VAERS data can be downloaded by anyone but can only be analyzed by a few. We are building a comprehensive, enterprise analysis VAERS analysis dashboard, which will be available at ipakedu.online. The result will be a resoure that can be used with little effort. Anyone will be able to ask questions of VAERS, conduct rigorous analysis, and learn how/why their results are rigorous. We’ll offer a course on how to use it for novices.

This will also empower researchers to conduct analyses for publication or commentary - and raise the bar on their analyses as well.

About 5,000 people will read this. Your gift to the IPAK-EDU gift program will be used to make the resource free to people who want to use it.

Or, you can convert to a paid subscription to Popular Rationalism to pitch in.

If we can raise $5000 by October 24 for this, we will make the resource free to the public for one year. If we raise less, we will make it free for the corresponding number of weeks or months your support provides.

Hit the button below or become a paid subscriber. We’ll track it either way.

Your call!

YES, BUILD IT, DR. JACK!

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