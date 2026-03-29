Popular Rationalism thanks Dr. Eric Berg for sharing with us the analysis of the scraped comments on his channel.

Dr. Eric Berg’s YouTube channel, with over 14.5 million subscribers and billions of views, has become a hub for practical keto, intermittent fasting, and metabolic health advice. An internal AI-driven analysis of 102,079 comments across 152 videos uncovered something far deeper than diet tips: a profound “Great Medical Trust Crisis.” Viewers aren’t just seeking weight-loss hacks — they’re sharing raw stories of reversing conditions through nutrition while expressing deep anger at mainstream medicine, pharmaceutical influence, and decades of flawed dietary guidelines.

Before diving into the data, an important methodological note: YouTube comments are not a representative sample of the general public. They skew toward people already seeking alternative health content, already skeptical of mainstream medicine, and already motivated to share strong opinions. High engagement (likes) reflects emotional resonance within that community, not validated truth. With that caveat clearly stated, the patterns are still striking — and when cross-referenced with independent population surveys, they reveal a temperature in the room that institutions and policymakers would be unwise to dismiss.

The Collapse of Trust in Physicians, Hospitals, and Pharma — A Post-COVID Reality Created by Mishandling of Public Trust

The most explosive theme in the comments is active distrust: healthcare workers whistleblowing on suppressed treatments, patients feeling “lied to for decades,” and rage at a system perceived as prioritizing drugs over root-cause nutrition. Surveys confirm this erosion is widespread and accelerating.

A landmark 50-state JAMA Network Open study (2024) tracked U.S. adults and found trust in physicians and hospitals plummeted from 71.5% in April 2020 to just 40.1% in January 2024 — a 31.4-point drop across demographics. Similar declines hit the CDC and public health agencies. Gallup polls echo this: pharmaceutical industry favorability hit historic lows (18% positive, 60% negative in 2023), and doctors’ ethics ratings fell to their lowest levels in decades.

A 2023/2024 global analysis of 2,500+ patient organizations showed pharma’s reputation falling from COVID-era highs, with U.S. patient groups rating the industry “Excellent” or “Good” dropping from 65% to 57%. Gen Z and millennials report the steepest drops in satisfaction. This matches the Berg channel’s comment pattern: not vague skepticism, but documented anger (“A society of healthy people is a big threat to the pharmaceutical industry” — 4,229 likes).

“Feel This Way” vs. “Right to Feel This Way” — A Necessary Distinction

It is worth separating two different claims that often get conflated in this conversation. The first is empirical: millions of people deeply distrust mainstream medicine, pharmaceutical companies, and the regulatory institutions meant to govern them. On this, the data are unambiguous. Trust has cratered, and it has cratered across demographics, not just among those already primed toward alternative health.

The second claim is normative: are they right to feel this way? Here the picture is more nuanced, and honest analysis requires holding both sides.

The case that the distrust is partially justified is real and documented. Dietary guidelines were shaped for decades by industry influence and weak science. Trans fats were promoted; saturated fats were vilified without the clinical evidence to support it. The opioid crisis — driven by pharmaceutical marketing and regulatory failure — killed hundreds of thousands. COVID-era communication was often inconsistent, sometimes contradictory, and in some cases demonstrably overcautious in ways that cost lives (delayed vaccine approvals, slow acknowledgment of natural immunity). These are not fringe complaints. They are documented institutional failures.

At the same time, distrust is not a scalpel — it tends to cut indiscriminately. The same emotional momentum that leads someone to justifiably question a cholesterol drug they didn’t need can also lead them to reject a cancer screening they do need. Comments celebrating personal testimonials as proof of systemic medical failure conflate real grievance with anecdote. The fact that dietary guidelines were flawed does not mean every physician was corrupt, and the fact that pharma has a troubling track record does not validate every alternative therapy promoted as an alternative to it.

The honest assessment: the public’s instincts that something was wrong — with dietary guidance, with pharmaceutical incentive structures, with the speed of institutional adaptation — were often ahead of official narratives. But the emotional response to those legitimate grievances has, in some corners, outrun the evidence. Both things can be true simultaneously.

Vitamin D During COVID: Data, Not Conspiracy — But the Gap Was Real

One highly liked comment (4,899 likes) from a healthcare worker claimed clinics were “not allowed to recommend vitamin D under threat of getting fired.” Official guidance was cautious: NICE and other bodies reviewed available evidence and concluded there was insufficient data for COVID-specific prevention or treatment, sticking to general winter supplementation recommendations.

