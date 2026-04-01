Coming Soon to Popular Rationalism
You will not want to miss these two articles!
Coming this morning at 10:10am!
and tomorrow
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Wayne A Rohde Informed Choice Washington Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom Informed Choice
I’m curious to read this after the flaws I found in your previous piece on statins:
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/making-the-statins-mess-clear-once/comment/230625485