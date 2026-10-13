Mebendazole has reached human brain-tumor trials, while the astrocytoma case for fenbendazole and ivermectin still rests chiefly on preclinical research. It then explains why current molecular diagnoses matter, especially the distinction between IDH-mutant astrocytoma and IDH-wildtype glioblastoma, and traces the experimental rationale from the original benzimidazole observations to newer studies in IDH-mutant and pediatric glioma models.

The clinical appraisal examines five mebendazole reports, separating dose-finding from efficacy testing and identifying what missing control groups, historical comparisons, post-treatment selection, and mixed diagnoses prevent us from concluding. The laboratory appraisal distinguishes fenbendazole from flubendazole, includes the published figure correction, and examines ivermectin’s mitochondrial and autophagy findings without treating a molecular mechanism as a clinical outcome. The final argument connects drug exposure, neurological and hepatic safety, disclosure, reproducibility, and meaningful endpoints to a concrete research program. The conclusion calls for controlled, independently auditable studies that can earn a therapeutic claim or retire it.

Popular Rationalism | October 12, 2026

Doctors are being peppered with questions about a new category of drugs for use in cancer. A patient who asks whether mebendazole, fenbendazole, or ivermectin might help treat astrocytoma has asked a legitimate scientific question. The answer requires considerably more care than a declaration that these are antiparasitic drugs, because a molecule’s original indication does not determine every biological action it can exert. It also requires more care than a collection of favorable laboratory results, because an effect in cultured cells must survive a demanding sequence of tests before it can support a claim about a person with a brain tumor. The published record contains enough substance to justify serious investigation, and enough unresolved questions to make confident therapeutic promises premature.

Mebendazole has the most developed human brain-tumor evidence of these three drugs. Investigators have administered it to adults and children with gliomas, including patients whose diagnoses included anaplastic astrocytoma. Those studies provide information about feasibility and toxicity, but they have not established a survival benefit attributable to mebendazole. The glioma evidence for fenbendazole and ivermectin remains substantially less mature. In the literature and registry searches underlying this article, I did not identify a prospective human astrocytoma trial establishing benefit from either drug, or a controlled trial of the three-drug combination. These distinctions determine what we can responsibly say to patients. [4-8,10,12-15]

The word astrocytoma itself requires attention before we interpret an outcome. The 2021 WHO classification separates adult diffuse gliomas by molecular features as well as microscopic appearance; IDH-mutant astrocytoma can carry grades 2, 3, or 4, while glioblastoma refers to an IDH-wildtype entity. Pediatric gliomas include additional biologically distinct diseases, including H3-altered diffuse midline tumors. An older study’s use of glioblastoma or anaplastic astrocytoma therefore does not always map cleanly onto a current diagnosis. A study can be relevant to a patient’s disease without representing that disease precisely, and responsible interpretation must preserve the distinction. [1]

This creates a practical requirement for anyone assembling evidence. The pathology report, molecular findings, age, prior treatment, and point in the disease course belong alongside the drug name. Newly diagnosed disease and progression after multiple therapies pose different questions. So do a child’s circumscribed tumor and an adult’s infiltrating IDH-mutant astrocytoma. Pooling these experiences may assist an early safety investigation, but a pooled outcome cannot reveal which biological subgroup benefited. A favorable aggregate can reflect the composition of the cohort; an unfavorable aggregate can conceal a responsive subgroup. Neither possibility authorizes a subgroup claim before the investigators have tested it.

The benzimidazole research did not begin with an internet testimonial. In 2011, Bai and colleagues described an unexpected observation in a mouse colony: fenbendazole, used against pinworm infection, interfered with brain-tumor engraftment. Their subsequent experiments identified mebendazole as an active candidate, with disruption of tubulin polymerization and increased survival in two intracranial glioma models. They reported an extension of mean survival of up to 63 percent. That history supports the biological legitimacy of the research, while also exposing an easy error in retelling it: the headline survival experiments concerned mebendazole, and prevention of tumor engraftment differs from treating an established human cancer. [2]

Microtubules help cells maintain structure and divide. Disrupting them supplies a plausible route to impair tumor growth, but a plausible target does not guarantee a useful therapeutic window. Investigators must determine whether a formulation reaches the tumor at an active concentration, how long that exposure persists, and what the same exposure does to normal tissues. Each step can defeat an otherwise attractive idea. A drug can kill cells in a dish and fail because the patient never achieves the necessary tumor concentration; it can reach the tumor and fail because the tumor adapts; it can inhibit the tumor and still offer an unacceptable balance of benefit and harm.

Formulation already matters in the mebendazole record. Bai and colleagues compared three crystalline forms, called polymorphs, in a mouse brain-tumor model. Forms B and C improved survival, whereas form A did not; form B also produced greater toxicity. Form C showed favorable brain exposure relative to plasma. These findings concern mice, but they establish why the name printed on a bottle cannot substitute for formulation characterization. A clinical study should specify what product it used and measure exposure. A negative result with inadequate exposure cannot settle a biological hypothesis, while a positive result with one preparation cannot automatically validate every marketed preparation. [3]

Gallia and colleagues enrolled 24 adults at Johns Hopkins, including 18 with glioblastoma, five with anaplastic astrocytoma, and one with anaplastic infiltrating glioma. They received mebendazole with adjuvant temozolomide after chemoradiation. Median survival from diagnosis was 21 months, without a concurrent control. Four patients at the highest dose developed grade 3 liver-enzyme elevations after the first month. The study supports further investigation but cannot establish a survival benefit attributable to mebendazole. [4]

The report also compared progression-free survival by whether mebendazole treatment lasted more or less than a month. Because progression and tolerance can determine treatment duration, that comparison risks selecting patients according to their developing prognosis. [4]

These are general problems of causal design. When treatment duration depends on remaining alive and well enough to continue, later duration contains information about outcome. Investigators must align eligibility, assignment, and follow-up at a defensible starting point, then account explicitly for changes in exposure. Otherwise, time a person had to survive to qualify for the longer-treatment category can appear to be a treatment advantage. A landmark analysis or a properly specified time-varying model can address particular versions of this problem, but neither can manufacture a missing randomized comparison. An attractive survival curve remains descriptive until the design supports the causal claim attached to it.

Patil and colleagues’ earlier Reverse swing-M phase I study enrolled 11 patients with recurrent glioblastoma and tested mebendazole with different treatment partners, including temozolomide, lomustine, and a radiation-containing regimen. The recommended phase II dose differed according to the accompanying therapy. The study also documented anemia, nausea, and fatigue among the combination-treatment adverse events. Its contribution was to inform subsequent dosing and toxicity assessment. An 11-person dose-finding investigation cannot establish the size of a survival effect, and tolerability in one combination does not establish tolerability in another. [5]

Patil and colleagues subsequently randomized 88 patients to temozolomide plus mebendazole or lomustine plus mebendazole. Nine-month survival reached 36.6 percent and 45.0 percent, respectively, below the prespecified 55 percent benchmark. Both arms received mebendazole, preventing estimation of its added benefit. The reported IDH mutations in 32 participants also complicate comparison with modern IDH-wildtype glioblastoma cohorts. [6]

A post hoc analysis of fitter patients found 57.9 percent nine-month survival in the lomustine combination subgroup, a hypothesis-generating result that cannot replace the original endpoint. Reporting discrepancies also warrant clarification: the paper calls 23 of 88 patients 28.6 percent, although the fraction equals 26.1 percent, and reverses the arm-specific per-protocol counts in part of its survival text. Access to participant-level records would help resolve these inconsistencies. [6]

Randomization has no power to answer a question that the treatment assignments never posed. If every participant receives the drug of interest, the study cannot estimate the effect of adding that drug to otherwise comparable care. Historical benchmarks can help researchers decide whether a regimen merits another trial, but their interpretation depends on comparable diagnoses, prior therapies, functional status, and follow-up. Differences in these features can move survival in opposing directions. Calling a study randomized therefore gives us the beginning of its design description; we must still identify the contrast that randomization created and the specific clinical question that contrast can answer.

