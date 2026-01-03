Do You Know Anyone Who Might Benefit from Our Courses?
Why IPAK-EDU Exists
IPAK-EDU was born in 2020, during a moment when millions of people were suddenly shut in—cut off from community, opportunity, and meaningful engagement by public health decisions made far away from their lives.
What became clear to me very quickly was this: COVID didn’t create shut-ins. It revealed them.
There have always been people living quietly on the margins of opportunity—those with limited income, abandoned parents, caregivers of disabled or aging loved ones, parents of adult children with autism, people whose responsibilities or circumstances make traditional education impossible. These are not rare stories. They are everywhere. They’re just rarely seen.
IPAK-EDU was created for them.
From the beginning, the goal was simple but ambitious: offer real, college- and university-level education—full semester-long courses, taught live by real instructors, with classmates, discussion, and genuine intellectual engagement—to people who might never otherwise have access to that experience.
No authoritarian science.
No ideological training.
Just rigorous, evidence-based learning grounded in respect for students as thinking adults.
Since 2020, about 4,000 people have taken part in IPAK-EDU courses. More than 30 dedicated instructors have given their time and expertise to help others learn, grow, and reconnect with the joy of understanding the world.
We offer semester-long courses in biology, health, ethics, evolution, nutrition, immunology, toxicology, neuroscience, logic, math, and more—alongside select offerings in the humanities. All courses are live when taught and fully recorded, so students can learn at their own pace if life intervenes.
Many of the courses were developed in full in-house, and many others are taught by outstanding scholars who share a commitment to intellectual honesty and public empowerment.
If you—or someone you love—have ever felt locked out of higher education because of circumstance, responsibility, or past decisions, IPAK-EDU exists for you.
Learning should not belong only to those with the right zip code, free time, or institutional blessing.
It should belong to everyone.
Each of these re my semester-long courses, all recorded. You can explore our courses and instructors at ipak-edu.org. There are many more by others, see http://ipak-edu.org
Some of the courses I have developed in full since 2020:
BioA - OPEN
BioB
Environmental Toxicology
The Biology of Immunology - OPEN
Autoimmunity & Human Health - OPEN
The Biology of Cancer - OPEN
Neurohealth - OPEN
Principles of Evolution - OPEN
The Biology of Nutrition (Team)
Microbiome Master Course (Team)
Medical Ethics, Informed Consent and Human Rights (Team)
How to Read & Interpret a Scientific Study - OPEN
Power and Social Change
Spreadsheets 1
Logic, Reason & Knowledge
The Math of Vaccine Science (Team)
