Critical Evaluation of Mina et al. (2019): Immune Amnesia or Immune Focusing?
Analysis of this study requested by a reader.
The Mina study, while methodologically innovative and biologically informative, cannot be taken as conclusive evidence that all measles infections cause durable, system-wide immune damage, nor that the observed B-cell depletion necessarily translates into increased clinical risk without supporting evidence of infection or morbidity.
The assertion of immune amnesia as a universal effect must be constrained by this key limitation in study design; caution is urged to avoid overinterpreting their results.
Mina et al.’s Science (2019) study presents compelling molecular evidence that wild-type measles can deplete a large fraction of pre-existing antibody repertoires in unvaccinated children. However, their analysis suffers from a critical sampling bias—it systematically excludes subclinical measles cases, focusing solely on children with symptomatic, lab-confirmed infection. This omission limits the validity of the conclusions for general population-level inference.
Subclinical Measles: A Significant, Ignored Subset
Mina et al. provide no data on children who were exposed to measles but remained asymptomatic, despite strong evidence in the literature that such cases are frequent and may represent a biologically distinct subgroup.
Indeed, as shown in a prospective contact-tracing study by Whittle et al. (1999), subclinical measles occurred in:
45% of 86 vaccinated children exposed to measles, and
Critically, 25% of 16 unvaccinated children as well.
This proves that even unvaccinated children can experience subclinical measles—a form that likely involves lower viremia and possibly little to no B-cell depletion.
Implications of the Omission
By excluding this subset, Mina et al. inadvertently:
Overstate the universality of measles-induced immune amnesia,
Bias their findings toward the most severe phenotypes, and
Miss an opportunity to stratify immune loss by clinical severity or viral burden.
Given the immune memory loss described by Mina correlates with disease severity (e.g., more loss in severe vs. mild cases), it is plausible—indeed, likely—that subclinical cases show negligible or no immune amnesia. These infections would act as a natural control group, softening the average effect at the population level.
Consequences for Public Health Interpretation
Mina et al. argue that measles creates widespread vulnerability to infection via immune memory deletion. Yet, in reality
A few children (e.g., 10 of 43 with severe measles) were noted to have acute otitis media (AOM), and one had bacterial pneumonia. However, these data were anecdotal, not systematically tracked or compared to controls: They do not report how many vaccinated children—that is, those who received the MMR vaccine but did not get measles—developed otitis media or any other clinical infections.
There was no statistical analysis correlating the degree of antibody loss to infection incidence. No new infections were prospectively monitored or systematically recorded during the follow-up period.
If a significant portion of cases are subclinical and non-depleting, especially in high-exposure or partly immune populations,
Then the actual population-level impact of immune amnesia could be far less than implied by their selected cohort,
Mina et al. did not directly report any newly acquired or clinically confirmed non-measles infections in the unvaccinated children following B-cell depletion.
No Longitudinal Clinical Correlation with Post-Measles Infections
While Mina et al. document antibody repertoire loss and B-cell depletion, they do not present systematic data on actual infection outcomes following measles:
How many children developed pneumonia, sepsis, otitis media, or other infections during follow-up in both groups?
Was there a dose–response relationship between repertoire loss and subsequent clinical illness?
Were hospitalization rates, school absenteeism, or antibiotic use increased in those with higher epitope attrition?
Even in experimentally infected macaques, where antibody loss persisted for 5 months, there were no documented secondary infections to confirm increased susceptibility.
Implication: Without clinical endpoints, the assertion that immune amnesia leads to increased morbidity remains speculative. Immunologic data alone do not prove health consequences.
Lack of Functional Immune Assessment
The study assesses antibody epitope breadth and binding signal strength (EBS), but does not directly test for functional immune protection, such as:
Neutralizing antibody titers,
Opsonophagocytic killing,
In vitro memory B-cell reactivity.
This is important because:
A reduction in diversity or binding strength does not necessarily equate to a loss of protective immunity.
Many redundant or non-neutralizing epitopes contribute to antibody signatures but not to actual host defense.
Implication: The loss of epitope diversity, while striking, might not impair protection if core neutralizing functions remain intact.
Inability to Distinguish Loss vs. Suppression
The VirScan method detects the presence and strength of antibody binding to viral/bacterial epitopes, but:
It cannot distinguish between true loss of long-lived plasma cells (LLPCs) vs.
Temporary suppression of antibody production, or
Epitope masking or sequestration, or
Changes in post-translational modifications affecting binding.
While VirScan is powerful, it:
Cannot assess functional immunity (e.g., neutralization, opsonization).
Misses conformational epitopes (potentially important in protection).
Detects antibody presence, not B-cell phenotype or localization.
Measures binding, not necessarily biological relevance.
This makes it a sophisticated molecular tool—but not a substitute for:
Infection surveillance,
Functional antibody assays, or
B-cell memory analysis in lymphoid tissue.
Implication: It remains unclear whether the immune system has truly been “erased” or simply temporarily focused in a reversible or adaptive manner.
Timing of Sampling May Underestimate or Misrepresent Effects
Blood was collected, on average, 7 weeks post-measles. But:
Antibody half-life is roughly 3–4 weeks for many IgG subclasses, meaning residual antibodies may still be present even after cell depletion.
Conversely, immune reconstitution may already have begun in some children via re-exposure or endogenous recovery.
Implication: The snapshot timing may either overestimate immune integrity (if loss is delayed) or underestimate total depletion (if antibodies are still in circulation).
Generalizability Concerns from a Highly Specific Population
The children studied came from a small, unvaccinated Orthodox Protestant community in the Netherlands, which may not reflect:
The nutritional or microbiome context of children in low-income countries,
The baseline pathogen exposure diversity,
The maternal antibody dynamics,
Or even the strain of measles virus circulating in other regions.
Implication: Extrapolating these findings to global measles dynamics, especially in sub-Saharan Africa or South Asia, may be premature and potentially misleading.
No Sex-Based Stratification Despite Known Immune Differences
The study does not systematically evaluate whether boys and girls differed in:
Degree of repertoire loss,
Baseline diversity,
Recovery patterns.
Given that Aaby and Benn repeatedly report sex-differential effects of vaccines—including higher mortality in DTP-vaccinated girls—this omission is conspicuous.
Immune Amnesia or Immune Focusing? A Critical Reinterpretation of Mina et al. (2019)
Mina et al. (2019) interpret their finding of broad antibody repertoire contraction following measles infection as direct evidence of immune amnesia—a deletion of long-term immune memory caused by the viral depletion of SLAM/CD150+ memory B cells and long-lived plasma cells (LLPCs). While their use of VirScan provides a sophisticated snapshot of serological diversity before and after infection, an equally plausible alternative explanation merits consideration: immune focusing.
Immune focusing refers to the immune system’s adaptive prioritization of new antigenic threats—here, measles virus—at the expense of detectable activity against previously encountered antigens. In the context of measles, the immune system undergoes massive expansion of measles-specific T and B cell clones, likely diverting transcriptional, translational, and cytokine resources toward the acute response. This can create a temporary but profound shift in the distribution of circulating antibodies and plasma cell output, effectively suppressing signal from previously active clones—without permanently eliminating them.
Mina et al.'s reliance on VirScan, a phage-display assay that measures binding to linear peptide epitopes, adds to this ambiguity. The assay is sensitive to relative, not absolute, concentrations. A sudden surge in measles-specific antibodies could dilute out signals from other pathogen-specific antibodies in the serum, leading to the false appearance of epitope attrition. Furthermore, redistribution of memory cells to lymphoid or inflamed tissue compartments during and after infection could also reduce serum-detectable antibodies transiently, without affecting durable immunity.
Crucially, the study’s blood samples were collected only 7 to 10 weeks post-infection, a time window within which inflammatory cytokines, lymphocyte trafficking, and bone marrow dynamics are still stabilizing. Antibody titers to previously encountered pathogens may naturally fluctuate during this immune reorganization. Without long-term follow-up or complementary data from lymphoid tissue, it is impossible to determine whether the observed “loss” is irreversible or merely reflective of short-term immune reprioritization.
Moreover, the lack of functional immune assays—such as neutralization, opsonization, or memory B cell activation tests—means that the biological relevance of the observed repertoire contraction remains undetermined. Reduced epitope binding signal does not necessarily equate to reduced protection.
Taken together, the data may not represent true immune amnesia, but rather a transient focusing of immune resources on a novel, high-priority threat. This distinction is not semantic: it determines whether measles infection leads to lasting vulnerability or a temporarily rebalanced immune state. Until Mina et al.’s findings are replicated with functional and longitudinal data, the hypothesis of measles-induced immune amnesia should be reconsidered as immune focusing under inflammatory load—a phenomenon well-documented in other acute infections.
