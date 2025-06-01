Overview

On May 31, 2025, Moderna issued a press release celebrating the FDA’s approval of its new COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE® (mRNA-1283), for adults aged 65 and older and individuals 12–64 with at least one underlying health condition. While the release is framed as a regulatory success and a public health milestone, close analysis reveals substantive discrepancies between what was stated and what should have been disclosed.

This critique highlights key gaps in transparency, potential public misunderstandings about efficacy and safety, and the growing divergence between regulatory marketing and ethical clinical reporting. These gaps have implications not just for public trust, but also for investor confidence, scientific integrity, and future health policy.

I. Misleading Use of the Term “Vaccine Efficacy”

“mRNA-1283 showed a 9.3% higher relative vaccine efficacy (rVE) compared to mRNA-1273 in individuals aged 12 years and older…”

This phrase is framed as a claim of robust clinical benefit. However, what is described is not vaccine efficacy in an absolute sense, but rather a performance difference between two formulations—neither of which was tested against a placebo.

The trial was a head-to-head active comparator study. Therefore, the 9.3% figure does not indicate how effective mNEXSPIKE is at preventing infection, illness, hospitalization, or death relative to no vaccine. It only indicates that it resulted in slightly fewer symptomatic cases compared to the original mRNA-1273 vaccine. Without a placebo group, the absolute benefit remains unknown.

What should have been stated:

“The clinical trial did not include a placebo arm and therefore cannot determine how well mNEXSPIKE performs in preventing COVID-19 compared to no vaccine at all.”

II. Absence of Absolute Risk Data

Nowhere in the press release does Moderna disclose:

The actual number of COVID-19 cases in each group

Absolute risk reduction

Confidence intervals

The number needed to vaccinate (NNV)

Without these figures, the 9.3% relative vaccine efficacy (rVE) claim lacks context. Even a small numerical difference between groups (e.g., 11 vs. 10 cases) can yield a double-digit rVE, yet provide minimal clinical benefit.

What should have been stated:

“Absolute risk reduction and event rates were X%, and the number needed to vaccinate to prevent one case of symptomatic COVID-19 was Y.”

III. Highlighting of Non-Significant Subgroup Data

“...a 13.5% higher rVE in adults aged 65 and older.”

This figure is derived from a subgroup analysis that was not powered to show statistically significant differences. Including it in the press release risks misleading readers into believing that the vaccine was specifically demonstrated to be more effective in this population.

What should have been stated:

“This subgroup analysis was exploratory and not statistically powered; results should be interpreted with caution.”

IV. Framing Safety Without Context

“mRNA-1283 was found to have a similar safety profile to mRNA-1273...”

This language is vague. It fails to disclose rates of myocarditis or pericarditis, particularly in the high-risk demographic of males aged 12–24, which previous mRNA vaccine trials identified as vulnerable. Furthermore, no long-term follow-up data are provided.

What should have been stated:

“The trial’s safety follow-up duration was X weeks. Myocarditis occurred in Y% of males aged 12–24. No data are yet available on long-term safety beyond this observation period.”

V. Omission of Placebo-Controlled Trial Timeline

Unmentioned in the press release is that a Phase 4, placebo-controlled trial of mNEXSPIKE is scheduled to begin in November 2025, with final results expected in 2027.

This directly contradicts a recent HHS statement:

“All new vaccines will undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials prior to licensure — a radical departure from past practices.”

Despite this policy, mNEXSPIKE was approved ahead of any placebo-controlled safety or efficacy data.

What should have been stated:

“Approval was granted prior to completion of a placebo-controlled trial. A follow-up study is scheduled to begin in November 2025 with final reporting expected in 2027.”

VI. Ambiguity in the Definition of Eligible Populations

“...for individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the CDC.”

This includes a broad range of conditions—such as obesity, smoking, hypertension, and depression—meaning a substantial portion of the U.S. population falls under this authorization.

What should have been stated:

“The CDC's definition of ‘underlying condition’ includes conditions affecting over 60% of U.S. adults. The authorized population therefore encompasses the majority of Americans.”

VII. No Assessment of Clinical Relevance

“...adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease...”

There is no evidence in the clinical trial that mNEXSPIKE reduced hospitalizations or severe outcomes. The trial endpoint was only reduction in symptomatic COVID-19 relative to another vaccine.

What should have been stated:

“The trial was not designed to evaluate impact on hospitalization or death. No claims are made regarding such outcomes.”

VIII. Lack of Policy Alignment and Public Accountability

The press release makes no mention of the broader regulatory environment, including HHS’s newly stated requirement for placebo-controlled trials. This omission undermines credibility.

What should have been acknowledged:

“This approval occurred during a transitional period in federal vaccine policy. HHS’s new standard requiring placebo-controlled trials will be fully implemented in future submissions.”

Conclusion

Moderna’s press release for the mNEXSPIKE vaccine omits critical safety and efficacy context, frames preliminary data as conclusive, and obscures the limitations of its clinical trial design. The approval was granted without a placebo-controlled trial, despite newly announced federal policies requiring them. Key metrics of absolute risk, trial power, and adverse event frequency are either missing or selectively presented.

If this communication is meant to inspire public confidence and investor clarity, it falls short. At a time when regulatory and scientific transparency are more essential than ever, omission is not a form of restraint—it is a form of misdirection. Investors, clinicians, and the public deserve better.

