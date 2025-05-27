Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
27m

I remember many years ago I caught Chickenpox as an adult, from one of my kids when she came home from her school, she had Chickenpox too, but hers passed quickly, mine did not, so if someone says that viruses don't exist, I don't agree with that, however for the past 35 years, I have never been ill from virus related illnesses while others around me have been and this is what I do, bearing in mind that Measles is a viral thing too: There is no cure for the next "injected" illness which you get. Previous vaccines deliberately stripped your natural immunity and this time you might/will die. My salt water cure is for a viral illness, if you get one of those and not a vaccinated, injected, illness.

Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of clean warm water. Go into your bathroom and swallow two mouthfuls to sort out anything which has got down there, then cup a hand, pour some of the mix into your cupped hand and sniff or snort the remaining mugful up your nose, in stages until all is gone. If you have a burning sensation you have a virus and the salt water is killing the virus infection in your head. It will burn for a few minutes (but won't hurt you otherwise) and then the pain will go away, so when it does, take some toilet paper off the toilet roll and blow your nose out in it, then flush that away, washing your hands afterwards. Do this simple cure 3 times a day, or more often for a quicker result, until when you flush, it feels like you are flushing with plain water and no pain is felt - job done. I have been doing this simple cure for over 35 years and in that time I have never been ill from any virus or more lately, being shedded on by the vaccinated who now make up 97% of the population here, so we are told. The salt water goes throughout your nasal passages, behind your eyes, ears, brain bulb brain stem - where for my money, Long Covid likes to stay and when you get an infection in your head, there is nothing to stop it becoming, for the sake of example, Covid, the disease, which flows down into your body in the one liter of snot or mucus our head produces daily, the engine oil of your body - if flows down the back of your neck unnoticed because it is and always has been a lifetime thing - the top of your throat is at a point half way up your ears and not at mouth level, as you will quickly discover with my free salt water cure. I've never had a vaccine because I've never needed one, in other words, why reinvent the wheel when you have an unbeatable wheel to run with, in the first place - so in simplistic terms, say no to all vaccines and never have another one - vaccines are a mug's game for the mugs who do as they are told - don't let that mug be you in future - is my advice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Marian Laderoute's avatar
Dr. Marian Laderoute
1h

I can't help but think what they are looking at here is that natural infections preferentially stimulate trained innate immunity (critical against emerging viral pathogens but also intracellular pathogens and tumors including cancer [ see Laderoute MP. Trained Innate Immunity: Mechanisms & Meaning. February 10, 2025. https://hervk102.substack.com/p/trained-innate-immunity-mechanisms.]). Presumably natural infections in a naive individual tend to prioritize trained immunity, so temporarily this would be at the expense of adaptive immunity generally. As the authors state recovery of the adaptive antibodies recover upon re-exposure to the pathogen such as after 5 months as shown in monkeys. If I was facing cancer or a pandemic I would prefer trained innate immunity that develops in foamy M1 macrophages via generating HERV-K102 protector foamy virus particles which then stimulates the innate T and B cells that recognize HERV-K102 envelope. I note in their rhesus macaque study that antibodies to the Macaque simian foamy retroviruses (SFV) goes up 90% and Epstein Barr virus about 25%. This implies macaques have their own foamy retrovirus system against emerging pathogens (only humans have HERV-K102 on chromosome 1). So clearly the increase in antibody to SFV is not an increase in infectious disease risk but instead a DECREASE. The adaptive immunity antibodies to virus specific antigens are notorious for causing ADE and higher risks of severe disease with the selection of variants as was witnessed during COVID-19. According to Dr. Helene Banoun (2022), ADE is known more generally to happen with inactivated measles vaccine, but also may happen in response to LAV.

The point I am making is that adaptive immunity amnesia (or refocusing the immune response to innate over adaptive) is generally a good thing, not necessarily a bad thing.

The only time it might be risky is when a vaccine like the COVID-19 spike mRNA gene therapy has caused the spike antibody conversion to IgG4 that wipes out trained innate immunity of macrophages (but only in the presence of spike). At this point those who are immune and/or vaccinated to measles would be at lower risk as they would still have adaptive immunity to measles. I think this may have been the reason why HHS Secretary RFK Jr recently recommended measles vaccination where there are measles breakouts.

To me this paper may have been published to try and tarnish natural immunity (specifically trained innate immunity) as a way to decrease vaccine hesitancy given the vested interests of the sponsors of the study. The safety and efficacy of adaptive immunity vaccines alone or in bulk remains largely unknown and so, until solid proof is uncovered it remains best to stick to natural immunity. In the susceptible, we have ivermectins and the benzimidazoles to reverse immunosenescence (dysfunction) of macrophages and even activators such as beta glucans and perhaps Gc-MAF to stimulate and enhance trained immunity if needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture