Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Scott Z's avatar
Scott Z
5h

How do we know the new adjuvants are any better/safer than aluminum? I realize we know Al is toxic, but could this just be another case similar to replacing BPA with BPS & BPF (https://search.brave.com/search?q=did+removing+bpa+just+move+to+a+different+unsafe+alternative&conversation=094b268be825caddd51e7b06e24213fb2657&summary=1)?

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1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

It's still clown city. The aluminum exposure should be down to ZERO.

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1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
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