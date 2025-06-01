Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Morris's avatar
Renee Morris
3h

Thank you, Dr. Lyons-Weiler, for once again laying out the truth of the matter. It is up to all of us to help others become aware. The US Government will continue to approve these injections for nefarious reasons, and public health is not even a consideration - nor has it ever been.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
3h

The news that cardiac related deaths have gone up 17% is chilling

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture