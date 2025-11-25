By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD for Popular Rationalism

This article analyzes and rebuts Michael Scherer’s framing of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in The Atlantic by exposing rhetorical fallacies, evidentiary asymmetries, and narrative constructs that obscure genuine scientific questions—most notably The Atlantic’s explicit concession that not every vaccine has been studied for autism risk. This should have been a clarifying moment for the reporter and the readers. But the author spends far more time on his views of Kennedy’s character flaws then on the significance of this concession.

By highlighting flawed argument structures and double standards, this response re-centers the public health conversation on transparency, data integrity, and ethical precaution.

Clarifying Kennedy’s Actual Scientific Position

Before proceeding further, it is essential to state precisely what Kennedy argues, in his own words and through his policy decisions: that medical ethics demand a precautionary standard for interventions administered to healthy children and pregnant women; that the cumulative childhood vaccine schedule has never been tested for long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes; that categorical statements of safety cannot be justified when entire vaccine classes lack autism-related or chronic-disease outcome studies; and that full-spectrum risk-benefit analyses require transparent, independent research rather than reliance on consensus authority.

Michael Scherer’s January 2026 article in The Atlantic, titled Why Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So Convinced He’s Right?, purports to profile the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in his role atop the most powerful public health apparatus in the nation. But it functions less as investigative journalism and more as a long-form hit piece woven from logical fallacies, narrative framing sleights, and asymmetrical evidentiary standards. This rebuttal exposes those devices, organizes their taxonomies, and restores the reader to a factual terrain where debate can be conducted on substance, not character.

The Central Admission

Buried within Scherer’s exhaustive character study lies a rare and critical concession—a quiet but devastating admission that undermines the absolutist claims long used to police discussion of vaccine safety. Late in the article, in the section addressing vaccine research and autism, Scherer acknowledges:

“I had spoken with others about this point. They agreed with Kennedy that not every vaccine had been studied for its effect on autism rates.”

This admission is a watershed. The CDC’s blanket political concession-based “assurance” that “Vaccines do not cause autism” has operated for years as both a scientific conclusion and a rhetorical cudgel. Yet if not every vaccine has been subjected to rigorous study with respect to autism risk, then that statement is no longer scientific. It is preemptive, categorical, and misleading. Kennedy’s call for proper investigations into plausible mechanistic and epidemiological links is thereby validated, not negated.

This point is further sharpened by Scherer’s observation that Kennedy added an asterisked clarification to the CDC’s autism statement:

“Studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism.”

That a journalist would grant this point, then continue to pathologize the person who raised it, tells us the article is not about evidence. It is about containment.

Ad Hominem and Character Framing

Definition: An ad hominem fallacy attacks the speaker rather than the argument.

Rather than opening with Kennedy’s policy positions or empirical claims, the article begins with intimate psychological portraiture. From the first few paragraphs, Scherer primes the reader with loaded character sketches:

“Kennedy… declined in favor of the quart of plain, organic, grass-fed yogurt his body man had secured for him.”

“Kennedy is 71, but with the help of weightlifting, artificial tanning, a careful diet, and testosterone-replacement therapy, he looks more like a comic-book character than a senior citizen…”

“He regularly pulls Zyn nicotine pouches from his shirt pocket…”

These details are irrelevant to Kennedy’s performance as a public health leader or the validity of his scientific critiques. Their inclusion serves one purpose: to shape the reader’s emotional and aesthetic judgments before any substantive ideas are encountered. This is textbook poisoning of the well.

The personal becomes weaponized when Scherer returns to Kennedy’s addiction history not once but repeatedly, quoting him saying:

“Addiction is kind of narcissistic.”

Yet Kennedy himself has been publicly transparent about his recovery for decades. That history is not secret. It is framed here not as a testimony of redemption but as evidence of lingering instability. Scherer further describes Kennedy’s personal appearance in tones that blur the line between reporting and ridicule, noting how his “bulging” suit jackets cover his “bodybuilder’s chest.”

This is not science journalism. It is fashion editorial smuggled into a policy brief.

Guilt by Association and Ideological Contamination

Definition: Guilt by association suggests someone’s views are invalid due to proximity to controversial figures.

Scherer devotes significant space to Kennedy’s professional and social associations with controversial figures such as Charlie Kirk, Russell Brand, and Mehmet Oz. Brand, notably, is described as:

“a fellow recovering addict who has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual-assault charges in England.”

That juxtaposition implies, without stating, a kind of guilt by proximity. Brand’s presence at a planning retreat with Kennedy, Bhattacharya, and Oz is recounted with voyeuristic detail, painting their Palm Beach strategy sessions as ideological cabals rather than policy workshops. Yet there is no evidence offered that Brand played any role in shaping federal policy. The point of this digression is not to inform, but to stain.

