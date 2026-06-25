Docket & Dose Today @ 3pm: Jeremy Hammond
Join Wayne and I as we discuss medical board abuses of ethical physicians - and what the public can do about it. 3PM ET by zoom.
The Oregon Medical Board’s goal was high vaccination rates. Dr. Paul Thomas’s goal was healthy children. When we published a study showing that his alternative approach was working, the board took his license. In The War on Informed Consent, Jeremy R. Hammond investigates how the state targeted a pediatrician for respecting parents’ right to informed choice and posing a threat not to public health, but to the public health establishment.
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