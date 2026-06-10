Coming up on Docket & Dose: Mary Kelly Sutton, M.D.
See you all there in support of this ethical physician
Docket & Dose welcomes Mary Kelly Sutton, M.D. — Thursday, June 11 at 3 PM ET
Join Wayne Rohde and James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, for a timely Docket & Dose conversation with Mary Kelly Sutton, M.D., a physician-educator whose career has spanned classical allopathic training, internal medicine, pediatrics, integrative medicine, and anthroposophic approaches to healing.
This episode will examine the growing conflict between physician judgment, patient autonomy, medical board authority, and the institutional forces shaping modern licensure. Dr. Sutton will discuss her experience with medical board discipline, her work with Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine, and the broader question of whether today’s licensing systems protect patients — or silence doctors who individualize care.
The discussion will also explore alternatives to government-controlled occupational licensing, the role of private certification, and the need to restore transparent, accountable, patient-centered medicine.
Docket & Dose brings legal, regulatory, scientific, and policy questions into direct public discussion for patients, practitioners, attorneys, researchers, and citizens who want to understand how law and medicine now intersect.
Register Here:
https://ipak-edu.org/courses/e/%E2%80%8BDocket-&-Dose-Webinar-p823340892
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi!
NO constitutional governments have the delegation of authority to "license" anyone for anything since "all power is inherent in the people" see Maine's constitution - art. 1, sec. 2.
View your own state constitution, too, and see what it says. Many of us didn't know that when we got our licenses including me. I learned that much, much later. NOT taught in schools on purpose to control us = more power over the people in various ways.
Licenses include certain education protocols, testing, internships, and so forth which means that the people who seek licenses are "under" the protocols of a particular state = slavery.
Total fraud! Licenses were really to get rid of the "natural healers" and control (power) over those licensed.
That is the argument to make as NO state or the general government can argue against = the law is the law. NO founding fathers had "rights" to give away = rights comes from the " laws of Nature and Nature's God.
Thank you!
Lise from Maine (former licensed clinician).