The pediatric combination study published by Krystal and colleagues in 2024 offers a different piece of evidence. It enrolled ten children and young adults, with nine evaluable patients, and combined mebendazole with bevacizumab and irinotecan. The evaluable group included seven diffuse midline gliomas, one anaplastic astrocytoma, and one spinal high-grade glioma. Investigators reported two partial responses and one complete response lasting ten months, alongside grade 3 or 4 neutropenia and lymphopenia. Those responses deserve attention, but the small, uncontrolled combination study cannot assign them to mebendazole or establish an astrocytoma-specific response probability. [7]

Response assessment introduces another layer of uncertainty. Contrast enhancement on an MRI reflects vascular properties as well as tumor burden, and a therapy that changes vascular permeability can alter the image without producing a proportionate reduction in viable tumor. Bevacizumab makes that distinction particularly relevant. The RANO framework addresses response through defined imaging and clinical criteria, including the effects of treatment-related changes. A report of shrinkage therefore needs its measurement method, baseline scan, timing, steroid context, confirmation, and duration. We should neither dismiss a recorded response nor equate an isolated improvement in enhancement with durable tumor control. [9]

The 2025 pediatric monotherapy study by Phan and colleagues provides an essential counterweight to enthusiasm about combinations. Seventeen children received mebendazole for refractory, progressive, or recurrent brain tumors; their diagnoses included two anaplastic astrocytomas and one high-grade astrocytoma with a BCOR-EP300 fusion. Investigators observed no complete or partial responses, and mean progression-free survival was 7.6 weeks. Five patients could not complete the first-month toxicity assessment because four progressed and one died; the investigators replaced them for dose-finding evaluation. The study also reported grade 3 adverse events and a grade 4 vomiting event despite observing no protocol-defined dose-limiting toxicities. [8]

That negative experience supplies no objective response evidence for the tested regimen, although the cohort cannot represent every disease setting. More generally, a protocol’s dose-limiting-toxicity definition captures only specified events within a specified window, so the complete adverse-event record remains essential to interpreting safety. [8]

Safety claims require denominators and time. A person who progresses rapidly contributes less exposure and less observation than a person who remains on treatment for months, and replacing an early participant for dose escalation must never make that person’s experience disappear from the outcome record. Investigators should show all treated patients, exposure duration, events after the formal assessment window, and reasons for discontinuation. Combination studies must distinguish events observed during treatment from events confidently attributable to one component. We should expect this level of accounting for a repurposed drug with the same insistence we apply to a newly patented product.

Newer laboratory work strengthens the case for more specific research. In 2025, Yamashita and colleagues studied mebendazole with radiation in an IDH-mutant glioma model using patient-derived BT142 cells. Mebendazole increased median mouse survival from 100 to 187 days, and the combination with radiation improved survival beyond either treatment alone. The model places the question closer to IDH-mutant disease than a generic glioblastoma cell-line experiment does. It still represents a narrow experimental system, including immunodeficient mice and treatment begun shortly after implantation. These results justify clinical testing in human IDH-mutant astrocytoma, where benefit remains to be established. [16]

Gentile and colleagues also reported mebendazole activity in a panel of diffuse midline glioma cell lines in 2025, including experiments with ONC201. Such work can identify combinations worth testing, but interaction effects depend on the model, concentration, timing, and method used to define synergy. In 2026, Mukherjee and colleagues examined mebendazole and devimistat in juvenile mouse glioma models and a human pediatric glioma cell line, reporting stronger experimental outcomes when drug treatment accompanied a ketogenic diet. These studies investigate different interventions and different biological questions; neither establishes the mebendazole-fenbendazole-ivermectin combination, and neither supplies a human dietary treatment prescription. [17,18]

Fenbendazole deserves its own appraisal because chemical relatedness cannot transfer another drug’s clinical evidence. Ren and colleagues found that fenbendazole, mebendazole, and flubendazole inhibited proliferation in U87 and U251 glioblastoma cell lines, with reported half-maximal inhibitory concentrations below 0.26 micromolar. The paper explored cell-cycle arrest and forms of cell death. Its animal-treatment experiment, however, used flubendazole. A reader who attributes that mouse result to fenbendazole has changed the intervention while preserving the favorable outcome, which produces an evidentiary claim the experiment never generated. [10]

The same paper carries a correction that a careful appraisal must retain. The authors replaced a fenbendazole experimental image that had duplicated a mebendazole image and corrected a statistical marking in a separate figure. They stated that the corrections did not change the study’s results or conclusions. The notice does not establish misconduct, and it does not justify discarding every observation. It does require readers to use the corrected record and gives independent replication additional importance. A scientific claim gains credibility when its supporters examine corrections with the same care they devote to favorable findings. [11]

The phrase human glioblastoma cells can itself mislead an audience. It identifies the origin of a laboratory model; it does not mean researchers treated human patients successfully. Cells maintained under experimental conditions lack the full architecture of a tumor, its immune setting, its blood supply, and the constraints imposed by drug distribution. Even an animal xenograft adds only part of that missing biology. Fenbendazole’s cell-culture results justify questions about exposure and selectivity. They cannot establish a safe human oncology dose or a probability of benefit, and mebendazole’s human experience cannot fill those gaps by analogy.

Ivermectin has a separate experimental literature with findings that merit direct examination. In 2016, Yingying Liu and colleagues reported inhibition of U87 and T98G glioblastoma cells and tumor growth in two mouse xenograft models. They linked the effects to impaired mitochondrial respiration, reduced ATP, increased oxidative stress, and changes in AKT/mTOR signaling; they also examined brain microvascular endothelial cells. Antioxidant treatment and mitochondrial deficiency reduced the inhibitory effects in their experiments. These interventions strengthen the proposed mechanism within that experimental system, while leaving the human exposure and therapeutic-window questions unresolved. [12]

Song and colleagues subsequently reported ivermectin-associated cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis in glioma experiments in vitro and in vivo. A separate 2019 study by Jingjing Liu and colleagues examined autophagy, the cellular process that breaks down and recycles components. Despite a title referring to autophagy-mediated cell death, its abstract and results describe ivermectin-induced autophagy as protective against apoptosis in the tested models. Feng and colleagues later reported autophagic death in a different glioma study involving glycolysis and GLUT4-mediated JAK/STAT signaling. Those findings require attention to experimental context; we cannot collapse them into the claim that increasing autophagy necessarily kills glioma cells. [13-15]

That distinction reaches beyond terminology. A stressed cancer cell can use a response pathway to survive, and a pathway associated with cell death in one experiment can have a different role under another exposure or genetic background. Investigators need functional tests that alter the proposed pathway and determine whether the intervention strengthens or weakens the anticancer effect. A list of pathways affected by a drug is therefore insufficient evidence of therapeutic breadth. It may identify vulnerabilities worth exploiting, compensatory responses worth blocking, or effects that disappear when researchers test a more representative model. Mechanistic precision determines which interpretation survives.

Brain exposure presents a particularly consequential problem for ivermectin. The prescribing information states that it does not readily cross the human blood-brain barrier and documents hepatic metabolism primarily through CYP3A4. It also records reports of neurotoxicity, including altered consciousness and confusion, at recommended doses and in overdose. These facts make it inappropriate to infer that escalating systemic exposure will reliably produce a useful brain-tumor exposure. Tumor tissue, surrounding brain, and blood are different compartments. A development program must measure the concentrations it seeks to achieve and establish neurological safety under the intended schedule, rather than borrow reassurance from treatment of parasitic infection. [19]

Fenbendazole’s safety gap also has a clinical record. Krishnan and colleagues described a patient with metastatic colon cancer who developed severe liver injury after increasing self-administered fenbendazole while receiving immunotherapy. Their structured causality assessment classified fenbendazole as a probable cause; liver tests improved after discontinuation, and immunotherapy later resumed without recurrence of the injury. A case report cannot estimate incidence, and it cannot exclude every alternative explanation. It can identify a credible hazard and show why a complete medication history matters when clinicians attribute an adverse event. That lesson applies directly to any proposed multidrug cancer regimen. [20]

Taking mebendazole and fenbendazole together also introduces a question that isolated studies do not answer. Their related pharmacology might produce additional benefit, redundancy, antagonism, or added toxicity, depending on exposure and context. Adding ivermectin makes the number of unknown interactions larger. Claims of synergy require experiments that compare the combination with its components under specified conditions, followed by human testing that establishes tolerability and clinical value. A successful outcome after several simultaneous interventions cannot tell us which component helped, which did nothing, or which imposed harm that the other treatments happened to outweigh.

