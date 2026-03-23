Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
8hEdited

This is to be expected, though sad for these brave physicians. The cartel of medicine prescriptions is being cornered and is using all its ammo to preserve the status quo. Except it won't work. The covid debacle "done 'em in" with a significant percentage of the population around the world questioning and rejecting their salves and their salvos. This is just one of the battles. They will lose the war IMO.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
7h

Institutions are horrific. The legal system is horrific. Why have it at all? Do we really think we are better off with such bias that the institutions and legal systems obviously have against humanity? Why put things mildly - institutions and the legal system suck up our time for nothing, and they don't have to answer to anyone. We're all doing it to each other unwittingly. The "germ" is the stealing of someone else's time. That is what this energy does to us, it is a consciousness parasite. We need to be more resolute - we know we are right. The article was frustrating in its meekness. Are most people giving institutions and the legal system comfort because they know it's all about money really and the public is also about money so bad deeds are excused? What could be more evil than stopping doctors from healing, doctors with a proven record, doctors who are supported strongly by their patients? We ought to be firm and forthright with institutions. They are useless and only self-serving. The public ought to wise up. Stop paying through taxes for this abuse.

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