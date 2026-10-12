Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
Oct 12

Show me one country in the entire world that does not require proof of citizenship to vote in a federal election. This is absolutely ridiculous. I can hardly tolerate this partisan crap.

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Willard Hall's avatar
Willard Hall
Oct 13

👍👏

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