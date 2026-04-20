The press keeps asking the wrong question about Erica Schwartz. Is she conventional? Is she confirmable? Is she a stabilizing choice after institutional chaos? Those questions are trivial.

The real question is whether the next CDC director will preserve the old machinery of regulatory capture or dismantle it. That machinery did not destroy trust because the public suddenly lost the ability to understand science. It destroyed trust because institutions overpromised, concealed uncertainty, blurred the line between risk evaluation and product promotion, and treated dissent as a pathology.

HHS now says publicly that it wants transparent, conflict-insulated science and that public trust has been damaged by a history of conflicts, persecution of dissidents, and closed-door processes; the White House has also formally declared that the prior administration coerced speech suppression online. Those are not outsider talking points anymore. They are now part of the government’s own stated rationale for reform.

This matters because the CDC director is not ceremonial. CDC states that ACIP recommendations are reviewed by the CDC director and, if adopted, become official CDC and HHS recommendations. CDC further states that adopted immunization recommendations must be covered by applicable health plans. In other words, this office sits at the junction of science, coverage, reimbursement, school policy, liability structure, and public messaging. Anyone pretending this is merely a scientific advisory role is either naïve or dishonest.

Schwartz is not a mystery. The Coast Guard’s official biography says she served in Navy medicine as chief of the Occupational Medicine Clinic, chief of the Immunization Clinic, and Preventive Medicine Department Head at Naval Medical Clinic Annapolis before transferring to the Public Health Service and Coast Guard in 2005. The same official biography says she later instituted programs in disease surveillance, deployment health, adenovirus vaccination, serology screening, febrile respiratory illness, and chemical, biological, and radiological medical countermeasures, and that she wrote the first force-health-protection policies covering pandemic influenza, anthrax vaccination, and smallpox vaccination.

Schwartz’s adenovirus line is not a decorative credential. It points to a real Coast Guard vaccine rollout, and the details matter. In 2011, the Coast Guard moved forward with the live oral adenovirus Type 4/Type 7 vaccine at Training Center Cape May, and Erica Schwartz was listed as a policy point of contact. This was not some inert little public-health footnote. It was a live virus product, built for military readiness, using non-attenuated strains, and the official label says plainly that it was not evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, or for impairment of male fertility. That should stop people cold. A label does not get to say “not evaluated” on a question that serious and then hide behind the old ritual phrases. The trial evidence was good enough for short-term operational use, especially for Type 4 disease, but that is not the same thing as saying the long-range safety picture was closed. It was not closed.

The cancer issue is where too many people either overstate or whitewash. The fair reading is more uncomfortable than either side likes. No established human cancer link has been proven for this vaccine. That part is true. But there is still real smoke. Adenoviruses have a long laboratory history of transforming cells and causing tumors in animal models, and they were among the first human viruses shown to do that in non-human systems. That does not prove human carcinogenicity. It does prove the question was never absurd. And when the current vaccine’s own label says carcinogenicity was not evaluated, serious people do not get to sneer at the concern as though it were crank talk. Add the fact that this is a live oral vaccine that sheds and can expose vulnerable contacts, including people with cancer and other forms of immune compromise, and the picture gets even less tidy. None of that is proof of a hidden catastrophe. It is proof that the certainty was overstated.

Then there is the history nobody honest should bury. An earlier injected adenovirus vaccine used in Army recruits was contaminated with SV40, a virus with longstanding cancer concern in laboratory research. Later follow-up studies did not show the specific cancer increases people feared in those exposed cohorts, so it would be wrong to lazily transfer that outcome onto the current oral product. But it would be just as wrong to pretend the public’s concern came from nowhere. It did not. “Adenovirus vaccine” already carries a contamination history, and the current product carries an explicit testing gap on carcinogenicity and mutagenicity. That is enough to justify scrutiny. What the record does not show, at least publicly, is Schwartz grappling with that history or acknowledging that gap. And that is the real issue now. A person being considered for CDC director should be asked, directly and without euphemism, whether she knew this product had not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential, whether she considered that acceptable then, and whether she still considers it acceptable now.

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ABC and Reuters place her in senior COVID-response roles during her deputy surgeon general tenure, including preparedness and vaccine-deployment work. This is not the résumé of a vaccine skeptic. It is the résumé of a deeply embedded system operator.

That fact cuts both ways. Experience is real. So is entanglement. ABC reported that before nomination Schwartz served as president of insurance solutions for UnitedHealthcare, sat on the board of Aveanna Healthcare, and served on the board of Butterfly Network. Aveanna’s current governance pages still list her as an independent director and as chair of its Clinical Quality and Compliance Committee. Butterfly’s investor page still lists her as a director. Aveanna’s 2025 proxy states that Schwartz received $206,000 in total board compensation for fiscal year 2024. None of this proves misconduct. All of it creates an appearance problem for a nominee who may soon oversee recommendations that shape insurer behavior, healthcare delivery incentives, device ecosystems, and public-health purchasing. That is not a smear. That is what corporate and SEC records say.

For that reason, the first test is hers. OGE’s guidance for Senate-confirmed nominees says outside positions generally must be resigned if the nominee is confirmed, and that the nominee’s public ethics agreement is sent to the Senate and posted publicly. The same OGE guidance says nominees should not begin agency work until they have resigned from outside positions, and federal ethics rules require recusal from particular matters involving former employers for one year after resignation. Federal criminal conflict law also bars officials from participating in particular matters that directly and predictably affect their own financial interests or the interests of entities in which they serve as officer, director, trustee, or employee. If Schwartz is confirmed, the public should not wait for reassurances. It should demand the ethics agreement, the resignations, the recusal commitments, and the divestiture terms in writing.

But honest reform cannot stop at personal paperwork. If it does, it will miss the deeper disease. A 2025 JAMA analysis of federal vaccine advisory committees found that disclosed financial conflicts among ACIP participants had fallen dramatically from early-2000s peaks; Reuters reported that ACIP’s annual reported conflict rate was 5% in 2024, and USC summarized the study as showing that since 2016 an average of 6.2% of ACIP members reported a financial conflict at a given meeting, with less than 1% related to personal income from vaccine makers. But reporting COIs is not the same as having them. An independent analysis by IPAK and others found that nearly 100% of ACIP members has direct financial COIs with vaccine manufacturers. In fact, all but one - the military liason - was conflicted, and some would say captured.

That finding matters because it kills a lazy narrative. If main stream media misrepresents COIs, the public will not care. Calls for reform based on the the problem that a room full of voting members openly profit from industry money will be portary as “the facts do not support it”. The deeper problem is structural capture: agenda-setting, information asymmetry, opaque workgroups, waiver systems, institutional career incentives, and the collapse of any firewall between safety science and policy advocacy.

CDC’s own documents prove the point. Its ACIP workgroup guidance says these groups review published and unpublished data and develop options for the parent committee. CDC policy documents say the teleconferences are closed, not public, and are exempt from FACA because they are fact-finding bodies rather than advisory quorums. CDC’s workgroup guidance also says data presented in those closed meetings are often proprietary, that slides may be confidential, and that pharmaceutical companies may present clinical trial and other study data to the groups and update them when new products or new data are under consideration. Meanwhile, CDC’s recent ACIP charter lists America’s Health Insurance Plans, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America among the non-voting liaison organizations attached to the committee. Industry is not absent from the ecosystem. It is written into the ecosystem. Non-voting does not mean nonexistent.

This is why the old one-sided slogan collapsed. “Vaccines are safe and effective” is not a scientific sentence unless you specify which product, in which formulation, at which dose, in which interval, in which age and sex subgroup, against which comparator, for which endpoint, over what follow-up period. Science works in denominators, not incantations. Federal agencies already admit this in practice. HRSA says vaccines can, in very rare cases, cause serious problems and runs the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program for covered vaccines. HRSA’s own materials address vaccine-related injury and death claims. CDC says evidence supports a causal association between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis and pericarditis. FDA required updated myocarditis warnings in 2025. CDC also acknowledges a small risk of intussusception after rotavirus vaccination. The government cannot honestly maintain injury-compensation systems, adverse-event surveillance systems, and product warnings while the propaganda class continues to speak as if vaccine injury exists only in the imagination of dissidents.

Recognizing that fact does not require anti-vaccine dogma. It requires adult scientific standards. The National Academies’ 2025 review of CDC vaccine risk monitoring did not call for abandoning vaccination. It concluded that trust is damaged when vaccine-risk monitoring overlaps too visibly with efforts to promote vaccine use, and it recommended that CDC protect the scientific independence of its vaccine-risk office, keep it organizationally separated from units that promote vaccination, distinguish risk information from policy and promotional content, and permit prompt publication of risk data. That is the benchmark. Any director who refuses that separation is choosing politics over credibility. As Gates once told Trump: “It won’t turn out well”.

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Anyone still pretending that regulatory capture is a fever dream should revisit the public record. Merck’s own 2014 announcement said former CDC director Julie Gerberding, who had already become president of Merck Vaccines, was moving into a senior Merck role overseeing strategic communications and global public policy. That is not conjecture. That is an official company release describing the revolving door in plain English. The problem is not that every person who passes through government and industry is corrupt. The problem is that the system keeps generating incentives, loyalties, and networks that a rational public can see but is told not to mention.

The same source-network problem infects media validation. Mainstream outlets still treat figures like Paul Offit as neutral public-health referees while downplaying the institutional position from which they speak. CHOP identifies Offit as director of the Vaccine Education Center, former ACIP member, current FDA vaccine-advisory member, and co-inventor of RotaTeq. Penn identifies him as the Maurice R. Hilleman Chair of Vaccinology, and Penn’s endowed-professorship page says that chair was established by the Merck Company Foundation. A 2012 JAMA correction stated that Offit had earlier failed to fully disclose a residual financial interest in Rotateq before selling it, though he said he no longer received royalties. None of that erases expertise. It does erase the fiction that establishment reassurance always comes from nowhere. Expertise deserves respect. Hidden positioning does not.

So, the question is: Will Erica Schwartz allow conflicts to persist, or will she execute the anti-capture agenda now being advertised by HHS and the White House? No one can answer that from her résumé alone. Her résumé proves that she knows the machine. It does not prove that she will open it. The administration has already stated that it is reconstituting advisory bodies to restore public trust through transparent, conflict-insulated science, and HHS now publicly hosts “radical transparency” materials centered in part on ACIP conflicts. Schwartz will either operationalize that agenda or expose it as branding.

The confirmation hearings and then first ninety days will tell the story. If she resigns every outside position before taking office, discloses any remaining equity or deferred compensation, accepts strict recusals from UnitedHealthcare, Aveanna, Butterfly, and any other recent corporate relationships, publishes her ethics agreement promptly, opens ACIP workgroup rosters and waivers to maximal public review, requires public protocols and change logs for CDC vaccine-safety analyses, and implements the National Academies’ demand for structural separation between risk monitoring and vaccine promotion, then she will send signals that she wants to serves science rather than the old arrangement. If she allows frank and open discourse on vaccine risk - and, more importantly, what to do about it, she’s an honest broker.

If she does not, then the answer is already here. The names will have changed. The machinery will not have.

That is the standard. Not whether she can recite the old catechism more fluently than the last director. Not whether the press finds her reassuring. Not whether the Senate can stage another hearing in which ritual declarations substitute for method. The country does not need a CDC director who can say “safe and effective” with greater confidence. It needs one who can prove, in public, that risk science is independent, conflicts are exposed, dissent is not censored, and no product or institution is above scrutiny. The first proof of objectivity will not be what Erica Schwartz says about vaccine efficacy. It will be what, if anything, she says and does about conflicts and vaccine risk.

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