Yet observational data and smaller trials showed strong associations: vitamin D deficiency was linked to worse outcomes, with some RCTs and meta-analyses indicating supplementation reduced infection risk significantly in healthcare workers at adequate dosing and reduced ICU admissions. Anthony Fauci publicly stated he took vitamin D for immune support — a fact that was not prominently communicated in official guidance.

This is a case where the gap between early signals and slow official endorsement is not easily explained as suppression, but is also not easily dismissed as paranoia. Institutional caution has legitimate scientific rationale; it also has a real cost when the intervention is cheap, low-risk, and the preliminary signal is strong. The public perceived that gap as a choice. Whether or not that perception is entirely fair, it was not irrational.

Generational Betrayal: The Butter/Margarine Lie, the Food Pyramid, and Cholesterol Myths

Repeated high-engagement comments rage at being told to swap butter for margarine, avoid cholesterol, and follow the old food pyramid — only to learn later that the science was incomplete at best and industry-influenced at worst. History validates the fury.

For decades, guidelines influenced by early Ancel Keys research demonized saturated fats and pushed polyunsaturated margarine and trans-fat spreads. No strong long-term clinical evidence ever proved this reduced heart attacks; later revelations showed trans fats were actively harmful. Harvard Health and others have called it a “false choice.” The retired USDA food pyramid has been widely criticized for industry influence and weak underlying data. The 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines dramatically shift course — effectively reversing decades of low-fat dogma, prioritizing protein and real foods.

Public comments on Berg’s channel capture this sense of betrayal precisely because it is, in this case, historically accurate. People were told one thing confidently for decades; it turned out to be wrong. Experience is formative. It does not just change a diet — it changes how someone relates to institutional authority about the health effects of food and “foodstuffs” going forward.

The Temperature in the Room is Rising: A Warning for Institutions and Policymakers

Set aside for a moment the question of whether any individual claim in these comments is correct. Focus instead on the aggregate signal. Fourteen and a half million subscribers. Billions of views. Comments averaging thousands of likes on grievances against mainstream medicine. And crucially — these numbers are not unique to Dr. Berg. They replicate across dozens of channels, podcasters, and online communities covering metabolic health, functional medicine, and nutrition-as-medicine. The audience is not a fringe. It is, increasingly, a mainstream.

For allopathic medicine and the political structures that enforce its institutional monopoly — through licensing boards, scope-of-practice laws, and the regulatory capture that channels research funding toward pharmaceutical interventions — this represents a significant political vulnerability. Trust, once lost at this scale, does not return quickly. And unlike previous generations of medical skepticism, this one is digitally networked, emotionally galvanized, and armed with peer-reviewed citations of its own.

Politicians who have staked their credibility on institutional medical consensus — particularly around COVID-era mandates, dietary guidelines, and pharmaceutical regulation — face an electorate that has been quietly taking notes. Surveys showing trust falling from 71% to 40% in four years are not abstract data points. They are a constituency forming. And constituencies, in democracies, eventually vote.

The more defensible position — for both medical institutions and the policymakers who rely on their authority — is not doubling down on the consensus that eroded trust in the first place, but genuine accountability: acknowledging where the guidelines were wrong, where incentive structures distorted recommendations, and where institutional caution crossed into something less defensible. The comments on Dr. Berg’s channel are, among other things, a demand for exactly that.

Why This Matters: A Mainstream Awakening, Not Fringe Reaction

Dr. Berg’s audience isn’t a niche conspiracy group — it’s millions turning to nutrition after feeling failed by a system that, per independent survey data, has seen trust evaporate at a historic rate. This is a cultural revolution. The pattern is clear: people are desperate for root-cause solutions, empowered by personal reversals and whistleblower accounts, and furious at past misinformation they now regard as both documented and unaccountable. Anyone who reads MAHA as anything other than a wholescale shift will miss the boat.

Whether or not every grievance is warranted, the sentiment is real, it is large, and it is growing. That is a fact independent of any particular health claim. Institutions and political actors that treat it as a fringe phenomenon to be corrected rather than a signal to be understood do so at their own peril.

As one 69-year-old commenter (908 likes) put it: “My mistake was showing up asking people with MD behind their name what to do.”

Whether or not that conclusion is fair in any individual case, millions of people have reached it.

What do you think? Leave a comment and share your thoughts. Will the awareness of the cheat that public health, nutritionists and allopathic medicine has put upon the trusting public be soon forgotten?

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