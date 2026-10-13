Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 13

Worries about Carcinogenic Genotoxic Mebendazole getting into the Human Food supply surfaced early, before the Metabolites, some of which contain Chiral centres like Thalidomide, were identified.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/mebendazole-metabolites-more-mutagenic

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
Oct 13

Speaking of glioma, it's really important for cancer-aware people to respond to HHS's request for research information on the biological impacts of Electromagnetic Fields. Sayer Ji did an excellent write-up of everything you need to be able to submit comments: https://read.sayerji.com/p/secretary-kennedy-asked-for-the-evidence

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