Financial analysis must remain as precise as pharmacology. The adult Johns Hopkins paper disclosed Gregory Riggins’s founding role and equity in Benizole Therapeutics; the 2025 IDH-mutant model paper disclosed intellectual property and a financial interest involving a licensee. Those disclosures establish interests readers should know when judging the need for independent replication. An old drug can still sit within a commercial development strategy, while the existence of a financial interest cannot establish that an investigator altered an outcome or withheld a result. [4,16]

The evidence reviewed here does not establish that institutions suppressed an effective astrocytoma treatment. It does establish that the decisive treatment comparisons remain incomplete. We should direct criticism toward that demonstrable gap and ask who will close it. Public and philanthropic funding can support trials whose value lies in answering a clinical question even when the eventual product offers limited commercial reward. Funding decisions should account for disease burden, biological plausibility, and the information a study can produce. Investigators and advocates should disclose relevant patents, equity, product sales, and referral arrangements, while sponsors should commit in advance to reporting unfavorable results.

A defensible next program would begin with molecularly characterized patient-derived models and independent replication across laboratories. It would test each candidate separately, then justify each proposed combination with concentration-response and interaction experiments. The investigators should include normal neural and hepatic systems to examine selectivity, use exposure ranges that a human development program could realistically investigate, and report failures alongside successes. For mebendazole, formulation and polymorph require explicit characterization. For every candidate, the relevant question concerns active, sustained exposure at the tumor site, which requires evidence beyond an administered dose or a transient concentration in plasma.

An early clinical study should then establish pharmacokinetics and the safety of the intended formulation and schedule. Where clinically and ethically feasible, a study linked to planned surgery could measure drug in resected tumor and examine a prespecified pharmacodynamic marker without delaying necessary care. Investigators would need to interpret tissue concentrations in light of binding, spatial variation, and sampling time. Safety monitoring should extend beyond a short dose-escalation window and include blood counts, liver function, neurological findings, concomitant medications, and reasons for stopping. An independent monitoring board should apply prospective rules for unacceptable toxicity and insufficient evidence of activity.

For efficacy, the comparison should hold the treatment background constant and randomize the addition of the candidate drug. The protocol should define molecular strata and the disease setting before enrollment, then choose an endpoint and follow-up duration appropriate to that setting. Overall survival, neurological function, quality of life, and progression measurements answer related but distinct questions. Researchers should report them separately and prespecify how they will handle multiple comparisons. A composite that combines deterioration, progression, and death should never prevent readers from seeing its components. Imaging assessment should use a justified protocol with independent review, while the analysis should retain every randomized participant and account transparently for subsequent treatment.

A triple-drug regimen would require an additional design decision about what investigators want to learn. Testing the entire combination against an appropriate control could establish whether the regimen helps, but it would leave the contribution of each component unresolved. A factorial or staged design could address components and interactions if preliminary safety, sample size, and clinical feasibility support it. Researchers should make that choice explicitly. They should also define the clinically meaningful benefit before calculating sample size, plan adequate safety observation, and make the protocol, analysis plan, de-identified data, and code available for independent scrutiny. A trial should leave fewer unanswered questions than it inherits.

Patients considering experimental treatment need the same precision in the consultation that investigators need in the protocol. The discussion should identify the evidence for that person’s diagnosis, the uncertainty about benefit, the monitoring plan, and the consequences of changing an existing treatment. A clinician who knows every drug and supplement the patient uses can investigate an adverse event and preserve a useful record. A clinician who dismisses the question without reviewing the evidence forfeits an opportunity to guide that discussion; an advocate who presents laboratory activity as a proven treatment forfeits the patient’s ability to weigh uncertainty honestly.

The research on mebendazole, fenbendazole, and ivermectin has reached different stages, and progress requires us to keep those stages visible. I want promising drugs to receive a fair test, including drugs whose original indications would never have suggested oncology. Fairness requires a comparator capable of answering the question, a diagnosis specific enough to make the answer useful, and an outcome record that preserves harms and failures. Families facing astrocytoma deserve the knowledge that this work could produce. Our obligation is to build the studies that can deliver it and to let their results determine the claim.

References

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Evidence review through October 12, 2026.