Your child would have been taught to report you.

Your therapist would have been trained to evaluate you.

Your browser history would have been scanned for signs of disinformation susceptibility.

Your employment, service eligibility, and public voice would have been subject to ideological screening.

All without a warrant. All without a warning.

And if this all sounds dystopian, remember: it's not fiction.

It's already been written. It’s in the document. It was approved. It was real.

We just weren’t retroactive targets — yet.

Because if this Strategic Implementation Plan had governed public life in 2020, then you, me, and anyone who ever dared to demand evidence, to speak outside the authorized narrative, or to suggest that medicine ought to be discussed, not enforced.

We all would have been in Guantanamo.

And highly vaccinated.

