Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Barry Riese's avatar
Barry Riese
9h

It is heartening to know that people are starting to awaken; both physically and, more importantly, spiritually. We need to examine first principles…to recognize why we inhabit this wonderful space. This new awareness will provide us the necessary information to reexamine what are the principles that we use to move forward and guide us towards a more fulfilling future.

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Marjorie rodd's avatar
Marjorie rodd
11h

James, I believe there is a typo in the second subject matter,,, it says “if” real and I think you meant “is” real it makes a huge difference in the message.

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