Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of the most studied yet most elusive conditions in modern biomedical science. Defined by behavioral and cognitive variability across a spectrum, its etiology remains complex, multifactorial, and only partially understood. While many studies have focused on rare coding variants and copy number alterations in neuronal genes, a recent contribution published in Scientific Reports (Dominguez-Alonso et al., March 28, 2025) adds a critical dimension to the genetic landscape of ASD: the role of alternative splicing.

In this study, the authors analyzed a Spanish ASD cohort and applied a suite of computational tools—SpliceAI, SpliceVault, and ABSplice—to predict, validate, and characterize splice-altering variants. SpliceAI, a deep learning algorithm, was used to identify high-confidence alternative splicing variants (with Δ score ≥ 0.8) across the genome. These predictions were then validated against large-scale RNA-seq data from GTEx v8 and the Sequence Read Archive, ensuring that the predicted splice variants align with real-world expression patterns. ABSplice provided further validation and insight into tissue-specific effects of these variants.

The study identified alternative splicing events in ten genes: CACNA1I, CBLB, CLTB, DLGAP1, DVL3, KIAA0513, OFD1, PKD1, SLC13A3, and SCN2A. As expected, several of these genes (SCN2A, DLGAP1, CACNA1I) play established roles in synaptic signaling, including ion transport, vesicle trafficking, and scaffolding of synaptic components. These are consistent with long-standing theories that ASD is rooted in disruptions to neural circuitry, particularly those governing excitatory-inhibitory balance and plasticity.

However, the authors also highlighted an unexpected finding: several of these genes exhibit tissue-specific splicing effects in organs not typically associated with ASD, including adipose tissue, testis, and kidney. This observation invites a more expansive interpretation. Although the study does not claim involvement in detoxification pathways per se, some of the genes identified have known biological functions that intersect with metabolic, renal, and immune system roles.

Epigenetic Pleiotropy is Complex, But NOT Infinitely So

The list of genes showing alternative splicing points to multiple effects per gene and its protein products, the main effect which in often outside of synaptic function. For example, SLC13A3 encodes a sodium-coupled dicarboxylate transporter, essential for transporting Krebs cycle intermediates—key to mitochondrial energy metabolism and redox balance. CBLB is a known E3 ubiquitin ligase involved in T-cell receptor regulation. PKD1, while classically associated with polycystic kidney disease, also participates in calcium-mediated signaling across tissues. Although the authors do not discuss these aspects, the splicing disruptions in such genes raise the possibility of systemic effects in some individuals with ASD.

To conceptualize this broader biological impact, we must look beyond traditional one-gene-one-function models and consider the framework of epigenetic pleiotropy. Pleiotropy refers to the ability of a single gene to influence multiple traits. Epigenetic pleiotropy goes a step further—it emphasizes that the regulatory context (e.g., tissue-specific splicing, methylation, chromatin state) governs the manifestation of gene function. Thus, a splicing variant in a gene like SLC13A3 would be expected to affect both mitochondrial metabolism in neurons and organic acid handling in renal tubules, depending on where and when the variant is expressed.

This type of layered and multipoint regulation challenges reductionist paradigms in complex disease research. ASD is often framed either through a neurodevelopmental lens or, alternatively, via environmental exposures and systemic inflammation. Yet these lenses may be insufficient when regulatory variations can produce multifunctional outcomes across tissues, shaped by both inherited and acquired factors.

Most of the genes highlighted (CACNA1I, SCN2A, DLGAP1, etc.) are primarily involved in neurotransmission, synaptic architecture, ion transport, or developmental pathways, and not canonical detoxification (e.g., Phase I/II liver enzymes like CYP450s, GSTs, SULTs, UGTs, etc.).

However, there are indirect links worth exploring:

Indirect or Regulatory Roles in Detoxification Pathways:

CBLB Function: E3 ubiquitin ligase, regulates T-cell receptor signaling.

Relevance: Modulates immune tolerance and inflammation, which are tightly linked to the body’s capacity to detoxify/react to environmental exposures.

Detox connection: CBLB polymorphisms or splicing anomalies could impair immune surveillance, affecting how the body handles xenobiotic stress. SLC13A3 Function: Transports dicarboxylates (like α-ketoglutarate and succinate), involved in Krebs cycle and anaplerotic metabolism.

Relevance: This impacts cellular redox status and indirectly supports mitochondrial detoxification, including ROS scavenging.

Detox connection: Impaired SLC13A3 may affect organic acid clearance, compromising metabolic detoxification. PKD1 Function: Involved in mechanosensation, kidney function.

Relevance: Kidneys are vital for toxin excretion, and PKD1 anomalies could contribute to impaired filtration or electrolyte imbalance.

Detox connection: Indirect impact via kidney-based clearance systems. DVL3 (Dishevelled Segment Polarity Protein 3) Function: Wnt signaling pathway; influences cell proliferation and polarity.

Relevance: Wnt can regulate detox genes like CYPs and GSTs during development or oxidative stress.

Detox connection: May modulate detox gene expression epigenetically or developmentally.

These possibilities are downstream; upstream dysregulation of neurosynaptic genes itself.

Upstream Disruption: Aluminum Exposure and the Possibility of Epigenetic Dysregulation in Splicing-Related Genes

Although the recent Scientific Reports study on alternative splicing in a Spanish Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) cohort did not investigate environmental contributions, it provides an entry point to consider a previously published fact: environmental toxicants such as aluminum can act as upstream modifiers of gene regulation, particularly via splicing or epigenetic mechanisms.

