Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BJ's avatar
BJ
18h

First and foremost, most intelligent people no longer even read the The Atlantic. This is clearly a desperate Hail Mary piece in order to staunch it's plummeting subscriptions which are also completely fabricated. Just TRY and cancel your subscription.

That said, RFK Jr. could say the moon is square and people would still believe HIM over the government and media, every single time. The Covid genocide and the subsequent lethal injections have eviscerated every modicum of trust throughout the entire health industry.

Just this morning I received yet another phone call from a friend who found out his brother has stage 4 cancer and is not expected to survive, yet he was never sick a day in his life. Add him to the one hundred plus funerals I have attended for people that died from these injections. Cancer strokes, massive fast acting dementia and the list goes on and on. My rheumatologist said he's never seen such a surge in auto-immune diseases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
18h

Here is the only advantage that Scherer and Atlantic has ever had:

Unpopular ideas can be silenced, and inconvenient facts kept dark, without the need for any official ban.

This is the result of Phrma control of MSM, de-facto bribery of elected officials and regulatory agency capture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture