Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mohammad Baig's avatar
Mohammad Baig
7d

WHAT IS THIS?

Reply
Share
Duane's avatar
Duane
Oct 19

When the pandemic started, I could go right to the VAERS data and follow the deaths and injuries from the mRNA. Later on, the CDC must have deliberately made it very difficult to go there. I gave up. I did see from other sources though. Looks like deaths associated with the mRNA vaccines are up to 39,000

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture