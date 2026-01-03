Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LtJ's avatar
LtJ
2m

And the oldest question has always been to 'evolutionists'...what came first, the Chicken or the Egg?

Since an 'egg' cannot hatch with out a mother and a child cannot grow without a mother, of ANY species, the ONLY logical answer would be that the 'adult' had to be here first, ie, God Created!

Mankind DID NOT come from pond slime, apes or broccoli....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LtJ's avatar
LtJ
6m

Since 'evolution' is absolutely incorrect, and proven to be incorrect, Darwin on his deathbed denounced evolution. .....One 'kind' CANNOT become another 'Kind'!...period! I would venture to say that your other programs would have a non-Biblical background, therefore I would not be interested in any of them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture