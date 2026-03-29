It is clear now we have to do this on our own. It’s time to take exposures to toxicants from all sources on collectively, across the board, and locally.

Detox America will help empower you to tackle these issues in your home, schools, workplaces, and grocery markets.

Anyone can sign up - but we are targeting only people who agree to run these modules as instructors themselves as well after they are IPAK-EDU certified.

Your certificate will allow you to enlist people to attend your session.

Resources will be provide by IPAK-EDU.

Saturday, APRIL 4, Noon, ET 1-2 hr.

ENROLL NOW

Share