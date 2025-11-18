There is a concerted social media war for the hearts and minds of America… literally. Every cube inch of our body is a battleground: health vs. profit. It’s a bare-knuckle fight that we are finally winning. The allopathic medical community is showing their true and worst colors every day on X with posts claiming that Oz’s recent statements that health insurance costs can be reduced by people making themselves healthy is false. These anti-cancer prevention folks want us to believe that cancer is not preventable.

Share

Of course, gaslighting the public into thinking that cancer is not preventable is absolutely irrational and represents social and medical malfeasance. In plain terms, it’s sick.

What is not sick is to let your loved one know things like THERE IS SOME EVIDENCE THAT INTERMITTENT FASTING AND KETOGENIC DIET INDUCES AUTOPHAGY VIA A PATHWAY THAT CAN REDUCE CANCER RISK but research is needed (see below).

Here are 100 evidence-backed, mechanistically plausible, and epidemiologically validated ways to reduce cancer risk, organized cleanly so you can all deploy them in public-facing, policy, and educational contexts.

No fluff. No vague claims. Every item corresponds to reproducible findings supported by toxicology, epidemiology, or mechanistic oncology.

I. Eliminate or Reduce Known Carcinogenic Exposures (Environmental & Occupational)

Avoid tobacco in all forms. Avoid secondhand smoke. Avoid thirdhand smoke residues in cars, furniture, carpets. Reduce radon exposure in homes via testing and mitigation. Reduce benzene exposure (fuels, solvents). Reduce formaldehyde exposure (pressed wood, insulation). Reduce exposure to 1,3-butadiene (industrial fumes). Avoid dry-cleaning chemicals like perchloroethylene. Reduce exposure to diesel exhaust particulates. Reduce exposure to asbestos. Limit exposure to crystalline silica dust. Avoid PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) from charred foods. Avoid PFAS-containing products (nonstick coatings, fabric treatments). Reduce pesticides known to have carcinogenic potential. Reduce exposure to glyphosate (avoid direct handling, choose untreated foods). Filter drinking water to reduce heavy metals (arsenic, cadmium, lead). Reduce exposure to benzidine dyes from certain textiles. Avoid coal-tar–based cosmetic products. Reduce exposure to dioxins (industrial pollution, some animal fats). Avoid chlorinated solvents such as trichloroethylene. Reduce exposure to electromagnetic radiation from unnecessary CT scans. Avoid ionizing radiation except when medically necessary. Reduce UV exposure; avoid tanning beds. Use sun-protective clothing to reduce cumulative UV dose. Choose mineral sunscreens to reduce chemical UV absorber load.

II. Remove Dietary Carcinogens and Mutagens

Remove processed meats (IARC Group 1 carcinogen). Limit red meat intake, especially high-temperature cooked. Eliminate nitrites/nitrates in cured meats. You must also avoid meats cured with celery powder or celery juice—because they contain the same nitrite load, just under a different name. Reduce consumption of smoked foods containing PAHs. Avoid acrylamide-heavy foods (fried potato products, burnt toast). Avoid ultra-processed foods. Avoid refined sugars linked with insulin signaling dysregulation. Avoid heavy alcohol consumption. Avoid daily alcohol entirely for maximal risk reduction. Limit high-fructose corn syrup intake to minimize fatty liver risk. Avoid artificial trans fats. Reduce intake of seed oils prone to oxidation (linoleic-heavy oils). Avoid microwave-in-bag popcorn lined with PFAS. Avoid plastic food containers with BPA/BPS. Avoid reheating food in plastic containers. Remove charred portions of grilled food. Reduce intake of foods contaminated with aflatoxin (poorly stored grains, nuts). Prefer low-mercury seafood to reduce oxidative stress burden.

III. Optimize Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Oxidative, and Anti-Proliferative Nutrition

Eat a high-fiber diet (reduces colorectal cancer). Increase intake of cruciferous vegetables (sulforaphane activates detox pathways). Eat allium vegetables (garlic, onions) with organosulfur compounds. Consume berries rich in ellagic acid and anthocyanins. Increase consumption of green leafy vegetables. Include tomatoes for lycopene (prostate cancer benefit). Eat omega-3–rich foods (wild salmon, sardines). Consume turmeric/curcumin with black pepper for enhanced bioavailability. Use extra-virgin olive oil as primary fat. Incorporate nuts, especially walnuts. Eat mushrooms for beta-glucans and immunomodulation. Drink green tea (catechins inhibit carcinogenic pathways). Choose whole grains over refined grains. Maintain adequate vitamin D levels. Maintain sufficient magnesium intake. Consume fermented foods to support microbiome. Ensure adequate selenium intake (soil-dependent). Maintain balanced zinc levels. Avoid caloric overload; maintain energy balance.

