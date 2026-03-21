GOOD MORNING POPULAR RATIONALISTS!

The Docket & Dose live webinar is the place where we discuss the intersection between law, health and medicine - a big topic! We’ll meet every two weeks, on Friday, and you are welcome to sit in. Subscribe and be a part of the conversation.

In Episode 1 of Docket & Dose, Wayne Rohde, Rita Barnett-Rose and Dr. Jack discuss the recent temporary injunction against HHS. The solution Dr. Jack suggests will surprise you.

This video is free - no firewall

Here’s Rita’s substack article on the topic.

SUBSCRIBE TO DOCKET & DOSE

Share

Leave a comment