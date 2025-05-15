Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
✨MindShift Musings✨'s avatar
✨MindShift Musings✨
13h

Wow! Such an excellent comprehensive visit across a variety of landscapes that are interconnected and responsible for bringing us to this place.

Bravo! Let’s hope this goes viral.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kev's avatar
Kev
12h

This is a spectacular piece! It deserves widespread attention. Submit this article to that new journal "The Journal of Independent Medicine". I think it's one of the only journals that doesn't censor material like this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture