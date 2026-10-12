James Lyons-Weiler, PhD | Popular Rationalism

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan’s recent ruling identifies some problems with the Justice Department’s methods, but its portrayal of voter verification goes beyond what those findings establish. Popular Rationalism, and Alexis de Tocqueville offers a better way to distinguish legitimate enforcement from administrative overreach.

On October 9, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan struck down the Justice Department’s Voter List Maintenance Policy in Common Cause v. U.S. Department of Justice. Her opinion describes an effort to obtain statewide voter rolls, compare them with federal citizenship information, and secure the removal of people identified as ineligible. Before reaching the detailed statutory analysis, however, the judge supplies a broader interpretation of the enterprise: “Behind all the window dressing, the challenged policy represents the federal government’s attempt to decide who gets to vote.” That characterization deserves severe scrutiny separate from the legal findings that follow it. (Opinion, p. 2)[1]

Congress itself identified two purposes of the National Voter Registration Act as “to protect the integrity of the electoral process” and “to ensure that accurate and current voter registration rolls are maintained.” These appear alongside the statute’s objectives of increasing registration and participation among eligible citizens. Protecting access and maintaining an accurate electorate belong to the same legislative design. A reading that treats one as the authentic civil-rights mission and the other as inherently suspect fails to represent that design fully. (52 U.S.C. § 20501(b))

The administration cannot turn those purposes into unlimited authority to collect information or direct state officials. But neither should a court turn defects in a particular enforcement program into a suggestion that its underlying objective is alien to the laws upon which it is based. The strongest critique of this ruling begins with that distinction and then examines whether the judge’s statutory reasoning consistently preserves it.

Congress Required Accuracy, Not Simply Access

The Help America Vote Act makes the relationship between participation and verification particularly clear. Under 52 U.S.C. § 21083(a)(4), state systems must make reasonable efforts to remove ineligible registrants while maintaining safeguards against erroneous removal of eligible voters. The two obligations appear together because an accurate voter roll must avoid both kinds of error. Keeping an eligible citizen off the list and retaining an ineligible registration are different failures, but the statute does not instruct officials to recognize only one of them. (52 U.S.C. § 21083(a)(4))

Congress also provided for database comparisons. HAVA requires specified agreements between state election officials and motor-vehicle authorities to check registration information, together with an agreement involving the Social Security Administration. Those provisions concern particular verification arrangements; they do not authorize every subsequent federal citizenship-screening program. They nevertheless establish that intergovernmental data matching can be part of protecting elections rather than evidence, by its nature, of an attempt to subvert them. (HAVA verification provisions).

The judge’s interpretation of the intent of using citizenship as recoverable from a Federal database as well is entirely fiction made to employ the straw man fallacy: Judge Sooknanan injected her (fictional) interpretation based on presumed intent of the data matching and then used that interpretation as evidence that her interpretation was correct.

This represents a textbook case of circular reasoning driven by confirmation bias, often manifesting as a straw man argument and a bootstrap fallacy.

Here is a breakdown of why this happens and the specific fallacies involved:

1. Circular Reasoning (Petitio Principii)

This occurs when an argument’s premises assume the truth of the conclusion they are supposed to support.

The Flow: She creates an interpretation → She claims the data means this interpretation → She uses that “meaning” to prove her interpretation is correct.

The Flaw: The argument goes in a complete circle. No actual external evidence has been introduced; she is simply using her own assumption to validate her assumption.

2. The Straw Man Fallacy

By “willfully twisting words around,” she is not engaging with what was actually said or what the data objectively shows.

The Flaw: She replaces the actual, objective reality with a distorted, fictional version (the “straw man”) that is much easier for her to attack, manipulate, or use to her advantage.

3. Kafka自动机 / “Bootstrapping”

In data analysis and logic, this is sometimes called “bootstrapping an assumption.”

The Flaw: It relies entirely on a presumed intent rather than explicit facts. By projecting an imaginary motive onto the data matching, she creates a closed loop where her narrative is entirely self-serving and completely insulated from objective verification.

In short: She is treating her own unproven hypothesis as an established fact, and then using that “fact” to prove the hypothesis.

Sooknanan acknowledges the list-maintenance requirements later in her opinion. The problem is therefore not that she entirely overlooks them, but that her opening presents the Department’s invocation of voter-protection statutes as almost self-discrediting. On page two, she describes its position as a claim of authority to demand the removal of United States citizens. That formulation substitutes the policy’s alleged and documented wrongful consequences for its stated eligibility standard. (Opinion, pp. 2, 53)

The Department’s stated position was that it could obtain the lists and use federal information to identify people who were ineligible to vote. Its Office of Legal Counsel developed that position in a May 12, 2026 memorandum, Authority to Obtain and Share Statewide Voter Roll Data. The memorandum is the executive branch’s legal argument, not an independent judgment that the program was lawful. It does, however, establish that the administration advanced a statutory enforcement theory that should be evaluated as such. (OLC memorandum, May 12, 2026)

There is a substantial difference between claiming authority to remove eligible citizens and claiming authority to identify ineligible registrants through a process that wrongly identifies some citizens. The latter can violate the law, inflict serious injury, and justify judicial intervention without establishing the former. A court does not need to prove a malicious purpose to stop an unlawful program, which makes it all the more important not to let descriptions of purpose do work that belongs to evidence about implementation.

The judge has a concrete reason to worry about implementation. According to the opinion, cooperating states agreed to remove voters deemed ineligible by the Department within 45 days of notification. That arrangement gives federal determinations practical consequences and cannot fairly be described as the harmless exchange of research data. It supports scrutiny of how much independent judgment remains with state officials and what protections stand between an uncertain match and cancellation. It does not, by itself, establish that verification under existing eligibility rules is equivalent to claiming the power to invent those rules. (Opinion, p. 13)

Where the Statutory Reasoning Can Be Challenged

The ruling’s treatment of the Civil Rights Act of 1960 turns on the requirement that an Attorney General’s records demand contain a statement of its “basis” and “purpose.” Sooknanan reasons that these terms must have distinct meanings and that the Department explained its purpose—assessing compliance with list-maintenance obligations—without supplying a factual basis for believing the states were violating them. This is a substantive interpretation, supported in the opinion by other courts’ decisions, rather than an unexplained refusal to permit investigation. (Opinion, pp. 49–50)

But it also begs the question, given the authority granted under the Help America Vote Act, if the Federal government is even required to have active grounds to stopgap a potential flaw.

The vulnerable step is the move from requiring a basis to requiring an antecedent factual reason to suspect noncompliance. Congress wrote neither “probable cause” nor “reasonable suspicion” into § 20703. Its language requires an explanation, but the statutory text does not expressly resolve whether that explanation must identify suspected wrongdoing or can identify a lawful compliance inquiry and the records needed to conduct it. In other words, a gap in the process is not restricted by § 20703 as sufficient cause for the requirement. The distinction matters because while there is a lens that focuses on whether an investigation may be intended to determine whether a violation exists rather than to substantiate a violation already suspected (52 U.S.C. § 20703), the general process of stop-gapping abuses of the electoral system by the use of databases is required at the same time.

The Office of Legal Counsel made that irrelevant, forgone competing argument directly. It maintained that the lists contain evidence relevant to assessing the obligations Congress assigned to states, and that investigative authority need not always depend on prior evidence of a violation. That seems a foregone responsibility given the potential for abuse AND potential for failure of the existing system. That evidence of violation argument alone does not settle the meaning of this particular statute, but when contrasted with the states’ duties to be accurate in their assessment in general, the individual suspected violation is seen as divorced from getting the required process right. And it shows why the dispute cannot be resolved merely by observing that “basis” and “purpose” are different words. Different statutory requirements can sometimes be satisfied by related facts; the question is what Congress demanded here. (OLC memorandum)

A sound limitation would require the Department to identify the legal obligation being examined and explain why the requested records are pertinent, with sufficient specificity to permit meaningful review. Whether this program satisfied that standard needs to be heard. What deserves resistance is the suggestion that asking for records to evaluate compliance becomes inherently illegitimate unless the government can first identify the noncompliance those records might reveal. This begs the question not of “can states be required to do database comparisons” but of “can states be required to do THIS database comparison”. The court’s historical and textual arguments may support a narrower investigative power, but is checking a person’s identification as a stopgap for electoral abuse truly an “investigation”? That depends on the police power of the person checking. The conclusion needs to rest on the statute rather than on an assumption that preventive verification is a suspect governmental activity.

