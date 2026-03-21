Docket & Dose from IPAK-EDU: Episode 1
What happened to ACIP? Get the facts and learn what the options are. Docket & Dose live audience webinars will occur every two weeks. Grab a coffee or tea.
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In Episode 1 of Docket & Dose, Wayne Rohde, Rita Barnett-Rose and Dr. Jack discuss the recent temporary injunction against HHS. The solution Dr. Jack suggests will surprise you.
This video is free - no firewall
Here’s Rita’s substack article on the topic.
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