Scherer writes:

“The COVID experience bonded Kennedy, Makary, Bhattacharya, and Oz in a fellowship of the ostracized.”

The term “ostracized” is meant to evoke illegitimacy. But it is precisely the critics of lockdown dogma, school closures, and early pandemic authoritarianism who have been vindicated in retrospect. Those who have been ostracized are now no longer in their positions at HHS, CDC, NIAID, NIH…

The appeal here is not to truth, but to social approval. And it’s a falsehood. Most republicans approve of his performance, and most Democrats do not. Given that he could walk on water and cure the blind and still be blamed for the second Trump administration, his approval among Democrats is nonsensical to track. Given that he is credited to a large extent by Republicans for the second Trump administration, his approval among Republicans is no doubt biased upward in kind.

If there is to be silo between science and politics, approval ratings should be seen as irrelevant.

Double Standards on Conflict of Interest

Definition: A double standard applies different levels of scrutiny or ethical judgment to the same behavior based on allegiance.

In evaluating Kennedy’s financial ties, Scherer draws attention to his compensation:

“Kennedy himself, in addition to the millions he made as a trial lawyer, took a large salary from Children’s Health Defense—$510,515 in 2022.”

This is offered as suggestive of financial motivation. But he never asks if that amount is a step-up or step-down from his prior careers, or why the American people would see fit to support Children’s Health Defense so strongly.

Also, when describing Paul Offit, who profited from vaccine patents while sitting on advisory panels, Scherer writes:

“The accusation relies entirely on circumstantial evidence… nothing suggests that he has ever done anything untoward in pursuit of profit.”

This is rhetorical asymmetry. The same structural conflicts of interest that cast doubt on Kennedy’s objectivity are dismissed as irrelevant when describing pro-vaccine establishment figures. The conflict is not in the income; it is in the framing.

Selective Transparency on Scientific Limitations

Scherer attempts to debunk Kennedy’s citation of a Pfizer trial showing more congenital anomalies in vaccinated pregnant women than controls. The dismissal of observed adverse events from a first-in-human exposure hinges on the following statement by an anonymous Pfizer scientist:

“Only one [anomaly] had originated after the vaccine administration… you cannot make a vaccine responsible for something that happened before you gave the vaccine.”

This framing evades the core concern: why was the study underpowered, and why was it halted early? Kennedy’s claim is that the signal of potential harm, however preliminary, was never resolved by extending the trial—a point echoed by scientists like Baccarelli in reviewing prenatal exposure risks. Scherer offers the company line but does not grapple with the systemic underfunding of long-term, independent vaccine safety studies.

Moreover, Scherer acknowledges:

“…(n)ot every vaccine had been studied for its effect on autism” and then turns to a non-sequitur use of abductive logic:

“But they argued that doing so was not urgent, because the existing high-quality evidence around vaccines showed no connection.”

After relying on non-logic word salad to weakly rebut the main concession of the article, the point pivots to framing Kennedy as irrational for focusing on the autism question. That juxtaposition is the crux of the central control feature: raise a concern about insufficient data and be mocked for lacking evidence. It’s a fallacy known as the classic argument from ignorance: the absence of data is recast as evidence of safety. Nothing to see here, folks, just more gaslighting going on.

We can only presume that the reported uncritically accepts that rest of the flawed arguments. The next two paragraphs exemplify, and we will break them down one by one:

“‘If vaccines contribute to autism, it is such a very, very small effect that there is no question that if you did the study and you definitively showed the small effect, that small effect would be far outweighed by the benefit of vaccines,’ Gordon told me. ‘The notion that after you did those studies you would come up with a different scientific recommendation is patently false.’ When I asked him about the statement on the CDC website that Kennedy contests (‘Vaccines do not cause autism’), Gordon said it was ‘a plain-English statement’ that distilled the scientific consensus and was meant to encourage lifesaving vaccination.”

“Stanley Plotkin, one of the nation’s premier vaccinologists and the lead author of the medical-school textbook Plotkin’s Vaccines, had a similar message. ‘Can I say that vaccines do not cause autism?’ he asked rhetorically. ‘All I can say is there is no evidence’ that they do. He rejected some of the studies Kennedy cited as poorly conceived. He said he would not oppose a large new epidemiological study that looked at the issue, with the right design to take into account confounding variables. But he said he would not accept ‘a study constructed by a biased person with the objective of obtaining a certain result.’”

Here’s the breakdown:

“‘If vaccines contribute to autism, it is such a very, very small effect that there is no question that if you did the study and you definitively showed the small effect, that small effect would be far outweighed by the benefit of vaccines,’ Gordon told me.

JLW: For families whose kid or kids cannot detoxify as well as others, autism is very, very large effect.

There are over 300 vaccines in the pipeline waiting to be brought to market. Dose matters in toxicology. Arguing that some families’ kids should be harmed for the benefit of others is the crux of the matter, and is exactly we need objective, unbiased science done with the presupposed result in mind. Unlike CDC’s studies which were cooked to minimize the association between vaccines and autism.

‘The notion that after you did those studies you would come up with a different scientific recommendation is patently false.’

JLW: This man has special powers to know this.

When I asked him about the statement on the CDC website that Kennedy contests (‘Vaccines do not cause autism’), Gordon said it was ‘a plain-English statement’ that distilled the scientific consensus and was meant to encourage lifesaving vaccination.”

JLW: The scientific “consensus” was manufactured for the same reason those arguing against most studies do not want more studies. “We do not yet know” is also a plain-English statement. The concession “meant to encourage lifesaving vaccination” is abductive reasoning and deflects the most important medical question ever asked.

“Stanley Plotkin, one of the nation’s premier vaccinologists and the lead author of the medical-school textbook Plotkin’s Vaccines, had a similar message. ‘Can I say that vaccines do not cause autism?’ he asked rhetorically. ‘All I can say is there is no evidence’ that they do.

JLW: Plotkin has a problem with logic. While he is admitting there is no evidence, he only sees (or admits that he sees) the insufficiency of the evidence on the question of whether 0vaccines DO cause autism. He fails to then fulfill the contract of those who agree to use logic to also then state that there is insufficient evidence to conclude that vaccines DO NOT cause autism.

“He rejected some of the studies Kennedy cited as poorly conceived.”

JLW: We reject studies that were clearly fraudulent, conducted to prove a pre-drawn conclusion. And it’s not just us; The National Academy of Science rejected 22 out of 27 studies sent to them by the U.S. CDC for methodological flaws.

“He said he would not oppose a large new epidemiological study that looked at the issue, with the right design to take into account confounding variables.”

Plotkin wants to enforce 1985-style epidemiology, conducted without concern for collinearity, confusion of co-factors and confounders, and collider effects - things any qualified statistician would avoid in their well-designed studies. CDC and their kin designed studies to fail to find association not only between vaccines and autism but also between fetal demise and vaccination during pregnancy. Kennedy and ACIP an the U.S. Attorney Generals Office are pulling their card.

“But he said he would not accept ‘a study constructed by a biased person with the objective of obtaining a certain result.’”

JLW: Why not? This is a new position for Plotkin. He’s been doing precisely that for decades.

Ethics of Precaution vs. Consensus

Kennedy’s position is normative for the ethical regulation of biomedicine, bona fide public health: Government must meet a high evidentiary threshold before recommending medical interventions for healthy populations. The Atlantic reframes this as scientific dissent rather than Kennedy doing his job.

Parallel Framing: Kennedy vs. Scherer

Rather than let Kennedy speak for himself, Scherer repeated offers distortions.

One word comes to mind: Disingenuous.

Vindicated Claims Timeline

· 2020: Predicted vaccines would fail to prevent COVID transmission — Confirmed by CDC by 2021

· 2018–2023: Warned of aluminum adjuvant and neurological risk — Linked in studies by many studies.

· 2005–present: Linked glyphosate to NHL risk — Confirmed in legal rulings (Monsanto verdicts)

Vaccine Injury Context

From 2006–2022, the U.S. distributed roughly 5 billion vaccine doses. The NVICP paid out compensation for approximately 7,800 claims during that period, equating to 1.5 claims per million doses. However, the system has been criticized for underreporting, lack of transparency, and long processing delays. Kennedy’s demand for open epidemiological data, rather than liability-shielded arbitration, aligns with transparency standards expected in any other medical field.

Final Analysis

In the end, The Atlantic article stands as a mirror of the very dynamics it purports to critique: a retreat from data into narrative, from logic into tribal gatekeeping. Its selective transparency, rhetorical asymmetries, and aestheticized attacks betray an unwillingness to engage the core question Kennedy raises—that science is not settled by decree, but by disciplined inquiry and methodological integrity. By conceding that not all vaccines have been studied for autism risk, yet ridiculing the man insisting they should be, the article collapses under the weight of its contradictions. If public health is to recover from its epistemic crisis, it will require more than rehabilitation of institutions. It will require the restoration of intellectual honesty, the courage to confront unknowns, and the humility to admit when debate is overdue—not to protect reputations, but to protect children.

PostScript:

I challenged the author for burying the lede on X, he responded. His response shows his agenda. Here are the posts.