A second weakness appears in the Privacy Act analysis. The law-enforcement disclosure exception requires an authorized activity and a written request from the appropriate agency head specifying the “particular portion” of the records sought. The judge accepts that the request came from the appropriate official and described the contemplated enforcement activity. However, the judge also concludes that the exception cannot encompass all the statewide voter lists in the Department’s possession. Her reasoning emphasizes that a “portion” ordinarily means part of a whole. (Opinion, pp. 67–68)

That analysis leaves an important question unresolved: part of which whole? All voter-registration records may constitute a subset of a larger records system, just as all records responsive to one investigation may constitute a subset of an agency’s holdings. A collection can be complete at one level and partial at another. The statutory phrase can reasonably be understood to demand precise identification of the material requested; whether it also imposes a categorical prohibition on requesting an entire relevant dataset requires more than selecting that dataset as the denominator. (5 U.S.C. § 552a(b)(7))

Sooknanan also invokes legislative history favoring case-by-case scrutiny and sufficiently particular requests. That supports requiring a meaningful connection between the records and the authorized investigation. It does not necessarily answer whether every record in a defined dataset could be relevant to a properly authorized inquiry. The Department still must justify the breadth of its request, and an agency cannot evade privacy restrictions by relabeling everything it wants as one convenient “portion.” But the opposite shortcut, in which the word “all” effectively decides the matter, is no substitute for examining relevance, necessity, and statutory scope. (Opinion, p. 68)

And the question of privacy seem moot Many states—including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Wisconsin—make voter-history information available showing whether a person participated in particular elections, although access rules and permitted uses vary by state. (They do not necessarily report HOW you voted). The citizenship check would seem to be designed to help states that when they report that you voted that it was, in fact, you who voted.

CONTRACTOR DATA SHARING

The privacy dispute also extended to the private contractors supporting DOJ’s information systems. In its agreements with some cooperating states, the Department reserved the option of sharing voter-roll data with contractors who needed access to perform work related to list-maintenance verification. The record descried a contract for information technology and automated litigation support, while DOJ said the contractors were helping maintain its records database. Their involvement brought a separate question before the judge: whether contractors working on the Department’s behalf could lawfully access those records, or whether providing that access constituted a prohibited disclosure to outside parties.

The contractor discussion presents a related interpretive problem. The opinion rejects the Department’s argument that contractors could receive records as representatives of the Attorney General, observing that § 20704 restricts what those representatives may disclose rather than independently authorizing their access. Yet the preceding section expressly permits inspection, reproduction, and copying by the Attorney General “or his representative.” Reading the provisions together requires attention to whether particular contractors were acting as authorized representatives performing the permitted work, as distinct from outside recipients receiving a new disclosure. (Opinion, pp. 63–64) (52 U.S.C. § 20703)

That argument cannot repair the Department’s separate failure, identified by the court, to show why the contractor access was necessary under the governing records notice. It does expose the difference between a deficient factual justification for these contractors and a categorical statutory claim about representatives’ access. The opinion is strongest where it identifies what the Department failed to demonstrate and less persuasive where it treats an arguable interpretation as though the opposing position were scarcely comprehensible. (Opinion, p. 63)

What the Database Errors Establish

The scientific question is whether the information being used is fit for the decision being made. A record that accurately described someone’s citizenship at an earlier date may be unsuitable for determining that person’s present eligibility. According to the opinion, Social Security records do not necessarily update when a person becomes a citizen, and the Department knew the modified SAVE system had limitations in verifying certain categories of citizenship. The court also identifies citizens whose registrations were cancelled following erroneous results. These are concrete defects, not hypothetical objections to modernization. (Opinion, pp. 12, 71)

The numerical evidence nevertheless needs to remain attached to the questions it can answer. The opinion cites a 2006 Social Security audit estimating that seven percent of people classified as noncitizens were actually citizens. It also cites a Travis County investigation finding that 25 percent of noncitizen matches involved people who had already demonstrated citizenship. Neither figure is a contemporary nationwide estimate of the proportion of all screened voters who will ultimately be removed incorrectly. The populations, dates, and stages of the decision process differ. (Opinion, pp. 35–36)

An error proportion among flagged records describes the reliability of the flags, while an error proportion among everyone screened describes a different quantity. A wrongful-removal rate introduces another outcome altogether, because further review may either correct or compound an initial mistake. Treating these quantities as interchangeable would obscure where the system fails and what would be required to repair it.

The judge does not need a nationwide error estimate to recognize an individual citizen’s injury, and she expressly explains that standing does not depend on how many other people were harmed. Nor does an agency escape its obligation to consider foreseeable harm simply because the final national count remains unknown. The limitation matters when the evidence is used to support broader conclusions about the system’s overall performance or the legitimacy of verification itself. An established failure deserves correction at the level at which it has been demonstrated, without being enlarged into a different finding. (Opinion, pp. 36, 55–56)

The essential distinction is between a database flag that initiates further examination and a conclusion that authorizes an adverse action. Failure to confirm citizenship is not logically equivalent to confirmation of non-citizenship. A defensible verification process would preserve that distinction, examine contradictory evidence, and prevent uncertainty in a government database from becoming a presumption against an eligible voter. These are proposed design requirements, not a description of safeguards the Department established in this record.

A genuine performance evaluation would follow flagged cases through resolution, examine whether some groups encounter more errors than others, and report what independent confirmation occurs before cancellation. It would also assess the system’s ability to identify genuine ineligibility rather than counting every flag as a successful detection. The goal should be to discover which methods improve accuracy while meeting the governing legal protections.

Sooknanan is therefore on firmer ground when she finds that the Department failed to consider known risks than when the opinion’s rhetoric suggests that the enforcement project is, underneath its stated purpose, an attempt to choose the electorate.

Her express acknowledgment that the Privacy Act does not require perfection is important but betrays arbitariness. If her logic is extended, the entire electoral system is designed to choose the electorate - by eligibility for registering in the correct precinct, for example. If her logic is extended, anyone should be able to case an in-person vote anywhere, lest the happenstance of their circumstance prevents them from using mail-in ballots or showing up in their registered polling location on the correct date. If she chose to assign her presumed motives to these requirements, the entire system would be seen as restrictive. There are imperfection that prevent individuals from casting legitimate votes all of the time; the operational dispute concerns reasonable accuracy efforts and fair decisions, not whether imperfect databases may ever be used. (Opinion, pp. 56, 71)

Tocqueville Distinguished Oversight from Administrative Domination

Alexis de Tocqueville is useful here because he refused to treat central authority as a single, undifferentiated phenomenon. In Chapter V of Democracy in America, Volume I, he distinguishes the power to govern common national interests from the concentration of local administration. He writes that he cannot conceive of a secure or prosperous nation “without a powerful centralization of government,” while warning that centralized administration can diminish the public spirit on which self-government depends. (Tocqueville, Volume I, Chapter V)

The application to voter verification is an inference from that distinction, not a claim that Tocqueville anticipated modern databases. A national authority enforcing obligations within its lawful sphere is doing something different from replacing the institutions responsible for carrying them out. The relevant inquiry is therefore functional: whether federal involvement supplies information and enforces law while preserving accountable state decisions, or instead converts state officials into executors of determinations they cannot meaningfully examine.

Tocqueville makes the distinction even more explicit in a note to the same chapter. He argues that the authority representing the state should retain a right to inspect local administration and considers whether prosecuting misconduct by local officers could improve uniformity without compromising township independence. His discussion concerns the institutions of his own time, but it directly contradicts the idea that defending local independence requires opposition to higher-level oversight. (Tocqueville, Volume I, Chapter V, note r)

Applied to this dispute, that principle supports the administration’s objective without pre-approving its methods. A state’s responsibility for its rolls does not make compliance with federal obligations a matter of optional preference. At the same time, access to a federal database should not give Washington unreviewable authority over individual eligibility. The strongest arrangement would combine lawful national enforcement with decisions that remain accountable to evidence, affected citizens, and courts.

Tocqueville’s treatment of judicial power in Chapter VI also resists an easy partisan appropriation. He locates its legitimacy in actual disputes brought before courts, while recognizing that resolving those disputes can have substantial political consequences. Citizens challenging unlawful government conduct fit that account; the existence of a judicial remedy is not itself an assault on democratic government. (Tocqueville, Volume I, Chapter VI)

The lesson is more demanding than choosing either the administration or the judge as the automatic representative of liberty. A verification program must answer for its authority and its errors, while a court must distinguish an unlawful implementation from the legitimate public obligation that implementation was intended to serve. While calling the project election integrity does not make it lawful, describing it as federal control does not establish that all of its component functions belong outside the federal government’s rights and responsibilities.

The Remedy Should Clarify What Can Lawfully Be Preserved

The opinion vacates the policy as a whole. Its remedies discussion focuses on the distinction between an injunction limited to the parties and vacatur under the Administrative Procedure Act. Sooknanan correctly observes that Trump v. CASA expressly left open the separate question of APA vacatur, and she relies on precedents recognizing broader relief against unlawful agency action. An objection that treats this as an ordinary nationwide injunction would miss the legal basis she actually used. (Opinion, pp. 76–77)

The question of what the court may set aside is nevertheless distinguishable from the question of which components must fall together. The remedy discussion gives little separate attention to whether any component could lawfully survive apart from the defective collection, sharing, and removal arrangements. Because the court found multiple foundational defects, there may be little of this particular program to preserve. But that makes precision about the boundary between the invalidated policy and lawful verification more important, not less.

The Department also has work to do that cannot be avoided by winning an argument about one statutory phrase. The court found that it expanded an existing records system without the required notice and attempted to fit the electorate into categories of investigative subjects or potential victims. It separately found noncompliance with the Paperwork Reduction Act. Those findings cannot be dismissed as irrelevant paperwork when the procedures exist to disclose and constrain how government collects and uses personal information. (Opinion, pp. 60–61, 74, 76)

A lawful redesign would need to establish its authority, satisfy applicable disclosure requirements, and demonstrate how its decisions protect eligible voters from known sources of error. Merely issuing a new notice would not create a power Congress withheld. Conversely, a defect in the notice governing one records system does not establish that Congress forbade every properly authorized verification arrangement.

Sooknanan expressly states that her decision does not prevent lawful federal assistance or state list maintenance. That statement should govern how the decision is understood, but it makes her decision self-contradictory. It sits uneasily beside an opening that portrays the challenged undertaking as an effort to decide who gets to vote behind a façade of enforcement. The narrower legal conclusion is that this policy, under the authorities and procedures presented, did not comply with the law. The broader insinuation that the verification objective is a betrayal of voter protection is neither necessary to that conclusion nor justified by Congress’s stated purposes. (Opinion, p. 3)

An eligible citizen wrongly removed from the rolls has been failed by the government. So has a person whose vote was cast for them by an impersonator. The same commitment to lawful self-government requires officials to maintain the qualifications that define the electorate and to investigate compliance through authorized means.

The task is to construct an enforcement system capable of fulfilling both responsibilities, rather than allowing one to become a rhetorical reason for neglecting the other. Congress placed accuracy and participation in the same statutory framework, and a persuasive judicial account should keep them there.

The judge’s overreach was done via obviously overly complicated stretches of logic given these simple goals.

Continuethis inquiry with Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America, now on Books Alive! at IPAK-EDU. Explore his distinction between central government and centralized administration, then bring this question to the text: when does oversight preserve self-government, and when does it begin to replace it? Books Alive! offers a place to pursue that conversation beyond the quotation and into the argument itself.

[1]“Opinion” refers to Common Cause et al. v. U.S. Department of Justice et al., No. 1:26-cv-01352-SLS, Memorandum Opinion, ECF No. 51 (D.D.C. Oct. 9, 2026), Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan. .