IV. Improve Metabolic Health (Insulin, Glucose, Obesity, Inflammation)

Maintain a healthy weight; adipose tissue (fat) is intrinsically pro-inflammatory. Optimize insulin sensitivity (fasting, low-sugar diets, strength training). Reduce visceral fat through diet and exercise. Use fasting or time-restricted feeding to reduce IGF-1 activation. Reduce chronic inflammation through diet and lifestyle. Reduce NAFLD, which increases hepatocellular carcinoma risk. Improve mitochondrial health through exercise and micronutrients. Increase physical activity—minimum 150 minutes moderate-intensity per week. Include strength training twice weekly. Avoid prolonged sitting. Mobility correlates with reduced cancer incidence.

V. Enhance Detoxification Pathways (Endogenous and Behavioral)

Support phase II detox enzymes (through crucifers, sulforaphane). Maintain hydration to aid renal clearance of toxins. Improve liver health via reduced alcohol and nutrient-rich diet. Avoid unnecessary pharmaceuticals that burden liver (when alternatives exist). Use HEPA air filtration to reduce airborne particles; small particles carry other carcinogens deep into the lungs. Use activated carbon filters or reverse osmosis for water. Sweat regularly (sauna) to excrete certain toxicants (e.g., cadmium). Keep indoor humidity moderate to avoid mold-derived mycotoxins. Avoid fragranced household products filled with VOCs.

VI. Prevent Infection-Related Cancers

Treat chronic H. pylori infection. Prevent and treat hepatitis B and C virus infections. Avoid sexual behaviors linked with HPV transmission. Avoid smoking, which worsens HPV persistence. Avoid immunosuppression from medications unless absolutely necessary. Improve vaginal and gut microbiome health to reduce persistent HPV. Use food-safety practices to reduce Helicobacter, Salmonella, and Campylobacter effects on chronic inflammation.

VII. Reduce Oxidative Stress and Improve Antioxidant Defenses

Avoid chronic sleep deprivation (sleep restores glutathione pathways). Reduce chronic stress through meditation, biofeedback, ILF-NF, or breathing protocols. Prioritize restorative sleep cycles (7–9 hours). Manage blood pressure (oxidative stress link). Maintain consistent circadian rhythm. Avoid overexposure to blue light at night.

VIII. Hormonal and Endocrine Balance (Endocrine Disruption & Reproductive Cancers)

Avoid endocrine-disrupting plastics (phthalates, BPA). Avoid parabens in cosmetics. Avoid synthetic fragrances (phthalate heavy). Maintain healthy testosterone and estrogen metabolism via diet and exercise. Minimize exposure to exogenous hormones in food supply.

IX. Proactive Healthcare

Seek evaluation for persistent inflammation, unexplained symptoms, or metabolic dysfunction early; early detection massively improves outcomes.

X. Call for Research on Diet

Despite compelling mechanistic data that intermittent fasting and ketogenic diets reliably induce autophagy, reduce insulin and IGF-1 signaling, normalize inflammatory tone, and improve metabolic homeostasis—each independently associated with lower cancer risk—there is still no rigorous randomized controlled trial testing whether these interventions actually reduce new-onset cancer in humans. Existing human studies are observational, imprecise in exposure measurement, focused on recurrence rather than incidence, or rely on biomarker surrogates without adjudicated cancer endpoints. High-risk populations—those with metabolic syndrome, obesity, chronic inflammation, persistent HPV or H. pylori infection, or familial predisposition—are the exact cohorts where autophagy-based interventions may yield the strongest primary-prevention signal. It is time to move from inference to evidence: large, methodologically uncompromised RCTs must be conducted with real cancer endpoints, autophagy biomarkers, and transparent reporting free from sponsor bias. The absence of such trials is not an indication of futility; it is an indictment of research priorities. Only objective, well-designed prevention trials can determine whether metabolic-autophagy interventions can finally deliver on their biologically plausible promise to decrease new-onset cancer in humans.

Share

Leave a comment