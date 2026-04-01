Coming this morning at 10:10am!

and tomorrow

Please update to a paid subscription. Everything I do is supported by you, the public. I have two important meeting coming up to help make sure HHS funds MAHA-friendly research, and frankly could use your support!

Also, please sign up for Docket & Dose tomorrow, April 2, 3pm as Wayne and I explore the true nature of INFORMED CONSENT with Ms. Bernadette Pajer.

Docket & Dose Webinar with Wayne Rohde, James Lyons-Weiler and our guest Ms. Bernadette Pajer - 3pm ET April 2. Join us for a conversation on the true nature of INFORMED CONSENT - details you need. #InformedConsent #DocketAndDose See you in the webinar!

DOCKET AND DOSE

Wayne A Rohde Informed Choice Washington Informed w/ Aaron Siri: Injecting Freedom Informed Choice