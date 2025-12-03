Popular Rationalism

MedPage Today published this piece today. It is not journalism. It’s emotional cosplay from a class of professionals no longer in charge due their abject failure. Summarizing an equally overwrought New York Magazine exposé on the CDC under RFK Jr., it reframes bureaucratic repositioning as existential trauma, and disagreement with policy as proof of illegitimacy. It is grievance in technocratic clothing, and it deserves a response.

What This Article Is Actually Doing

The piece anchors itself to New York Magazine’s theatrical anonymization (“Vaccine Guy,” “Chief Medical Officer,” “Political Appointee”), mapping them to real individuals (Demetre Daskalakis, Debra Houry, Susan Monarez) and inviting the reader to share in their suffering. This is fan-fiction, not forensic journalism. It turns the former CDC into a protagonist wounded by the appointment of someone—Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—whose worldview was never theirs. It weaves disconnected vignettes—a workplace shooting, a language-purge, a telework dispute—into a dramatic arc designed to elicit pathos, not understanding.

The Vaccine Schedule Change: Suppression by Memo of Policy Expression?

Central to the story is Secretary Kennedy’s decision to remove the COVID-19 vaccine from the immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women. Daskalakis reportedly objected, received a two-page memo, and resigned. That anecdote is meant to close the book on scientific legitimacy.

But it fails.

Everyone paying attention knows that Secretary Kennedy’s policy—publicly articulated elsewhere—was based on adverse event risk in low-risk groups, concerns over long-term outcomes, true consideration of accurate risk/benefit assessments, and a moral argument against universalization. MedPage excludes this to protect a tidy binary: vaccine defenders = science, RFK Jr. = rogue ideology. That’s not honest. It’s editorial ventriloquism.

If everyone knows it, why didn’t Daskalakis just pay attention to his bosses’ communications?

The Bureaucrats Strike Back

Susan Monarez is described as a political appointee who resisted overreach and was fired. Houry is cast as a passive victim of the policy shifts. But MedPage doesn’t mention that realignments of personnel and oversight are not new in agency transitions. They are standard. Secretary Kennedy may be disruptive, but reasserting control over policy and staff decisions is within the remit of any Secretary. Treating this as scandalous requires assuming these career staff should be untouchable. And perhaps that has been the problem all along. That’s not public service—it’s job tenure disguised as moral superiority earned by parroted failed public health policies as gospel.

The Telework Crisis That Isn’t

MedPage then pivots to disability rights, condemning a new HHS policy centralizing Reasonable Accommodation (RA) requests. It suggests CDC will void existing telework RAs and thereby put disabled workers at risk. Union reps are quoted. Legal violations are implied.

But the underlying HHS policy—outlined in Government Executive coverage—states:

- RA reviews must occur at the assistant secretary level or higher.

- Existing interim approvals may be re-evaluated.

- Processing delays are acknowledged, but uniformity and legal compliance are the stated goals.

Instead of examining the ADA legal framework, MedPage leans on emotionalism. And it includes one fact entirely for rhetorical effect: that Shana Weir, JD, involved in the review process, worked to overturn the 2020 election. Is prior election litigation relevant? This is character assassination by unrelated affiliation.

What a Real Article Would Have Done

A credible investigation would:

- Quote or link to the vaccine memo and present the Secretary’s basis for policy.

- Include the Advisory Committee’s recommendations (if any)

- Ask what public health trade-offs were modeled

- Include the legal standard for rescinding accommodations

- Investigate how RFK Jr.’s views align or depart from HHS precedent on process, if, indeed, he does at all.

Instead, the article compresses every grievance into a singular emotionalized indictment. “Agony”. “Terror”. And it never discloses that these are not passive observers. They are career actors with known agendas, preferences, and, to many, misplaced loyalties—and now, with their faction temporarily out of power, they are choosing to leak, to dramatize, and to launder dissent through media.

Popular Rationalism recognizes the stakes of public health governance. We also celebrate transparency and constructive, engaged dissent. It also recognizes the costs of mistaking bureaucracy for virtue. This is not a moment for narrative loyalty. It is a moment for clarity.

And clarity begins by stating the obvious: these are disgruntled former employees who pine for a return to failed public health policies. Not dispossessed scientists. Not persecuted would-be martyrs.

Just people, upset that the reins have changed hands.

