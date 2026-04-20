Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
3h

Restacked with this:

"This ‘stack captures the purest analysis of what needs to be at the scientific center of how Dr. Erica Schwartz needs to be judged prior to her confirmation as director of the CDC."

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
2h

Well said.

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