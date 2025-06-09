In the United States, biomedical research funding has long been treated as an entitlement—an assumed birthright of elite institutions, academic labs, and government agencies. But the hard truth is this: funding biomedical research is not a moral good in and of itself. It is only good if it delivers improved health.

Under the principles of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), biomedical research funding is not a gift to the academic-industrial complex. It is a contract—a sacred agreement between the people and the institutions they finance. And that contract is failing.

The Great Misalignment

We are told that cuts to NIH or AHRQ funding signal the death of science. But what science, exactly? Is it the science that devotes $15 million to unravel a single protein interaction while ignoring population-level disease drivers like nutrient deficiency, industrial toxins, or sedentary lifestyles? Is it the science that prioritizes mouse studies over human trials comparing nutrition to pharmaceuticals?

The problem is not funding levels. The problem is the misalignment between what gets funded and what actually heals.

Since the passage of the Bayh-Dole Act in 1980, discoveries made in taxpayer-funded labs are routinely licensed to private entities, who then set prices without constraint. A recent analysis found that 87% of new FDA-approved drugs between 2020 and 2024 stemmed from U.S. university patents. But the public sees no benefit at the pharmacy counter.

This is not innovation. It is public funding underwriting private monopolies.

MAHA Principles for Funding That Heals

Under a MAHA framework, biomedical research must be:

Transparent – All datasets funded by public grants must be made available in interoperable, machine-readable formats to allow secondary analyses and verification. Relevant – Research must focus on actionable, measurable improvements in patient outcomes, not just surrogate biomarkers or theoretical mechanisms. Safe - All clinical studies should have long-term follow-up of patients track via Total Health Outcome Awareness (THOA) and newly approved drugs should have a three-year probationary period of tentative approval following THOA analysis and reporting. Incidental side effects should not be ruled out by “experts” for first-in-human translational research arcs. Efficient – Redundant or duplicative research should be curtailed. Every grant must demonstrate value through reproducibility, application, and patient-level impact. Integrative – Research should encompass the full spectrum of interventions—pharmaceutical, nutritional, behavioral, environmental—and allow for head-to-head comparisons. Connected – True systems-level reform demands coordination across agencies: NIH must engage EPA, USDA, CDC, and FDA in studying environmental determinants of disease. Share

From Translational Research for Profit to Transformational Research for Health

Translational research is not inherently wrong. But when it becomes synonymous with "drug pipeline," and especially when the costs of serious adverse events are externalized to an unwitting public, we lose sight of the purpose: healing.

The dominant translational paradigm follows a predictable arc: identify a druggable target, run preclinical tests, file for intellectual property, license to a pharmaceutical firm, and seek FDA approval. The incentive structure is built around patentable endpoints, not health restoration.

In contrast, transformational research asks deeper questions:

How can we combine all we know about health, from nutrition and lifestyle to supplements to integrative medical procedures and allopathy to help maximize our collective health?

Specific examples:

Can neurofeedback and trauma-informed care reduce dependency on psychiatric medications?

Can targeted fasting and detoxification regimens reverse metabolic dysfunction?

Can we train the immune system to self-regulate without chronic pharmacological suppression?

Programs like our proposed Integrated Pathways to Health and Integrative Pathways to Mental Health exemplify these goals and should be prioritized. They are designed to study the synergy of multiple interventions—including nutrition, environmental detox, CBD, neurotherapy, and psychosocial healing—and evaluate whole-person recovery rather than symptom management.

Such programs are more than hopeful models—they are living laboratories of health restoration, demonstrating that modern chronic disease is not a mystery, but a multifactorial process that can be unraveled, understood, and healed.

What’s Missing in the Debate

The loudest defenders of biomedical research rarely ask whether the current funding system is aligned with real-world health outcomes. Almost no one in Congress or the AMA demands:

Why NIH fails to fund comparative studies of natural versus pharmaceutical therapies versus natural plus pharmaceutical therapies.

Why vaccine safety studies avoid long-term outcomes and ignore biologically plausible adverse events.

Why aluminum adjuvants, endocrine disruptors, and microplastic accumulations escape rigorous study.

And crucially, why public health data remain fragmented, siloed, and often proprietary—when the science itself was publicly funded.

There is also silence on how the academic prestige economy warps priorities: citation counts, impact factors, and R01 renewals take precedence over impact in the clinic or community.

The MAHA Contract: ROI for the People

Under MAHA, biomedical funding must become performance-based. Every grant should come with the following accountability questions:

How will this reduce disease burden or restore patient function?

Will the findings inform clinical guidelines or preventive care models?

Does the study work to mitigate serious adverse events of the product via integrative medicine or just unleash the “acceptable risk” on an unwitting public?

Does the proposed study include community-based participation or patient-centered outcomes?

A reformed NIH and AHRQ would:

Prioritize comparative and combined effectiveness over commercial exclusivity

Require post-funding accountability reports tied to patient impact

Reward integrative teams that bridge public health, toxicology, systems biology, and clinical care

Invest in longitudinal studies tracking wellness and resilience, not just disease progression

Conclusion: Reclaiming the Moral Purpose of Science

The future of biomedical science lies not in bigger budgets, but in better alignment. That means:

Replacing the entitlement mindset with a contractual ethos of trust and performance

Elevating Integrated Pathways to Health and Integrative Pathways to Mental Health as replicable, fundable blueprints

Defunding research that props up chronic illness management at the expense of genuine healing

It is not enough to scream for more funding. The American people deserve better funding. Smarter funding. Purposeful funding.

We are not funding grants. We are investing in the future of our children, our elders, and ourselves. Biomedical research must earn its place in the MAHA movement. That begins by ending the entitlement mentality, and reasserting the contract:

We fund you. You heal us. If not, we will fund someone else who will.

