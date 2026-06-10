​Docket & Dose welcomes Mary Kelly Sutton, M.D. — Thursday, June 11 at 3 PM ET

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Join Wayne Rohde and James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, for a timely Docket & Dose conversation with Mary Kelly Sutton, M.D., a physician-educator whose career has spanned classical allopathic training, internal medicine, pediatrics, integrative medicine, and anthroposophic approaches to healing.

This episode will examine the growing conflict between physician judgment, patient autonomy, medical board authority, and the institutional forces shaping modern licensure. Dr. Sutton will discuss her experience with medical board discipline, her work with Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine, and the broader question of whether today’s licensing systems protect patients — or silence doctors who individualize care.

The discussion will also explore alternatives to government-controlled occupational licensing, the role of private certification, and the need to restore transparent, accountable, patient-centered medicine.

Docket & Dose brings legal, regulatory, scientific, and policy questions into direct public discussion for patients, practitioners, attorneys, researchers, and citizens who want to understand how law and medicine now intersect.

Register Here:

https://ipak-edu.org/courses/e/%E2%80%8BDocket-&-Dose-Webinar-p823340892​

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