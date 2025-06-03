Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elle's avatar
Elle
2h

I have mixed feelings. I have used AI for unrelated topics of health such as "plant selections" and it has been a great help. But when I asked health questions, it seemed biased - mainstream-type bias. As always it spits out the information given to it - by whom?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
2hEdited

My understanding of AI is that it can only search for or produce what it has been programmed/coded for, so as in any aspect of our lives the GIGO Rule applies - especially for an AI model named after a fictional snow queen who manipulates weather.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture