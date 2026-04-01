Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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The Scam Doctor
5dEdited

I’m curious to read this after the flaws I found in your previous piece on statins:

https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/making-the-statins-mess-clear-once/comment/230625485

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