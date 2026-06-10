Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Lise McLain's avatar
Lise McLain
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Hi!

NO constitutional governments have the delegation of authority to "license" anyone for anything since "all power is inherent in the people" see Maine's constitution - art. 1, sec. 2.

View your own state constitution, too, and see what it says. Many of us didn't know that when we got our licenses including me. I learned that much, much later. NOT taught in schools on purpose to control us = more power over the people in various ways.

Licenses include certain education protocols, testing, internships, and so forth which means that the people who seek licenses are "under" the protocols of a particular state = slavery.

Total fraud! Licenses were really to get rid of the "natural healers" and control (power) over those licensed.

That is the argument to make as NO state or the general government can argue against = the law is the law. NO founding fathers had "rights" to give away = rights comes from the " laws of Nature and Nature's God.

Thank you!

Lise from Maine (former licensed clinician).

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