Aluminum is one of the most widely used adjuvants in both human and veterinary vaccines. While its safety profile has been regarded as acceptable under traditional toxicology models, a growing body of research has called for deeper mechanistic analyses, particularly in the realm of gene regulation and neurodevelopment. Most notably, a 2020 study by Varela-Martínez et al. published in Scientific Reports used a whole transcriptome approach to assess the long-term effects of aluminum hydroxide on the ovine (sheep) brain. Lambs received multiple subcutaneous injections over 16 months: either with aluminum-containing vaccines, aluminum hydroxide alone, or mock saline injections. The authors then performed RNA sequencing (mRNA, lncRNA) and miRNA-sequencing on brain samples to evaluate differential gene expression.

The findings were both striking and subtle. While aluminum hydroxide exposure alone produced relatively few differentially expressed genes (DEGs), several of the affected transcripts had known roles in neurological processes, mitochondrial function, and non-coding RNA regulation. Notably, the long non-coding RNA TUNA (also known as MEG3), a developmental regulator implicated in neural differentiation, was dysregulated in the aluminum-only group. Additionally, pathways enriched in DEGs included mitochondrial energy metabolism, suggesting a redox-sensitive disruption of cellular energetics in the brain.

Even more significant were the alterations observed in microRNA (miRNA) expression. The aluminum hydroxide group exhibited greater miRNA dysregulation than the vaccine group, and several of the differentially expressed miRNAs have been previously linked to oxidative stress, apoptosis, and neurodegenerative disease susceptibility. These small regulatory RNAs are crucial post-transcriptional modulators of gene expression, often guiding splicing, mRNA stability, and protein translation. As such, aluminum-induced miRNA changes may have cascading effects on broader gene networks, potentially affecting splicing patterns or modifying the expression of functionally connected genes across tissues.

While the Varela-Martínez study was conducted in an animal model and does not examine ASD directly, the implications are relevant: The systemic administration of aluminum hydroxide alone was sufficient to disrupt the transcriptomic architecture of the encephalon—the central control organ for neurodevelopmental integration. Given the importance of mitochondrial function and non-coding RNAs in brain development and plasticity, the study reinforces concerns that aluminum may act not merely as a local irritant or depot adjuvant, but as a modulator of gene regulatory programs in the CNS.

Let’s not forget the elevated aluminum found in brains of patients who died with autism (Mold et al., 2020).

In conjunction with other studies on aluminum toxicity, which have reported oxidative DNA damage, epigenetic dysregulation, and altered expression of synaptic proteins, the ovine brain data support a plausible model: aluminum exposure can alter neurodevelopmentally relevant gene expression, even in the absence of classic cytotoxicity. Importantly, there is no direct evidence yet that the specific splice-altered genes identified in the Spanish ASD cohort—e.g., SCN2A, SLC13A3, CBLB—are themselves dysregulated by aluminum. However, the pathways affected by aluminum exposure—mitochondrial integrity, miRNA balance, and epigenetic control of gene networks—overlap functionally with those governing neuronal differentiation, synaptic stability, and neuroimmune signaling.

From this perspective, aluminum exposure may not need to directly mutate or silence a given gene to contribute to ASD risk. Instead, it may act at a higher regulatory level, priming the splicing machinery, chromatin states, or non-coding RNA networks for dysfunction in vulnerable individuals. This type of upstream modulation is consistent with the concept of epigenetic pleiotropy, where environmental factors reshape how the genome is interpreted across cell types and developmental windows.

Taken together, the convergence of findings from splicing studies in ASD and transcriptome-wide analyses of aluminum exposure highlights the need for more integrative research. A systems-level approach—incorporating environmental toxicology, epigenetics, and developmental neurobiology—will be essential to clarify how endogenous variation and exogenous exposures interact to shape neurodevelopmental outcomes. The mechanisms may be subtle, indirect, and highly individualized—but they are likely real, and they deserve systematic and inclusive scrutiny.

Relevant Consideration: Brain-Specific Detox Burden

Because many of these genes are highly brain-expressed (e.g., SCN2A, CACNA1I, DLGAP1), they may indirectly influence neuronal vulnerability to toxins by:

Modifying synaptic resilience under oxidative or metabolic stress

Altering ion channel function, which can change how neurons respond to toxic insults

Affecting mitochondrial function, which is essential for neuronal detox

In that light, studies such as this one remind us that complex disease etiology demands complex interpretive frameworks. If gene regulation itself is context-dependent and systemic, then our explanatory models—and, by extension, our societal narratives—must be equally adaptive.

This matters because the way we interpret disorders like ASD has profound consequences: for research funding, for therapeutic development, for public health policy, and for how society perceives neurodiversity. When our discourse is limited by narrative bias—for example, favoring a strictly neurocentric view of ASD—we risk overlooking broader physiological contributors and modifiable environmental cofactors. This can perpetuate false dichotomies, such as "nature vs. nurture," and stifle productive integration across biomedical disciplines.

In sum, while the Scientific Reports study does not frame its findings in terms of detoxification or epigenetic pleiotropy, its data are consistent with such broader interpretations. The discovery of splice-altering variants in genes with diverse systemic roles highlights the necessity of thinking beyond isolated mechanisms. It underscores the value of cross-disciplinary inquiry, where neuroscience, immunology, and systems biology converge.

If alternative splicing allows one gene to tell many stories, then understanding conditions like autism may ultimately require learning to listen to all of them at once.

This is how science can prevent contributing to unhelpful and disruptive social discord.