These considerations point to the need for a more comprehensive research design that directly tests the downstream consequences of the inferred immunological changes.
What’s Needed
To validate the immune amnesia hypothesis at scale, future studies must:
Include subclinical and mildly symptomatic measles cases,
Measure actual infection incidence post-measles, not just antibody repertoire loss,
And track whether observed B-cell depletion translates into increased clinically relevant disease burden over time.
Until then, the Mina study, while methodologically innovative and biologically informative, cannot be taken as conclusive evidence that all measles infections cause durable, system-wide immune damage, nor even that the B-cell depletion is in any way clinically significant. The assertion of immune amnesia as a universal effect must be constrained by this key limitation in study design.
Until such studies are done, policymakers should be cautious in invoking the immune amnesia hypothesis as justification for universal mandates, particularly when such claims exceed the available evidence
Citations
Mina MJ, Kula T, Leng Y, Li M, de Vries RD, Knip M, Siljander H, Rewers M, Choy DF, Wilson MS, Larman HB, Nelson AN, Griffin DE, de Swart RL, Elledge SJ.
Measles virus infection diminishes preexisting antibodies that offer protection from other pathogens. Science. 2019 Nov 1;366(6465):599–606.
DOI: 10.1126/science.aay6485
Whittle HC, Aaby P, Samb B, Jensen H, Bennett J, Simondon F. Effect of subclinical infection on maintaining immunity against measles in vaccinated children in West Africa. Lancet. 1999 Jan 9;353(9147):98-102. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(98)02364-2. PMID: 10023894. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10023894/
I can't help but think what they are looking at here is that natural infections preferentially stimulate trained innate immunity (critical against emerging viral pathogens but also intracellular pathogens and tumors including cancer [ see Laderoute MP. Trained Innate Immunity: Mechanisms & Meaning. February 10, 2025. https://hervk102.substack.com/p/trained-innate-immunity-mechanisms.]). Presumably natural infections in a naive individual tend to prioritize trained immunity, so temporarily this would be at the expense of adaptive immunity generally. As the authors state recovery of the adaptive antibodies recover upon re-exposure to the pathogen such as after 5 months as shown in monkeys. If I was facing cancer or a pandemic I would prefer trained innate immunity that develops in foamy M1 macrophages via generating HERV-K102 protector foamy virus particles which then stimulates the innate T and B cells that recognize HERV-K102 envelope. I note in their rhesus macaque study that antibodies to the Macaque simian foamy retroviruses (SFV) goes up 90% and Epstein Barr virus about 25%. This implies macaques have their own foamy retrovirus system against emerging pathogens (only humans have HERV-K102 on chromosome 1). So clearly the increase in antibody to SFV is not an increase in infectious disease risk but instead a DECREASE. The adaptive immunity antibodies to virus specific antigens are notorious for causing ADE and higher risks of severe disease with the selection of variants as was witnessed during COVID-19. According to Dr. Helene Banoun (2022), ADE is known more generally to happen with inactivated measles vaccine, but also may happen in response to LAV.
The point I am making is that adaptive immunity amnesia (or refocusing the immune response to innate over adaptive) is generally a good thing, not necessarily a bad thing.
The only time it might be risky is when a vaccine like the COVID-19 spike mRNA gene therapy has caused the spike antibody conversion to IgG4 that wipes out trained innate immunity of macrophages (but only in the presence of spike). At this point those who are immune and/or vaccinated to measles would be at lower risk as they would still have adaptive immunity to measles. I think this may have been the reason why HHS Secretary RFK Jr recently recommended measles vaccination where there are measles breakouts.
To me this paper may have been published to try and tarnish natural immunity (specifically trained innate immunity) as a way to decrease vaccine hesitancy given the vested interests of the sponsors of the study. The safety and efficacy of adaptive immunity vaccines alone or in bulk remains largely unknown and so, until solid proof is uncovered it remains best to stick to natural immunity. In the susceptible, we have ivermectins and the benzimidazoles to reverse immunosenescence (dysfunction) of macrophages and even activators such as beta glucans and perhaps Gc-MAF to stimulate and enhance trained immunity if needed.